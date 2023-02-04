Hogwarts Legacy is the latest magical adventure game from Portkey Games and Avalanche, which is shaping up to be a promising RPG set in the Harry Potter universe. Players take control of a fully customisable protagonist as they enter their fifth year at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry as they become involved in events that could threaten to tear apart the wizarding world.

Since its initial announcement in September 2020, the game has undergone some finishing touches and is available for preload on major platforms at the time of writing this article. This particular article will discuss the Xbox early access for the game.

Note: Minor spoilers for Hogwarts Legacy may follow. Discretion is advised.

Hogwarts Legacy early access begins 7 February, 2023 for Xbox

Players who have purchased the digital Deluxe Edition will gain exclusive early access to it 72 hours prior to the official launch date of February 10, 2023. This applies for Xbox Series X|S owners as well. Those who have ordered a physical copy of the game will have to depend on the retailer for delivery estimates.

Hogwarts Legacy is already up for preload on Xbox, with the following early access times:

The pre-load times for the game on Xbox Series X/S. (Image via Portkey Games)

February 7, 2023 at 10 AM PST

February 7, 2023 at 1 PM EST

February 6, 2023 at 9 PM PT for Los Angeles

February 7, 2023 at 12 AM IST for India

Should gamers pre-order Hogwarts Legacy?

While players may be hesitant to pre-order another AAA title, Hogwarts Legacy is shaping up to be quite the showstopper, featuring a large open world with likable characters and an interesting premise.

The Standard and Deluxe editions of the game compared (Image via Portkey Games)

Gamers can choose from either the Standard or Deluxe editions, with the Deluxe edition offering minor cosmetic additions as well as a 72 hour early access to the game. The Standard edition should be plenty for most players, as the limited Hippogriff Mount is not restricted to either version of the pre-order.

Fans of the Harry Potter franchise are sure to enjoy the most out of the title, despite it not having any direct connection to the events of the books or movies.

Hogwarts Legacy is thereby definitely worth a pre-order for the hardcore Harry Potter fan, although there is no shame in waiting a few more days for an official verdict on the game.

What benefits do players get from the Deluxe edition of the game?

Players who purchase the Deluxe Edition will gain access to the following perks in addition to the base version of the game:

A three-day early access to the game before its official launch.

Onyx Hippogriff mount as part of the pre-order bonus.

A Felix Felicis potion recipe (only for pre-orders on the PlayStation 5).

A Haunted Hogsmeade Shop side Quest (only for the PlayStation 5).

Dark Arts Garrison Hat (exclusive to the Digital Deluxe Edition).

Thestral Mount.

Dark Arts Cosmetic Set.

Dark Arts Battle Arena.

The Deluxe Edition is scheduled to be released on February 7, 2023, on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. No updates have been given regarding the details of the last generation ports as well as the Nintendo Switch port of the same.

For more updates on Hogwarts Legacy, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.

