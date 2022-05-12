"Hollow Knight Silksong is a hoax, isn't it?": Fans react as the game skips Nintendo's Indie World Stream

Yet another event and another miss has become a common trend with Hollow Knight Silksong, much to the fans' disappointment. When the sequel was announced in 2019, fans were extremely excited to see what Team Cherry offered.

Unfortunately, the ensuing period has seen very little reveal, and Nintendo's latest Indie World Stream is another where the game has been a no-show. As expected, fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment and hopes.

Hollow Knight Silksong will be the sequel to the hit game considered one of the best in the genre. Hollow Knight took players to a strange world where they adventure through different platforms and combat unique enemies. The sequel's expectations are naturally quite high as almost five years have gone by.

However, Team Cherry has revealed little about the game since its confirmation in 2019, which has upset many fans now and in the past.

Hollow Knight Silksong fans are upset after the game misses Nintendo's Indie World Stream

As soon as the latest Nintendo event ended, it became clear that a game high on the wishlist of many fans hadn't shown up. Hollow Knight Silksong giving another event a miss with such high expectations has caused another round of much disappointment.

It's not clear why Team Cherry has decided to stay silent. It could be that the game isn't ready or that the developers might have different plans altogether. Nonetheless, most fans aren't happy with Hollow Knight Silksong.

Some feel that there shouldn't be much delay with removing bugs and what might have happened is the developer deleting the entire game accidentally.

Ultima | #вʟм @UltimaShadowX Last we heard from Team Cherry, they said Silksong was content complete and they were in the testing/removing bugs phase. Unfortunately, someone on the dev team took "removing bugs" literally and the entire game was deleted as a result. Last we heard from Team Cherry, they said Silksong was content complete and they were in the testing/removing bugs phase. Unfortunately, someone on the dev team took "removing bugs" literally and the entire game was deleted as a result.

One user felt that every time there's an indie event, Hollow Knight Silksong fans get all dressed up to see what awaits them. After the disappointment, they use the same one to go to their therapists.

Gabian @TheyCallMeIan1 @NintendoAmerica @IndieWorldNA Hollow Knight fans whenever a new Indie World is announced (they are dressed up in preparation to their Therapist appointment right after) @NintendoAmerica @IndieWorldNA Hollow Knight fans whenever a new Indie World is announced (they are dressed up in preparation to their Therapist appointment right after) https://t.co/OLaZ2xDFbm

Some fans are sad that the game has missed another Indie World event.

Aiden139 @AidenRS139



Another Indie World with no Silksong Another Year...Another Indie World with no Silksong Another Year...Another Indie World with no Silksong 😔 https://t.co/soKDZxy2JJ

Some feel that fans might have overlooked all the games shown in the Indie World stream because they're not the sequel of Hollow Knight.

#BLM | Señorish @Senorish I would like to once again send my condolences to all the talented indie devs who's games will be overshadowed by virtue of them not being Hollow Knight Silksong. I would like to once again send my condolences to all the talented indie devs who's games will be overshadowed by virtue of them not being Hollow Knight Silksong.

One fan is ready to give up after what would have been another round of disappointment for them.

Another person finds similarities between the announced indie sensation and Half Life 3. Both games are highly wanted by fans but have shown very little presence so far.

Nick G(r)ay @ZoibergOne Silksong is the biggest copium producer followed by Half Life 3 Silksong is the biggest copium producer followed by Half Life 3

Some are pleading to find out about the release date of the game.

A game has to be truly special to generate the amount of hype Hollow Knight Silksong has created. Ever since it was announced, fans have been anxiously waiting for it. While a delay in release might have been expected, the lack of information upset gamers.

It's unclear when players will get their hands on the second part of the hit platformer. It remains to be seen if Team Cherry will give a demo during the upcoming Summer Games Fest.

Edited by Srijan Sen