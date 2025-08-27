Honkai Nexus Anima playable characters leaked

New leaks about Honkai Nexus Anima, HoYoverse’s upcoming title, have surfaced online. According to some details shared on Reddit and reliable sources like Ubatcha, a set of possible playable characters has been leaked. HoYoverse teased the game a few months ago in the Star Rail live concert stream, showing familiar faces like Kiana and Blade alongside new creatures.Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.Honkai Nexus Anima character leaks First look at the Characters and Gameplay via Hexenzirkel by u/Independent_Lake_267 in HonkaiNexusAnimaLeaks Leaks indicate that Honkai Nexus Anima could feature around seven playable characters in its initial lineup. As seen in the game's teaser, Kiana and Blade will return, both beloved figures from the Honkai franchise. For those unaware, Kiana is central protagonist in the Honkai series, and Blade is one of the Stellaron Hunters from Honkai Star Rail.Alongside them, several new faces have been spotted with unique designs, vibrant outfits, and thematic links to futuristic combat and whimsical companion creatures. However, we have no information so far regarding their names or personalities.The characters seem to fit into different roles within the game’s structure, and some leaks suggest they may be paired with mascots that reflect their appearance. The colorful character art aligns with HoYoverse’s tradition of mixing striking visuals with strategic gameplay.What the leaks suggest about the game’s direction Honkai: Nexus Anima, A new Mihoyo Game by u/StructureFromMotion in Genshin_Impact According to leaks by Ubatcha, who is known for sharing credible information on previous HoYoverse titles, Honkai Nexus Anima appears to lean toward an auto-chess style strategy game. In this setup, players would build squads of characters, deploy them in tactical formations, and watch battles play out in real time.Visual leaks also hint that characters would be accompanied by small mascots who assist them in battle, drawing comparisons to Pokémon. For longtime HoYoverse fans, it feels like both a continuation and a fresh spin-off from the Honkai series that could also attract strategy game enthusiasts.Although the game has been officially registered, there has been no formal announcement beyond the teaser. For now, fans eagerly await further updates. With a mix of familiar Honkai characters and innovative strategy gameplay, this title has the potential to become HoYoverse’s next major hit.