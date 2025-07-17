Honkai Star Rail: Updated Kafka build guide (3.4 buffs)

Kafka’s kit received significant changes in Honkai Star Rail version 3.4. As a result, her build has changed slightly, meaning players must farm the right gear that synergizes with her abilities. Since there are many Relic and Planar Ornament sets currently available in this gacha title from HoYoverse, some may wonder which ones they should farm and which stats they should look for.

This article goes over the gear players must farm for Kafka for her buffed kit in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

Best updated Kafka build in Honkai Star Rail

Best Kafka build guide Best Light Cones - Before the Tutorial Mission Starts

- Patience is all You Need

- Good Night and Sleep Well (S5) Best Relic sets - Eagle of Twilight Line

- Prisoner in Deep Confinement Best Planar Ornament sets - Lushaka, the Sunken Seas- Revelry by the Sea or Firmament Frontline: Glamoth Main stats - Relic Body: EHR/ATK% (Depending on what stat you need)- Relic Boots: SPD- Planar Orb: Lightning DMG Bonus/ATK%- Planar Rope: Energy Regeneration Rate Sub-stats - SPD

- Effect Hit Rate

- Flat ATK

- ATK% Best team compositions - Black Swan, Kafka, Jiaoqiu, and Hyacine- Black Swan, Kafka, Cipher, and Huohuo- Kafka, Black Swan, Tribbie, and Hyacine- Kafka, Sampo, Luka, and Gallagher Ascension and Trace materials - Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff x65

- Thief’s Instinct x56

- Usurper’s Scheme x71

- Conqueror’s Will x73

- Obsidian of Dread x15

- Obsidian of Desolation x72

- Obsidian of Obsession x139

- Regret of Infinite Ochema 12x

- 3,308,000 Credits

Best Light Cones for Kafka in Honkai Star Rail

Before the Tutorial Mission Starts (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Before the Tutorial Mission Starts

Patience is All You Need

Good Night and Sleep Well (Superimposition Level 5)

Currently, Before the Tutorial Mission Starts is the best Light Cone you can get for buffed Kafka. While it's not her signature weapon, the amount of damage she can deal while having this LC quipped is alarmingly high.

If you already have Kafka’s 5-star Light Cone, that is also a decent option. The gear can simultaneously boost her outgoing damage and SPD, while allowing her to inflict additional DoTs on adversaries.

Additionally, if you don’t possess any of the abovementioned Light Cones, then you can use Good Night and Sleep Well on Kafka. The LC can boost her damage against adversaries affected by DoTs and Debuffs.

Best Relics for Kafka in Honkai Star Rail

Updated Relic recommendations

Eagle of Twilight Line Relic set (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Eagle of Twilight Line

Prisoner in Deep Confinement

Currently, the Relic set for Wind characters works best on buffed Kafka. Although she cannot use the piece set bonus that grants its wielder Wind DMG Boost, the action advance from the 4-piece set bonus is quite beneficial for her. This allows Kafka to deal additional damage after she triggers her Ultimate.

On the other hand, the Prisoner in Deep Confinement is another choice if you are going for a pure damage build. The ATK and DEF ignore will help Kafka deal DoT damage to adversaries.

However, if you don't have any of the aforementioned Relic sets or don’t want to farm them, then any 2-piece SPD boosting set will also work on her.

Updated Planar Ornament recommendations

Lushaka, the Sunken Seas Planar Ornament set (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

To complete the buffed Kafka build in HSR, you will need a Planar Ornament set that synergizes with her updated kit. Here are some options to choose from:

Lushaka, the Sunken Seas

Revelry by the Sea or Firmament Frontline: Glamoth

Lushaka, the Sunken Seas, is an excellent Ornament set for buffed Kafka in HSR. The set can boost this recently buffed Nihility character’s Energy Regeneration Rate, allowing her to activate her Ultimate more often. Moreover, the set can grant her an ATK boost when she is not the first character of the team composition.

If you don’t have Lushaka, then either the Revelry by the Seas or the Firmament Frontline: Glamoth set are good alternatives for Kafka. The former can boost the Stellaron Hunter’s ATK and DoT damage by a decent amount, while the latter increases her ATK and outgoing damage depending on how much SPD she has.

Best stats for Kafka in Honkai Star Rail

When farming Relics and Planar Ornaments, make sure the pieces feature the following stats:

Main stats

Body: Effect Hit Rate/ATK%

Effect Hit Rate/ATK% Boots: SPD

SPD Planar Sphere: Lightning DMG Boost%/ATK%

Lightning DMG Boost%/ATK% Planar Link Rope: Energy Regeneration Rate

Sub stats

ATK%

Effect Hit Rate

SPD

Flat ATK

When Kafka is fully leveled up, upgrade her Traces in the following order:

Ultimate > Skill > Talent > Basic ATK

Best teams for Kafka

Black Swan (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are some team compositions players can build using buffed Kafka in HSR:

Black Swan, Kafka, Jiaoqiu, and Hyacine

Black Swan, Kafka, Cipher, and Huohuo

Kafka, Black Swan, Tribbie, and Hyacine

Kafka, Sampo, Luka, and Gallagher

Ascension and Trace materials for Kafka

Regret of Infinite Ochema (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

These are all the materials required to fully upgrade Kafka and her Traces:

3,308,000 Credits

Obsidian of Dread x15

Obsidian of Desolation x72

Obsidian of Obsession x139

Thief’s Instinct x56

Usurper’s Scheme x71

Conqueror’s Will x73

Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff x65

Regret of Infinite Ochema 12x

