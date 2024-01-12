Honkai Impact 3rd tier list (January 2024)

Honkai Impact 3rd tier list provides a list of all playable Valkyries ranked from the best to worst according to their utility in the current meta. There are over 30 Valkyries available to use, each with a single or multiple battlesuit. You can collect over 50 battlesuits, equip them with the respective Valkyrie, and build a team of three to partake in the battles.

Honkai Impact 3rd’s meta is ever-changing; miHoYo regularly introduces new battlesuits with every update and adjusts the existing ones. Some players might face challenges while selecting which Valkyries to use and develop.

This Honkai Impact 3rd tier list helps you identify the best Valkyries in the current version, 7.1.0, for an easy in-game journey.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinion.

Honkai Impact 3rd tier list: Choose the best Valkyries for January 2024

Raiden Mei - Herrscher of Thunder and Seele Völlerei - Starchasm Nyx are among the best Valkyries in this Honkai Impact 3rd tier list. (Image via miHoYo)

This Honkai Impact 3rd tier list groups all Valkyries into SS, S, A, B, and C tiers with their respective battlesuit. Like other gachas' tier lists, the worst are listed in C tiers and the best in SS.

The tier list only provides a general overview of the current meta. Use your favorite units and ones you are familiar with to get the best results. Additionally, the tier list is subject to change with every update.

It is because miHoYo introduces new content with every patch, such as new bosses, stages, battlesuits, and more. Cosmic Expression battlesuit for Griseo is the latest addition in version 7.1.0, Starbound Painter.

With that in mind, the Honkai Impact 3rd tier list for January 2024 is below:

SS-tier

Fu Hua - Herrscher of Sentience in Honkai Impact 3rd. (Image via miHoYo)

The SS-tier Valkyries are best for clearing content with ease. They are the most outstanding characters in the current meta. Use them however you want and upgrade them without hesitation.

Raiden Mei - Herrscher of Thunder

Seele Völlerei - Starchasm Nyx

Fu Hua - Herrscher of Sentience

Rita Rossweisse - Fallen Rosemary

Kiana Kaslana - Herrscher of the Void

Bronya Zaychik - Herrscher of Reason

Fu Hua - Azure Empryea

Seele Vollerei - Stygian Nymph

Durandal - Bright Knight: Excelsis

Rozaliya Olenyeva - Fervent Tempo

Kiana Kaslana - Herrscher of Finality

Murata Himeko - Vermilion Knight: Eclipse

S-tier

Theresa Apocalypse - Starlit Astrologos in Honkai Impact 3rd. (Image via miHoYo)

The S-tier characters in the Honkai Impact 3rd tier list are the second-best options in this action gacha title. Upgrade them whenever possible and breeze through the stages.

Theresa Apocalypse - Starlit Astrologos

Durandal - Dea Anchora

Elysia - Miss Pink Elf

Yae Sakura - Darkbolt Jonin

Rozaliya Olenyeva - Molotov Cherry

Bronya Zaychik - Haxxor Bunny

Rita Rossweisse - Argent Knight: Artemis

Mobius - Infinite Ouroboros

Seele Vollerei - Swallowtail Phantasm

Kallen Kaslana - Sixth Serenade

Liliya Olenyeva - Blueberry Blitz

Kiana Kaslana - Void Drifter

Yae Sakura - Goushinnso Memento

Fu Hua - Phoenix

Theresa Apocalypse - Twilight Paladin

Fischl - Prinzessin der Verurteilung!

Durandal - Valkyrie Gloria

Theresa Apocalypse - Celestial Hymn

Raiden Mei - Striker Fulminata

Fu Hua - Shadow Knight

Bronya Zaychik - Silverwing: N-EX

Rita Rossweisse - Umbral Rose

Kiana Kaslana - Knight Moonbeam

A-tier

Yae Sakura - Gyakushinn Miko in Honkai Impact 3rd (Image via miHoYo)

The A-tier Valkyries are not as robust as SS or S-tier Valkyries. However, you can unlock their full potential by maxing out their upgrades. Additionally, pairing them with characters that rank at SS and S-tier in this Honkai Impact 3rd tier list can help you get winning results.

Yae Sakura - Gyakushinn Miko

Raiden Mei - Lightning Empress

Fu Hua - Hawk of the Fog

Yae Sakura - Flame Sakitama

Natasha Cioara - Midnight Absinthe

Murata Himeko - Blood Rose

Raiden Mei - Danzai Spectramancer

Fu Hua - Night Squire

Theresa Apocalypse - Luna Kindred

Rita Rossweisse - Stalker: Phantom Iron

Durandal - Palatinus Equinox

Theresa Apocalypse - Valkyrie Pledge

Kallen Kaslana - Ritual Imayoh

Kallen Kaslana - Sundenjager

Theresa Apocalypse - Violet Executer

Pardofelis – Pardofelis

Raiden Mei - Crimson Impulse

Raiden Mei - Shadow Dash

Fu Hua - Valkyrie Accipiter

Kiana Kaslana - Divine Prayer

Bronya Zaychik - Drive Kometa

Theresa Apocalypse - Sakuno Rondo

Murata Himeko - Arctic Kriegsmesser

Kiana Kaslana - Valkyrie Ranger

Kiana Kaslana - White Comet

Bronya Zaychik - Black Nucleus

Raiden Mei - Valkyrie Bladestrike

Carole Pepper - Sweet ‘n’ Spicy

Murata Himeko - Scarlet Fusion

Murata Himeko - Valkyrie Triumph

Rita Rossweisse - Spina Astera

Bronya Zaychik - Snowy Sniper

Bronya Zaychik - Dimension Breaker

Bronya Zaychik - Yamabuki Armor

Bronya Zaychik - Wolf’s Dawn

Bronya Zaychik - Valkyrie Chariot

Eden - Golden Diva

B-tier

Aponia - Disciplinary Perdition in Honkai Impact 3rd (Image via miHoYo)

The Valkyries at B rank of this Honkai Impact tier list are average. Use them only if you lack SS, S, and A-tier Valkyries, and avoid them entirely after reaching mid-game stages.

Aponia - Disciplinary Perdition

Elysia - Herrscher of Human: Ego

Griseo - Starry Impression

Vill-V - Helical Contraption

Li Sushang - Jade Knight

Ai Hyperion - Chrono Navi

Bronya Zaychik - Herrscher of Truth

Kiana Kaslana - Herrscher of Finality

Raiden Mei - Herrscher of Origin

Susannah - Valkyrie Quicksand

Misteln Schariac - Dreamweaver

Prometheus - Terminal Aide 0017

C-tier

Shigure Kira - Sugary Starbust in Honkai Impact 3rd (Image via miHoYo)

While they are a part of this game, it is highly advised not to invest your resources in C-tier Honkai Impact 3rd Valkyries or use them in battles. For best results, you must focus on obtaining the characters that rank at SS, S, and A tier in this Honkai Impact 3rd tier list.

Shigure Kira - Sugary Starbust

Seele Vollerei - Herrscher of Rebirth

Theresa Apocalypse - Lunar Vow: Crimson Love

Griseo - Cosmic Impression

Sirin - Micale Magical Girl

That covers our Honkai Impact 3rd tier list for January 2024. Follow Sportskeeda for more tier lists of such gacha games.