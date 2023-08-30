The Honkai Star Rail 1.3 version update is live, bringing with it a ton of new additions. The “Celestial Eyes Above Mortal Ruins” update includes new Trailblazer missions, two 5-star characters, and a host of quality-of-life improvements. As always, developer HoYoverse has included detailed patch notes for version 1.3 on their external website, HoYolab.

A detailed summary of the patch notes will be provided below for reference.

Free 600 Stellar Jades compensation for maintenance downtime and fixes in Honkai Star Rail 1.3

Expand Tweet

Players logging into Honkai Star Rail 1.3 will be rewarded with 600 Stellar Jades, free of charge. The Jades can be claimed via the in-game mailbox and are part of both bug and maintenance downtime compensations.

Make sure to claim these rewards before they ultimately expire.

Release date for new characters in Honkai Star Rail 1.3

Expand Tweet

Version 1.3 will include a total of three new characters: Imbibitor Lunae, Fu Xuan, and Lynx.

Imbibitor Lunae will be available in the Stellar Warp banner right after maintenance ends until September 20, 2023. The second phase will begin as soon as Imbibitor Lunae’s banner ends on the aforementioned date. Fu Xuan and Lynx are included as the featured characters of the second Stellar Warp.

Other 4-star characters included in both banners are Asta, March 7th, Yukong, Hook, and Pela.

New 5-star Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail 1.3

Expand Tweet

A total of three new 5-star Light Cones have been released, according to the patch notes. They include:

Brighter Than the Sun : Usable for characters following the Path of The Destruction. Imbibitor Lunae’s signature Light Cone, obtainable in the first phase of the Brilliant Fixation Light Cone Warp event.

: Usable for characters following the Path of The Destruction. Imbibitor Lunae’s signature Light Cone, obtainable in the first phase of the Brilliant Fixation Light Cone Warp event. She Already Shut Her Eyes : Can be equipped on characters following the Path of The Preservation, and is Fu Xuan’s signature Light Cone. This 5-star Light Cone is scheduled to be simultaneously released alongside Fu Xuan .

: Can be equipped on characters following the Path of The Preservation, and is Fu Xuan’s signature Light Cone. This 5-star Light Cone is scheduled to be simultaneously released alongside Fu Xuan Solitary Healing: Can be used for characters following the Path of The Nihility. This is a free 5-star Light Cone that can be redeemed using Herta’s Bonds from the Simulated Universe section of the game.

New Trailblaze and Companion Missions in Honkai Star Rail 1.3

Expand Tweet

“The Dragon Returns Home” is the new Trailblaze mission for version 1.3. The story continues right after our heroes defeat Phantylia, thereby averting the Stellaron Crisis. This chapter is more of an epilogue for the Xianzhou Luofu arc.

Additionally, three new Companion Missions have been added in this update:

Mo Cuishle : Focused on Luka.

: Focused on Luka. Total Recall : Focused on March 7th.

: Focused on March 7th. Farther Than The Snow Plains: Focused on the brand-new 4-star character, Lynx.

All events in Honkai Star Rail 1.3

Expand Tweet

A list of all events heading to Honkai Star Rail in the version 1.3 update are listed below:

Aurum Alley’s Hustle and Bustle : The focused event for version 1.3. Has players taking control of the renovation process for Aurum Valley. Rewards Stellar Jades and a copy of the 4-star character, Sushang.

: The focused event for version 1.3. Has players taking control of the renovation process for Aurum Valley. Rewards Stellar Jades and a copy of the 4-star character, Sushang. Gift of Odyssey: Returning event that rewards a total of 10 Star Rail Special Passes. The Passes are accumulated over a 7-day login period.

Other events are expected to follow shortly after. Keep an eye out for further announcements.

System optimizations for Honkai Star Rail 1.3

Expand Tweet

A major highlight of version 1.3 is the addition of the Reserved Trailblaze Power mechanic. This allows players to save their overflow Trailblaze Power into a reserve of sorts, which can be accessed for later use. Additionally, the Trailblaze Power cap has been raised to 240 points.

Other changes of interest include:

Simulated Universe quality-of-life improvements, including overhauled UI and the addition of “The Swarm Disaster” content.

Forgotten Hall updates and tweaks.

Two new Stagnant Shadow Stages - Shape of Abomination and Shape of Puppetry.

Phone Wallpaper functionality.

New achievements and minor miscellaneous changes that include gameplay optimizations for existing characters.

Bug fixes.

For more news and updates, check out our dedicated Honkai Star Rail section.