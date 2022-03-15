Hogwarts Legacy to receive a 14-minute gameplay trailer later this week

Gamers have longed for more information about Hogwarts Legacy ever since the original trailer was released in 2020. However, the wait for more details will soon be coming to an end. On Friday, March 17 at 5 pm EDT, there will finally be new footage released of Hogwarts Legacy at PlayStation's upcoming State of Play Event. Gamers will be able to view over 14 minutes of new footage at the event.

Gamers to receive a preview of Hogwarts Legacy through a 14-minute gameplay trailer later this week

It has been a long time since the 2020 release of the official reveal trailer. But official sources at Avalanche Software and EB games confirmed that there would be a new official gameplay trailer released on Thursday, March 17. Of course, this brings much joy to gamers who have waited patiently for this news. The question now is, what can players expect from the upcoming trailer?

What is Hogwarts Legacy?

Players will be able to explore Hogwarts and the surrounding area in this upcoming open-world game (Image via Avalanche Software)

Fans of the Harry Potter series have long been dreaming of the day that Hogwarts Legacy releases. The upcoming title is an open-world game, where players can explore Hogwarts and the surrounding areas while learning more about iconic locations in the Harry Potter franchise. Set in the 1800s, this game will give players a glimpse of another time period in the popular series.

Players will be able to create their own personalized witch or wizard character

One of the most exciting parts about Hogwarts Legacy is the ability for players to create their own custom witches or wizards. Being able to make them look almost any way they wish is a large part of what makes this game so special. To give fans of the series a way to project themselves into it will cause a level of immersion that gamers have been looking for in a Harry Potter title.

How can gamers watch the upcoming State of Play Event?

Fans will be able to watch the upcoming event live or watch a recording of it once it concludes (Image via Avalanche Software)

Gamers will be able to access the upcoming event on a few different platforms. The event will be streamed on Twitch as well as on YouTube. Players simply need to tune in to the livestream event, which will receive updated information from the PlayStation blog team as the time gets closer. Of course, players who cannot make it live will be able to watch the stream on-demand later as well.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Shaheen Banu