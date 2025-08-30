All Animas in Honkai Nexus Anima

By Kriti Jamwal
Published Aug 30, 2025 20:40 GMT
Kiana in the official preview of Honkai Nexus Anima (Image via HoYoverse)
Honkai Nexus Anima is HoYoverse's upcoming title, which is set to introduce auto-chess TFT mechanics with an open world to players, among other features. The title features characters called Animas, which act as companions resembling Pokémon, each carrying distinct traits and powers that can amplify your gameplay experience.

As of now, 32 Animas have been officially showcased on the website, each offering something different. For players looking to plan ahead or simply curious about what each Anima brings to the table, here’s a complete overview of all the Animas and their traits.

All Animas in Honkai Nexus Anima

Below, you’ll find detailed tables breaking down every Anima currently revealed on the website. We have divided it into three lists, with images shown above each table (listed from top left to bottom right).

List 1

List 1 of Animas (Image via HoYoverse)
AnimaAspectTraitShort description
PupanooSatiationExplorerRamen noodle pup
PuddlipupSatiationStrikerPudding pup
DonubiHateMastermindDonut bunny
NomnomSatiationProtectorCupcake badger
PlumeluneBeautyCherubimSilk heron
ChocllamourLoveGladiatorChocolate goat
EggluvsWeaknessStrikerBoxing eggnok
EggnokCompetitionMastermindBoxing eggnok
FrigullSatiationHotheadFries seagull
TaileepHateExplorerLong tailed cat
MimooInsatiabilityGladiatorMilk pack cat
BobabirdInsatiabilityBlasterBoba bird
List 2

List 2 of Animas (Image via HoYoverse)
AnimaAspectTraitShort description
DonnatallowDarkBlasterBurning candle
FoalhardyPrideExplorerPony octopus
C'lockedMemoryCherubimGhost clock
MushgloominiDarkStrikerGlooming mushroom
VixemourneDarkHotheadMagical cat
BunmareenLightStrikerMushroom bunny
InkifoalMemoryGladiatorShadow unicorn
FelinoxieDarkProtectorBlueberry cupcake cat
ScorscytheWarGladiatorLong-tailed dragon
CubladeRegretHotheadBone dog
LepinamelBeautyHotheadButterfly kite
HeartceaseLoveBlasterElegant moth
FaefluxChangeMastermindPsychic butterfly
List 3

List 3 of Animas (Image via HoYoverse)
AnimaAspectTraitShort description
ApollinisLightProtectorDivine cat
OlivesperPeaceCherubimGrassland snake
VulberrySatiationMastermindStrawberry jam cat
ChimauraLightExplorerGolden tiger
MarshalbirdCompetitionGladiatorWarrior heron
MagisdrakeRightGladiatorJudge seagull
DamasqueChangeMascotMasked horse
Animas in Honkai Nexus Anima add an extra layer of immersion and personalization along with their designated characters. Each trait can support a different playstyle, whether you want to focus on survivability, team synergy, or offensive power. More Animas will be added once the game progresses past its development phase.

Since Animas influence both mechanics and story, they’ll likely become an important part of progression as the game evolves. Players who invest time in understanding which Anima fits their strategy will find themselves better prepared for the challenges ahead.

With 32 Animas currently revealed, Honkai Nexus Anima provides a huge pool of customization and storytelling potential. As the game continues to expand via its testing rounds, it’s safe to expect that Animas will gain even greater significance, so keeping track of them now is a smart move for any dedicated player. If interested, you can join the Nexus Bond testing by September 12, 2025, on their official website.

About the author
Kriti Jamwal

Kriti Jamwal

Kriti Jamwal is a Gaming and Esports writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on gacha titles like Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail, and Zenless Zone Zero. She holds a BA (Hons) degree in French, which sharpened her skills in analyzing narrative structure, world-building, and interactive storytelling across video games.

Her passion for gaming began with Genshin Impact during the pandemic, and she has since expanded her interest to include titles across the HoYoverse and beyond. Kriti is particularly drawn to games with layered lore and philosophical undertones, often exploring how game design reflects larger existential themes.

Outside of work, she enjoys reading French literature, learning new languages, and exploring the philosophies of nihilism and absurdism.

Know More

