HLE vs PSG Talon League of Legends Worlds 2021 Phase 2: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The first game from Group C in the second round-robin stage of the League of Legends Worlds 2021 will be between Hanwha Life Esports (HLE) and PSG Talon.

Both HLE and PSG Talon had up-and-down games during the first round-robin stage. The former mostly relied on individual performances, even though they did end up showcasing their prowess when it came to team play.

On the other hand, PSG Talon proved everyone wrong and has become a much stronger team compared to how they were during the Mid Season Invitational. Maple and Hanabi have proven to be exceptionally good, and overall, they have showcased synergy and unity.

Preview of HLE vs PSG Talon at League of Legends Worlds 2021

Predictions

HLE had an overall decent performance during the round-robin stage one at League of Legends Worlds 2021. They look much stronger when compared to their displays at the LCK Summer Split.

However, one critical problem persists within their composition: the lack of team coordination when it matters the most.

HLE has a bad habit of doing multiple things around the map and getting caught off-guard by opponents. This happens especially when they are in a losing position, where the team loses its composure.

PSG Talon, on the other hand, has showcased brilliance within its game. The team has evolved a lot and Hanabi, the weak link of the side, seems to have upped his game.

Therefore, PSG Talon should be able to close this match out through experience and superior ability to read a given situation.

Head-to-head

PSG Talon and HLE have faced each other only once at the League of Legends World Championships 2021. The former won that match and are currently 1-0 ahead in head-to-head matchups.

When and where to watch

The match will be available for live viewing on the official Twitch account of Riot Games. The game will also be broadcast on the official LoL Esports website on October 17.

Previous results

Previously, HLE faced Fnatic, PSG Talon, and Royal Never Give Up (RNG) in the first round-robin stage at the League of Legends World Championships 2021. HLE won against Fnatic but lost to both PSG Talon and RNG.

On the other hand, PSG Talon faced Fnatic, RNG, and HLE, and they only lost against RNG.

League of Legends roster

PSG Talon

Su “Hanabi” Chia-Hsiang

Kim “River” Dong-woo

Huang “Maple” Yi-Tang

Wong “Unified” Chun Kit

Ling “Kaiwing” Kai Wing

HLE

Lee “DuDu” Dong-Ju

Park “Morgan” Gi-tae

Kim “Miller” Jeong-hyeon

Kim “yoHan” Yo-han

Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon

Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu

Oh “Vsta” Hyo-seong

