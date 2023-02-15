Hogwarts Legacy walkthrough: How to complete The Hunt for the Missing Pages quest

Hogwarts Legacy offers a brand new RPG experience that fans of the Wizarding World franchise have never seen before. The latest game from Avalanche Software also has many quests to indulge in. This includes branching quests, the first of which is encountered not long into the campaign. The content and objectives change depending on one's House.

For Gryffindor, the quest is known as The Hunt for the Missing Pages. It requires the protagonist to tag along with the iconic ghost Nearly Headless Nick to track down another called Richard Jackdaw.

Players will engage in a variety of activities while on the hunt for the mysterious book pages in Hogwarts Legacy

This Hogwarts Legacy quest will be unlocked after finishing the Trails of Merlin main mission, which unlocks the Merlin puzzles around the open world. This will see you visit the indoors of Hogwarts to talk to Nearly Headless Nick (also called Sir Nicholas) at the marked location near the Great Hall. Interact with him to discover that he wishes to get into the Headless Hunt.

In return, he will help you find the missing pages of the book you had come across. Once you have been roped into the ghost's plans, you must scour the kitchen below the Great Hall, which is run by house elves who cook for the students and staff. The objective here is to get a rotten roast beef lying on a board at the back of the kitchen. You can then return to Nick to proceed.

The next scenario takes place in the Hogsmeade Cemetery in Hogwarts Legacy. Here, you will be able to grab a treasure map near a crypt entrance.

Next comes a mini-game where you must find Richard Jackdaw hiding behind a pumpkin by smashing the correct one. The arena this mini-game takes place in has a large number of pumpkins to destroy. The correct pumpkin will occasionally tremble, so you need to look out for that.

After hitting the correct pumpkin, Jackdaw will fly towards another. You can follow him to his next hiding spot and repeat the pumpkin-smashing process until all five pumpkins have been dealt with. Once that is done, interact with Jackdaw to wrap up the quest. This is all there is to know about The Hunt for the Missing Pages in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world action RPG created by Avalanche Software. It was released on February 10, 2023.

In the game, players assume the role of a new fifth-year student studying at the prestigious Hogwarts School of Witchcraft & Wizardry. However, they also discover that they can channel a form of ancient magic few others can. Unfortunately, this also attracts the attention of unsavory individuals like the goblin Ranrok and Victor Rookwood, who want the protagonist's power for themselves.

The title is available right now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions are coming out on April 4, 2023. Meanwhile, the Nintendo Switch version is set to arrive on July 25, 2023.

