Hogwarts Legacy leaker says the game could be coming sooner rather than later

Hogwarts Legacy has had vague release dates for some time now, but that may change shortly, according to some recent leaks. The current timeline for the release of the upcoming Harry Potter-based game is 2022, but players have been left in the dark about the exact date.

Most fans and players alike have been looking toward a late 2022 release date for the game, mainly because the information is still scarce. It would be uncharacteristic of a major studio to release a game without building up hype for the date, but there are plenty of chances for surprises in the new year.

Hogwarts Legacy could arrive sooner than everyone expected

With the pandemic expanding through 2021, many studios experienced delays, and Avalanche Software was one of them. Their Hogwarts Legacy title was delayed into 2022 with no other timeline to go along. But recent data from an account on Twitter named "AccountNGT" may shed some light on the release.

AccountNGT covers games in general and has been known to post leaked information, including the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy game. Based on what they posted, Avalanche Software has been looking for a Localization Producer, indicating further game progress. However, the meat of the leak deals with another studio jumping on board.

According to AccountNGT, Sumo Digital Studios has been offering support to Avalanche Software as they continue to progress in the game. Of course, additional support will push the process along faster and it will certainly give players a faster release date. AccountNGT claims to have a date that is sooner than expected.

With any leak, though, players should still take the information with a grain of salt. While the account may have some credibility, the information could be slightly wrong, or Avalanche could run into unexpected problems before announcements.

Which platforms will Hogwarts Legacy release on?

Multiple platforms will have the game (Image via Warner Bros.)

Release dates for the game may be vague, but information about the platforms is readily available. Most players will be happy to hear that the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy game will be released on most platforms, aside from Nintendo Switch.

The platforms in question include PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Unfortunately, Switch won't have that option, but that is expected for many major AAA games at this time.

Edited by Srijan Sen