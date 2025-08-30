Honkai Nexus Anima is HoYoverse's upcoming title, which is set to introduce auto-chess TFT mechanics with an open world to players, among other features. The title features characters called Animas, which act as companions resembling Pokémon, each carrying distinct traits and powers that can amplify your gameplay experience.

As of now, 32 Animas have been officially showcased on the website, each offering something different. For players looking to plan ahead or simply curious about what each Anima brings to the table, here’s a complete overview of all the Animas and their traits.

All Animas in Honkai Nexus Anima

Below, you’ll find detailed tables breaking down every Anima currently revealed on the website. We have divided it into three lists, with images shown above each table (listed from top left to bottom right).

List 1

List 1 of Animas (Image via HoYoverse)

Anima Aspect Trait Short description Pupanoo Satiation Explorer Ramen noodle pup Puddlipup Satiation Striker Pudding pup Donubi Hate Mastermind Donut bunny Nomnom Satiation Protector Cupcake badger Plumelune Beauty Cherubim Silk heron Chocllamour Love Gladiator Chocolate goat Eggluvs Weakness Striker Boxing eggnok Eggnok Competition Mastermind Boxing eggnok Frigull Satiation Hothead Fries seagull Taileep Hate Explorer Long tailed cat Mimoo Insatiability Gladiator Milk pack cat Bobabird Insatiability Blaster Boba bird

List 2

List 2 of Animas (Image via HoYoverse)

Anima Aspect Trait Short description Donnatallow Dark Blaster Burning candle Foalhardy Pride Explorer Pony octopus C'locked Memory Cherubim Ghost clock Mushgloomini Dark Striker Glooming mushroom Vixemourne Dark Hothead Magical cat Bunmareen Light Striker Mushroom bunny Inkifoal Memory Gladiator Shadow unicorn Felinoxie Dark Protector Blueberry cupcake cat Scorscythe War Gladiator Long-tailed dragon Cublade Regret Hothead Bone dog Lepinamel Beauty Hothead Butterfly kite Heartcease Love Blaster Elegant moth Faeflux Change Mastermind Psychic butterfly

List 3

List 3 of Animas (Image via HoYoverse)

Anima Aspect Trait Short description Apollinis Light Protector Divine cat Olivesper Peace Cherubim Grassland snake Vulberry Satiation Mastermind Strawberry jam cat Chimaura Light Explorer Golden tiger Marshalbird Competition Gladiator Warrior heron Magisdrake Right Gladiator Judge seagull Damasque Change Mascot Masked horse

Animas in Honkai Nexus Anima add an extra layer of immersion and personalization along with their designated characters. Each trait can support a different playstyle, whether you want to focus on survivability, team synergy, or offensive power. More Animas will be added once the game progresses past its development phase.

Since Animas influence both mechanics and story, they’ll likely become an important part of progression as the game evolves. Players who invest time in understanding which Anima fits their strategy will find themselves better prepared for the challenges ahead.

With 32 Animas currently revealed, Honkai Nexus Anima provides a huge pool of customization and storytelling potential. As the game continues to expand via its testing rounds, it’s safe to expect that Animas will gain even greater significance, so keeping track of them now is a smart move for any dedicated player. If interested, you can join the Nexus Bond testing by September 12, 2025, on their official website.

