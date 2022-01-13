Hogwarts Legacy could appear at PS5 State of Play in February

Information on Hogwarts Legacy is scarce when it comes to potential release dates, but Sony's upcoming State of Play for the PlayStation 5 could mark a change in that trend. According to some recent reports, the upcoming action RPG will be a part of the presentations.

Recently, there have been two different sources leaking information on this topic, with both having a credible history with events and game leaks in general. While most leaks should still be taken with a grain of salt in case there's a change of plans, the news bodes well for Harry Potter fans.

When will the State of Play take place with Hogwarts Legacy?

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ The current rumor is that the next Sony event looks like it could be in February based on this month's media events and past PlayStation dates.



Tom Henderson, a freelance games journalist known for some credible leaks in the past, is behind the latest State of Play information. In his initial tweet about the event, he simply stated that the next State of Play has the potential to be "a pretty big one."

He went into further detail within his own YouTube video (see below), claiming that Hogwarts Legacy could be one of the heavy hitters at the event.

The last State of Play, held in October 2021, had many fans hoping for more in terms of news. Based on the leaks, the next chance for more information would be February 3, 2022. Not only is this the first major Sony event of the new year, but it would be the perfect stage for a game that is already set for a 2022 release.

In the past, Tom Henderson has reported on Star Wars: Eclipse before it was ever announced. Most of the time, his information is credible, so it's quite likely that fans will get to watch the next PlayStation 5 State of Play within a month.

How the State of Play leak connects to the release date leak

Before Tom Henderson's State of Play information, there was another leak. AccountNGT, which is also known for credible leaks based around Sony, claimed that Hogwarts Legacy was further along in development due to the aid of another studio.

Due to this added support, Hogwarts Legacy is supposedly on track for a release date much earlier than most fans expected. If this is true, then it would certainly line up in tandem with the information from Tom Henderson.

