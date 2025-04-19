Hogwarts Legacy expands modding potential with new creator kit patch and bug fixes for PC players

Hogwarts Legacy is the best title you can play if you are a Harry Potter fan. The game was released in 2023 and sold over 34 million copies. To this day, it has been receiving regular updates and patches, which continue to improve the gameplay and experience for fans. The most recent update aims to increase modding support and remove multiple bugs and glitches that were already present.

Mentioned below are the entire patch notes from Hogwarts Legacy's latest patch, which came out on April 17, 2025.

Hogwarts Legacy: Full patch notes (April 17, 2025) provided

The latest Hogwarts Legacy patch extends mod support for PC players (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Localization

Resolved issue where the unsupported mod crash popup would be incorrectly formatted in some languages.

UI

Resolved large font rating text being cut off on mod page.

Resolved issue where mod order numbers were exceeding the bounds of their icons while using the large text option.

Removed the state change of the report button to avoid confusion if clicked multiple times.

Resolved issue where pressing the continue button in the load game window would not load the game.

Resolved issue where the prompts for enable and disable mods were reversed.

Resolved search input losing focus after page content loads.

Resolved in game date not matching CurseForge website.

Removed search bar from all tabs in the mod menus except for the "Browse" tab as the search function always brings you to the browse tab.

Minor visual improvements for mod image loading.

Resolved infinite spinner while offline in mods screen.

Resolved issue where offline notification window could not be closed.

Added an easier way to batch repair and update multiple enabled mods at once.

Added improvements to the usability of modded save UI.

Resolved seams with pagination in mod page in Hogwarts Legacy.

Resolved banner resize and transitions issues.

Added view all buttons to Discovery tab shelves.

Resolved certain resolutions causing overlapping issues in mod description and details.

Resolved not showing notification when repair was completed in tab.

Resolved manual sorting of categories in related widgets on the Discovery and Browse tab.

Resolved favorite legend text not being correctly set in the mod page.

Resolved display settings issues where low latency options would not update upon changing upscaler type in Hogwarts Legacy.

in Hogwarts Legacy. Resolved an issue where details pages for unavailable mods were displaying incorrectly.

Resolved an issue where unavailable mods were showing the "Not Installed" alert title.

Resolved style card grid having 5 rows in Hogwarts Legacy.

Resolved large text issues in mod’s detail page in Hogwarts Legacy.

Resolved no repair prompt being available when launching save file repair option.

Better aligned sorting terminology with its actual meaning.

Resolved an issue where the UI was displaying multiple confirm prompts on the same error window.

Resolved an issue where mods could be uninstalled while they were updating.

Resolved issues with the sorting function not being reset upon changing tabs.

Added additional error messaging for when staging a mod fails due to a corrupt mod.

Changed the default input on controller for “copy save” to be the options button.

Resolved issue where uninstalled mods remained in the installed list after switching tabs.

Resolved issue where creators were unable to update installed mods in the uploaded section.

Raytracing improvements added in Hogwarts Legacy

Resolved Hogsmeade watermill shadow not rotating with asset.

Resolved Raytracing reflection system resolution issues.

Stability/Performance improvements added in Hogwarts Legacy

Resolved performance hit when accessing library tab with a large number of mods installed.

Resolved a hitch when hovering on character slot that has a large number of mods enabled.

Resolved an issue where older saves using mods sometimes were unable to refresh store inventory.

Fixed bug where Low Latency Mode would not update when Frame Generation was changed.

Resolved FSR2 screen space reflection noise.

Resolved various minor upscaler issues.

Miscellaneous

Implemented support for Intel's Low Latency (XeLL) and Frame Generation (XeFG) Technologies.

Updated Intel's XeSS 2 version to latest revision.

Implemented AMD FSR3.

Resolved SSL verification issue which prevented some players from connecting to WB Games Online Services.

Implemented AMD Anti-Lag 2.

Added newly released GPUs to GPU List so graphics options correctly default.

Resolved issue which caused missing graphics options in the settings menu on some graphics cards

Hogwarts Legacy Creator Kit Build Version – 1372712

Patch Overview:

Editor

Removed limitation which prevented mod sizes below 250MB by removing the need for the Development Asset Registry File.

Note: If you would like your existing published mods to be reduced in size you will have to re-upload them to CurseForge and have them re-cooked as an update for the size reduction to take effect.

Resolved issue where custom fast travel was not saving in the quest editor once the Creator Kit was closed.

Resolved crash when running peeves validation on mods that effect skeletal mesh max bone influence.

Resolved crash if player tries to use a station in the creator kit.

Made improvements to local mod validation tool to reduce how strict it is.

Added "Account Info" button to the Creator Kit toolbar.

Resolved an issue that can cause some gear appearance items to fail to load when certain mods are active.

HLCK-16

Added a new function to mod mutators that is called whenever a widget is created and adds a new function for searching for a specific widget within that widget's widget tree allowing modders to access and modify internal widgets as desired.

Enabled the DT_CustomWandStyles table to be modifiable. It can now be extended to add to player wand styles (both wands and handles), allowing multiple mods to add additional wand style options for the player.

Note: that this does not modify the Ollivander wand creation menu

Added the ability for modders to allow brooms and mounts to work in custom dungeons.

Resolved issue where custom fast travel points were not saving in the quest editor.

Resolved issue where mod mutators remained enabled no matter what mods were set active.

HLCK-13

Fixed Ancient Gate crash while playing in editor.

Fixed crash caused by opening a map via the peeves asset tool.

Added dungeon and wand tags so modders can now add those tags to their mods and have them appear in the new categories on the front end.

