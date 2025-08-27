Honkai Nexus Anima playable characters leaked

By Kriti Jamwal
Published Aug 27, 2025 14:04 GMT
Honkai Nexus Anima teased via Star Rail LIVE 2025 Concert (Image via HoYoverse)
Honkai Nexus Anima teased via Star Rail LIVE 2025 Concert (Image via HoYoverse)

New leaks about Honkai Nexus Anima, HoYoverse’s upcoming title, have surfaced online. According to some details shared on Reddit and reliable sources like Ubatcha, a set of possible playable characters has been leaked. HoYoverse teased the game a few months ago in the Star Rail live concert stream, showing familiar faces like Kiana and Blade alongside new creatures.

Ad

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Honkai Nexus Anima character leaks

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Leaks indicate that Honkai Nexus Anima could feature around seven playable characters in its initial lineup. As seen in the game's teaser, Kiana and Blade will return, both beloved figures from the Honkai franchise. For those unaware, Kiana is central protagonist in the Honkai series, and Blade is one of the Stellaron Hunters from Honkai Star Rail.

Alongside them, several new faces have been spotted with unique designs, vibrant outfits, and thematic links to futuristic combat and whimsical companion creatures. However, we have no information so far regarding their names or personalities.

Ad

The characters seem to fit into different roles within the game’s structure, and some leaks suggest they may be paired with mascots that reflect their appearance. The colorful character art aligns with HoYoverse’s tradition of mixing striking visuals with strategic gameplay.

What the leaks suggest about the game’s direction

Ad

According to leaks by Ubatcha, who is known for sharing credible information on previous HoYoverse titles, Honkai Nexus Anima appears to lean toward an auto-chess style strategy game. In this setup, players would build squads of characters, deploy them in tactical formations, and watch battles play out in real time.

Visual leaks also hint that characters would be accompanied by small mascots who assist them in battle, drawing comparisons to Pokémon. For longtime HoYoverse fans, it feels like both a continuation and a fresh spin-off from the Honkai series that could also attract strategy game enthusiasts.

Although the game has been officially registered, there has been no formal announcement beyond the teaser. For now, fans eagerly await further updates. With a mix of familiar Honkai characters and innovative strategy gameplay, this title has the potential to become HoYoverse’s next major hit.

About the author
Kriti Jamwal

Kriti Jamwal

Kriti Jamwal is a Gaming and Esports writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on gacha titles like Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail, and Zenless Zone Zero. She holds a BA (Hons) degree in French, which sharpened her skills in analyzing narrative structure, world-building, and interactive storytelling across video games.

Her passion for gaming began with Genshin Impact during the pandemic, and she has since expanded her interest to include titles across the HoYoverse and beyond. Kriti is particularly drawn to games with layered lore and philosophical undertones, often exploring how game design reflects larger existential themes.

Outside of work, she enjoys reading French literature, learning new languages, and exploring the philosophies of nihilism and absurdism.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications