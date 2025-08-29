Honkai Nexus Anima website officially goes live, reveals playable characters, animas, and gameplay details

HoYoverse has officially announced the details of their upcoming game, Honkai Nexus Anima. Its official website is now online, and players can apply for the best test on the official site from August 29, 2025, to September 12, 2025. Furthermore, the website revealed more details about upcoming characters, Nexus Anima, and gameplay details. They have also released a new trailer, which features in-game footage.

This article outlines all the details regarding new characters, animas, and gameplay details announced on the official Honkai Nexus Anima website.

Honkai Nexus Anima website reveals gameplay details, upcoming playable characters, and animas

Gameplay of Honkai Nexus Anima

Honkai Nexus Anima's gameplay was revealed on its official YouTube and X accounts. Based on all the promotional content so far, this new Honkai title appears to be an open-world game featuring characters known as Animasters, along with their companions, the Nexus Anima.

Each character seems to have a specific Nexus Anima, and you can unlock unique traversal methods using their companions. You can also challenge various Nexus Anima in the open world to gain special materials. Honkai Nexus Anima also features multiple interactive elements that allow you to engage with your companion.

Furthermore, you can use your characters' companions to participate in multiple challenges, such as races, shooting events, and other events where you can destroy or break objects in a set environment. The game has an auto-chess gameplay, and you can only deploy units on the field during the preparation phase.

Players can also customize the appearance of the Main Character in the Honkai Nexus Anima game. They can use a wide variety of cosmetic items to customize their appearance and outfit.

Lastly, the official in-game footage of Honkai Nexus Anima also reveals a few details regarding a new auto-chess mode. In this mode, you can select special buffs and equip powerful items for your characters before the battle starts. Most speculate that this could be an endgame mode in the new Honkai title.

Animasters officially announced for Honkai Nexus Anima

1) Victus

Victus (Image via HoYoverse)

Victus is the first Sovereign and the second Novarch. Sovereigns are owners of the Aspects of the Old World, who rule over the mortal world with their exceptional power and authority. Novarchs, meanwhile, are the owners of the Aspects of the New World, who rule over one of the 81 planes.

Since Victus is a Sovereign and a Novarch, he rules over the Old and the New World. He is a Novarch of Order who controls the Court of Dragons and manages the laws of 81 planes, safeguarding them.

2) Kumyo Kyo

Kumyo Kyo (Image via HoYoverse)

Kumyo Kyo is the fourth Sovereign and is a master of Reality and Illusion. The official website mentions that he has vanished after a specific event called the Sundering. He was also responsible for sealing an entity called the World-Ender within the Plane of Illusion.

3) Amstradath

Amstradath (Image via HoYoverse)

Amstradath is the master of Life and Death, and is the fifth Sovereign. It was mentioned that he gained immortality after making a deal called a Pact of Rebirth with the mysterious World-Ender entity. Although his status as a Novarch is unknown, it is stated that he now rules the Planes of Life and Death.

4) Armand

Armand (Image via HoYoverse)

Armand is the eighth Sovereign and the seventeenth Novarch. Initially, he was the master of both Light and Dark; however, he is now the current Novarch of Dark, who has also imprisoned the Novarch of Light. It seems that he has something called the Sunbane Curse, which might be limiting his abilities.

5) Apeiron

Apeiron (Image via HoYoverse)

Apeiron is the 28th Sovereign and also the master of Infinity and Finity. Although presumed dead for a long time, she mysteriously reappeared after the Sundering event.

6) Prabhas

Prabhas (Image via HoYoverse)

Prabhas is the Novarch of Light, who Armand, the Novarch of Dark, imprisons before the events of the story. It is also stated that she was once a Sunfire monk of the Old World.

7) Blade

Blade (Image via HoYoverse)

Blade is the 22nd Novarch, also known as "The Peak", since he is also the master of the Plane. It is stated that he is one of the Phoenixbeaker Novarchs and is searching for the missing eleventh Sovereign.

8) Parayaya

Parayaya (Image via HoYoverse)

Parayaya is the Novarch of Hate; she was a Sovereign and master of both Love and Hate before the events of the Sundering. After the Sundering, she joined the Phoenixbreaker Novarchs and is searching for the mysterious World-Ender entity, even after it betrayed her.

9) Sir Champion

Sir Champion (Image via HoYoverse)

Sir Champion is the current Novarch of Competition and was formerly known as a Sovereign, master of Competition and Cooperation. Currently, they are the organizer of the Amphitheater's Grand Championship. It is also mentioned that no one has seen the face behind their armor.

10) Nanafey

Nanafey (Image via HoYoverse)

Nanafey is an ordinary student whom players will encounter during their journey in the Honkai Nexus Anima world. She also allows the MC to stay at their home and is loved by many people in the game.

11) Hua

Hua (Image via HoYoverse)

Hua is a young Animaster who is famous in Iia and aims to complete the challenging battles in the qualifiers to make it to The Amphitheater.

12) Cassio Rollex

Cassio Rollex (Image via HoYoverse)

Cassio Rolex is stated to be the Deputy Arena Master of Iia's Arena. Although he keeps talking about his wish to defeat Jalily, the Arena Master, he has never been able to beat them before.

13) Maple Manybell

Maple Manybell (Image via HoYoverse)

Maple Manybell is also famous for being one of the Deputy Area Masters of the Iia's Arena, alongside Cassio Rolex. She is described as a very young girl who may not be aware that she is a Deputy Arena Master.

14) Kiana

Image of Kiana (Image via HoYoverse)

Kiana is a Planestrider currently dealing with an Aspect Fracture on behalf of a special Committee for a Joyful Iia.

Nexus Anima announced on the Honkai Nexus Anima website

1) Puddlipup

Puddlipup (Image via HoYoverse)

Puddlipup seems to be Kiana's companion, based on the image for Kiana on the official Honkai Nexus Anima website. All companions have special traits called Aspects, Traits, and Energies. However, we do not know what these special abilities mean, as HoYoverse has not revealed the complete information regarding these details.

2) Taileep

Taileep (Image via HoYoverse)

Taileep is a Nexus Anima known for its mischief and its ability to pry open the locks of the most safeguarded, precious things. While people still seem to find it charming, they are sometimes frustrated by its antics.

3) Bunmareen

Bunmareen (Image via HoYoverse)

Bunmareen is known for glowing constantly like a jellyfish under the ocean. However, it spends most of its time on the shore.

4) Inkifoal

Image of Inkifoal from Honkai Nexus Anima (Image via HoYoverse)

Inkifoals is adorable, has a child's joyful spirit, and is most driven by playful whims and heroic quests. It is also known to be a mischievous Nexus Anima, who often plays tricks.

5) Apollinis

Picture of Apollinis (Image via HoYoverse)

We don't know much about Apollinis, as it's only stated that it marches with the honor-bound steps of a knight and its brilliance shines as brightly as the sun.

6) Felinoxie

Felinoxie (Image via HoYoverse)

Felinoxie is a type of companion that is hugely fond of another Nexus Anima called Vulberry. It is also a proud animal that can never resist taking part in a beauty contest.

7) Heartcease

Image of Heartcease in Honkai Nexus Anima (Image via HoYoverse)

Heartcease is a timid Nexus Anima that is always too shy to approach its loved ones, instead watching them from afar.

8) Vulberry

Vulberry (Image via HoYoverse)

Vulberry has strawberry-jaw splashed all over its cream-smooth fur. It is another kind of mischievous Nexus Anima, as it enjoys throwing cakes at other people.

9) Scorscythe

Scorscythe (Image via HoYoverse)

Scorscythe has a massive tail that it can transform into a scythe at will. It will always continue searching for battles throughout its entire life.

10) Mushgloomini

Mushgloomini from Honkai Nexus Anima game (Image via HoYoverse)

This Nexus Anima is uniquely shaped like a mushroom and is only active during nighttime. It also used Dark Spores to protect itself from other threats.

11) Faeflux

Faeflux (Image via HoYoverse)

Faeflux is a unique Nexus Anima that remains silent and discloses little information during battles. Instead, it silently witnesses everything happening on the battlefield.

12) Lepinamel

Lepinamel (Image via HoYoverse)

Lepinamel is a Beauty Anima that humans often mistake for a hairpin. It possesses unique flying abilities and, according to the official description, carries some substantial burdens.

13) Donubi

Donubi (Image via HoYoverse)

Donubi is an Anima of Hate, known for carrying and selling tainted donuts to other people. It had always been suspected of being a cat; however, no poof of it being one was ever found.

14) Olivesper

Olivesper (Image via HoYoverse)

Olivesper is a peace-loving animal who enjoys playing hide-and-seek with humans. Although it can seamlessly blend into its surroundings, it frequently shows itself due to its extremely joyful nature.

15) Magisdrake

Magisdrake (Image via HoYoverse)

Magisdrake has a strong sense of justice and strives to enforce it with the gavel held high.

16) Nomnom

Image of Nomnom from Honkai Nexus Anima (Image via HoYoverse)

Nomnom is a cute companion who does not look intimidating, despite being the Anima of Satiation. It also has to constantly guard itself against fellow Anima trying to bite its ears and tail.

17) Pupanoo

Pupanoo (Image via HoYoverse)

Pupanoo is a Nexus Anima of the Aspect of Satiation, often found near ramen shops, promoting these establishments to nearby humans. However, when an unfriendly attitude is shown towards it, it often tries to self-sabotage.

18) Bobabirb

Bobabirb (Image via HoYoverse)

Bobabirb resembles a bird, and it constantly seeks more food, while also stumbling along in its pursuit to find more.

19) Eggnok

Eggnok (Image via HoYoverse)

Eggnok is a boxing-obsessed Anima who often has a high temper. However, it has a relatively low temper when it's off-duty, and permits its ears to be knotted behind its head.

20) Damasque

Damasque (Image via HoYoverse)

Damasque is a master at escaping from crowds, as it can disappear abruptly from a crowd, even while it's being watched. It also never reveals its true face to other people or fellow Nexus Anima.

21) Cublade

Cublade (Image via HoYoverse)

Cublade seems to be the 22nd Novarch, Blade's companion. It has a sharp and hard bone on its head and also possesses a stubborn personality. Furthermore, it loves to use lampposts, walls, and Petrilogs to hone its unique blade.

22) Marshalbird

Marshalbird (Image via HoYoverse)

Marshalbird's feathers radiate a bright gold color, and during competition, it adheres to chivalric principles, keeping guard over the medal-like feathers on its nape.

23) Plumelune

Plumelune (Image via HoYoverse)

Plumelune is often found by the water, admiring its own beauty in the reflection. Although the feathers near its tail shine with a brilliant luster, it does not display them.

24) Mimoo

Mimoo from Honkai Nexus Anima (Image via HoYoverse)

Mimoo is a unique Nexus Anima that often conceals itself as a milk crate and stays motionless to save its energy.

25) Vixemourne

Picture of Vixemourne (Image via HoYoverse)

Vixemourne constantly hides its face under a black top hat and grieves the world's shadows.

26) Eggluvs

Eggluvs (Image via HoYoverse)

Eggluvs is the younger version of Eggnok and has not yet abandoned its pacifier. It often sticks close to an Eggnok for protection and to study its combat techniques.

27) Chimaura

Chimaura from Honkai Nexus Anima game (Image via HoYoverse)

Chimaura's body glistens with gold, and its tail has a separate mind of its own, constantly arguing against the commands of Chimaura.

28) Donnatallow

Donnatallow (Image via HoYoverse)

Donnatallow is a highly devoted and melancholic Nexus Anima who always tends to the indigo flame atop her crown.

29) Frigull

Image of Frigull from Honkai Nexus Anima game (Image via HoYoverse)

Frigull is a kind of seagull that likes to get fries from nearby humans on the pier. She frequently ferries them on aerial glides, and since it is heavily smeared with honey-mustard stains, it is recruited as a special guest for horror movies.

30) Foalhardy

Foalhardy (Image via HoYoverse)

Foalhardly is entirely convinced that it is a part of the Inkicorn species and never bothered to check its proper form behind its veil. Based on the promotional content released so far, it seems to be the companion of Maple Manybell, one of the Deputy Arena Masters of Iia's Arena.

31) C'locked

C'locked (Image via HoYoverse)

C'locked is a special Anima fused with clockwork, who uses its special constitution to hide itself. Its hand is forged from memories and is forever stopped at a single time.

32) Chocllamour

Chocllamour from the Honkai Nexus Anima game(Image via HoYoverse)

Chocllamour is a special creature that constantly pursues new objects of affection and continually experiments with various forms of love. Although its experiments constantly keep failing, it gets up every time to try a different approach.

