Honkai Impact 3rd tier list (January 2024)

Honkai Impact 3rd tier list provides a list of all playable Valkyries ranked from the best to worst according to their utility in the current meta. There are over 30 Valkyries available to use, each with a single or multiple battlesuit. You can collect over 50 battlesuits, equip them with the respective Valkyrie, and build a team of three to partake in the battles.
Honkai Impact 3rd’s meta is ever-changing; miHoYo regularly introduces new battlesuits with every update and adjusts the existing ones. Some players might face challenges while selecting which Valkyries to use and develop.
This Honkai Impact 3rd tier list helps you identify the best Valkyries in the current version, 7.1.0, for an easy in-game journey.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinion.
Honkai Impact 3rd tier list: Choose the best Valkyries for January 2024
This Honkai Impact 3rd tier list groups all Valkyries into SS, S, A, B, and C tiers with their respective battlesuit. Like other gachas' tier lists, the worst are listed in C tiers and the best in SS.
The tier list only provides a general overview of the current meta. Use your favorite units and ones you are familiar with to get the best results. Additionally, the tier list is subject to change with every update.
It is because miHoYo introduces new content with every patch, such as new bosses, stages, battlesuits, and more. Cosmic Expression battlesuit for Griseo is the latest addition in version 7.1.0, Starbound Painter.
With that in mind, the Honkai Impact 3rd tier list for January 2024 is below:
SS-tier
The SS-tier Valkyries are best for clearing content with ease. They are the most outstanding characters in the current meta. Use them however you want and upgrade them without hesitation.
- Raiden Mei - Herrscher of Thunder
- Seele Völlerei - Starchasm Nyx
- Fu Hua - Herrscher of Sentience
- Rita Rossweisse - Fallen Rosemary
- Kiana Kaslana - Herrscher of the Void
- Bronya Zaychik - Herrscher of Reason
- Fu Hua - Azure Empryea
- Seele Vollerei - Stygian Nymph
- Durandal - Bright Knight: Excelsis
- Rozaliya Olenyeva - Fervent Tempo
- Kiana Kaslana - Herrscher of Finality
- Murata Himeko - Vermilion Knight: Eclipse
S-tier
The S-tier characters in the Honkai Impact 3rd tier list are the second-best options in this action gacha title. Upgrade them whenever possible and breeze through the stages.
- Theresa Apocalypse - Starlit Astrologos
- Durandal - Dea Anchora
- Elysia - Miss Pink Elf
- Yae Sakura - Darkbolt Jonin
- Rozaliya Olenyeva - Molotov Cherry
- Bronya Zaychik - Haxxor Bunny
- Rita Rossweisse - Argent Knight: Artemis
- Mobius - Infinite Ouroboros
- Seele Vollerei - Swallowtail Phantasm
- Kallen Kaslana - Sixth Serenade
- Liliya Olenyeva - Blueberry Blitz
- Kiana Kaslana - Void Drifter
- Yae Sakura - Goushinnso Memento
- Fu Hua - Phoenix
- Theresa Apocalypse - Twilight Paladin
- Fischl - Prinzessin der Verurteilung!
- Durandal - Valkyrie Gloria
- Theresa Apocalypse - Celestial Hymn
- Raiden Mei - Striker Fulminata
- Fu Hua - Shadow Knight
- Bronya Zaychik - Silverwing: N-EX
- Rita Rossweisse - Umbral Rose
- Kiana Kaslana - Knight Moonbeam
A-tier
The A-tier Valkyries are not as robust as SS or S-tier Valkyries. However, you can unlock their full potential by maxing out their upgrades. Additionally, pairing them with characters that rank at SS and S-tier in this Honkai Impact 3rd tier list can help you get winning results.
- Yae Sakura - Gyakushinn Miko
- Raiden Mei - Lightning Empress
- Fu Hua - Hawk of the Fog
- Yae Sakura - Flame Sakitama
- Natasha Cioara - Midnight Absinthe
- Murata Himeko - Blood Rose
- Raiden Mei - Danzai Spectramancer
- Fu Hua - Night Squire
- Theresa Apocalypse - Luna Kindred
- Rita Rossweisse - Stalker: Phantom Iron
- Durandal - Palatinus Equinox
- Theresa Apocalypse - Valkyrie Pledge
- Kallen Kaslana - Ritual Imayoh
- Kallen Kaslana - Sundenjager
- Theresa Apocalypse - Violet Executer
- Pardofelis – Pardofelis
- Raiden Mei - Crimson Impulse
- Raiden Mei - Shadow Dash
- Fu Hua - Valkyrie Accipiter
- Kiana Kaslana - Divine Prayer
- Bronya Zaychik - Drive Kometa
- Theresa Apocalypse - Sakuno Rondo
- Murata Himeko - Arctic Kriegsmesser
- Kiana Kaslana - Valkyrie Ranger
- Kiana Kaslana - White Comet
- Bronya Zaychik - Black Nucleus
- Raiden Mei - Valkyrie Bladestrike
- Carole Pepper - Sweet ‘n’ Spicy
- Murata Himeko - Scarlet Fusion
- Murata Himeko - Valkyrie Triumph
- Rita Rossweisse - Spina Astera
- Bronya Zaychik - Snowy Sniper
- Bronya Zaychik - Dimension Breaker
- Bronya Zaychik - Yamabuki Armor
- Murata Himeko - Valkyrie Triumph
- Bronya Zaychik - Wolf’s Dawn
- Bronya Zaychik - Valkyrie Chariot
- Eden - Golden Diva
B-tier
The Valkyries at B rank of this Honkai Impact tier list are average. Use them only if you lack SS, S, and A-tier Valkyries, and avoid them entirely after reaching mid-game stages.
- Aponia - Disciplinary Perdition
- Elysia - Herrscher of Human: Ego
- Griseo - Starry Impression
- Vill-V - Helical Contraption
- Li Sushang - Jade Knight
- Ai Hyperion - Chrono Navi
- Bronya Zaychik - Herrscher of Truth
- Kiana Kaslana - Herrscher of Finality
- Raiden Mei - Herrscher of Origin
- Susannah - Valkyrie Quicksand
- Misteln Schariac - Dreamweaver
- Prometheus - Terminal Aide 0017
C-tier
While they are a part of this game, it is highly advised not to invest your resources in C-tier Honkai Impact 3rd Valkyries or use them in battles. For best results, you must focus on obtaining the characters that rank at SS, S, and A tier in this Honkai Impact 3rd tier list.
- Shigure Kira - Sugary Starbust
- Seele Vollerei - Herrscher of Rebirth
- Theresa Apocalypse - Lunar Vow: Crimson Love
- Griseo - Cosmic Impression
- Sirin - Micale Magical Girl
That covers our Honkai Impact 3rd tier list for January 2024.