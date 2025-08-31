Honkai Nexus Anima: Aspects and traits of Animas revealed so far

By Kriti Jamwal
Published Aug 31, 2025 13:10 GMT
Honkai Nexus Anima official preview (Image via HoYoverse)
Honkai Nexus Anima official preview (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse’s upcoming auto-chess title Honkai Nexus Anima has already teased a unique classification system for its Animas on the official website. Each Anima is tied to both an Aspect and a Trait, two attributes that appear to define not just their personalities but also their possible roles in gameplay.

While the full function of these categories is still unclear, the descriptions provided so far suggest that Aspects lean more toward symbolic themes, while Traits capture archetypes deployed in battle. This dual system could become a foundation for how players understand and use Animas in the game.

Honkai Nexus Anima attributes so far

1) Aspects

The following table groups every revealed Anima according to its Aspect. Each Aspect seems to align with their appearance and possible power archetype.

AspectAnimas
SatiationPupanoo, Puddlipup, Nomnom, Frigull, Vulberry
HateDonubi, Taileep
BeautyPlumelune, Lepinamel
LoveChocllamour, Heartcease
WeaknessEggluvs
CompetitionEggnok, Marshalbird
InsatiabilityMimoo, Bobabird
DarkDonnatallow, Mushgloomini, Vixemourne, Felinoxie
PrideFoalhardy
MemoryC’locked, Inkifoal
LightBunmareen, Apollinis, Chimaura
WarScorscythe
RegretCublade
ChangeFaeflux, Damasque
PeaceOlivesper
RightMagisdrake
2) Traits

TraitAnimas
ExplorerPupanoo, Taileep, Foalhardy, Chimaura
StrikerPuddlipup, Eggluvs, Mushgloomini, Bunmareen
MastermindDonubi, Eggnok, Vulberry, Faeflux
ProtectorNomnom, Felinoxie, Apollinis
CherubimPlumelune, C’locked, Olivesper
GladiatorChocllamour, Mimoo, Inkifoal, Scorscythe, Marshalbird, Magisdrake
HotheadFrigull, Vixemourne, Cublade, Lepinamel
BlasterBobabird, Donnatallow, Heartcease
MascotDamasque
Alongside their Aspects, each Anima is tied to a Trait that ties to their possible roles in combat. Traits like Mastermind can hint towards acting as the strategist on the field and Striker as the front-line attacker, which is common in TFT's (Team Fight Tactics) game mechanics.

The Honkai Nexus Anima system already stands out from HoYoverse’s other titles thanks to its unique setup of Aspects, Traits, and the distinct personalities tied to each Anima. With 32 Animas revealed so far, the game promises a wide range of designs and classifications for players to explore and connect with.

Beyond their role in lore and world-building, Animas showcase HoYoverse’s inventive take on unit variety in an auto-chess format. Instead of being simple, interchangeable pieces, each one feels like a character with its own identity, which could make team-building far more engaging. As more details surface, players will discover how these quirky yet symbolic companions truly fit into the Nexus experience.

