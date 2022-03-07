Hogwarts Legacy could be shown off later this week

Awaiting Hogwarts Legacy has been hard for fans of Harry Potter, with the only information released being a trailer in 2020. However, it's possible that there could be more information coming out during PlayStation's upcoming State of Play, which is scheduled for March 2022.

PlayStation is scheduled to show off a few games, with one of them rumored to be the anticipated Hogwarts Legacy.

Gamers are eagerly awaiting more information on Hogwarts Legacy

The official Reveal Trailer was released back in 2020. Since then, gamers and fans of the Harry Potter series have watched the video over 28 million times. This makes it the third most popular video on PlayStation's official YouTube channel, trailing behind only the PlayStation 5 launch trailer and the PlayStation 4 launch trailer.

More information is desired by fans

With so much hype surrounding the game, fans have been itching to get their hands on any additional information about Hogwarts Legacy. It is rumored that during this month's State of Play event, that there will be a new trailer for Hogwarts Legacy being shown. This will show how far the game has come in two years, and is sure to help satiate a lot of gamers’ hunger for more info.

The rumor is neither confirmed nor denied

On March 5, Podcast Now tweeted the following message:

Podcast Now @PodcastNow15 5 more days until *supposedly #HogwartsLegacy is shown, otherwise someone is Very VERY wrong. (I personally am not expecting it but we'll see) 5 more days until *supposedly #HogwartsLegacy is shown, otherwise someone is Very VERY wrong. (I personally am not expecting it but we'll see)

This tweet was responded to by the former Lead Designer at Avalanche Software, Troy Leavitt. His response added some confusion to the mix:

Troy Leavitt @Troylus_true @PodcastNow15 Neither confirming nor denying the rumor, but the timing seems about right to me. I guess we'll see! :) @PodcastNow15 Neither confirming nor denying the rumor, but the timing seems about right to me. I guess we'll see! :)

What this means for fans is that it is entirely possible that there could be a new trailer released this week. However, gamers will ultimately just have to wait and see what happens.

There is much speculation surrounding what is going to be revealed

While there is much desire for certain information to be revealed at the upcoming event, there is no way to know for certain what will be shown. It is thought that in addition to the update players seek, that there will also be more information on God of War Ragnarök as well.

An open world Harry Potter game is sure to be a hit

Players will be able to customize their characters and explore to their heart's content (Image via Hogwarts Legacy)

With amazing visuals and the ability to customize their own witches and wizards, an open world game where players can explore not only Hogwarts, but the areas surrounding it, is sure to be a hit. With an extremely loyal fan base and gamers practically foaming at the mouth for more information, the release of this trailer is going to be huge, no matter when the studio decides to drop it.

