Honkai Star Rail 1.3 Phase 2 events overview

Events for Honkai Star Rail are typically divided into two phases per patch. Each phase brings with it new content and characters. Version 1.3 is no exception, with developer HoYoverse having released an official update regarding these upcoming events.

The "Celestial Eyes Above Mortal Ruins" event overview (Vol 2) post has detailed the upcoming 5-star character Fu Xuan and other miscellaneous returning events. Players can find a summary of the post below.

Honkai Star Rail version 1.3 Phase 2 events listed

As detailed in the HoYolab post, players can expect the following events heading soon to Honkai Star Rail 1.3:

Limited Character and Light Cone Warp banners

Both Warp banners are scheduled to arrive as soon as Imbibitor Lunae’s banner ends on September 20, 2023. The banners end at 2:59 pm server time on October 10, 2023.

The Character banner includes the following units:

Fu Xuan (5-star, permanent)

(5-star, permanent) Hook (4-star, permanent)

(4-star, permanent) Pela (4-star, permanent)

(4-star, permanent) Lynx (4-star, new addition)

Meanwhile, the Light Cone banner features the following:

She Already Shut Her Eyes (5-star, limited)

(5-star, limited) Perfect Timing (4-star, permanent)

(4-star, permanent) Under The Blue Sky (4-star, permanent)

(4-star, permanent) Trend of The Universal Market (4-star, permanent)

Remember that the limited units will not be added to the Stellar Warp banner after October 10. Players aiming to grab these must manage their pulls accordingly.

Space Station Task Force

Players will have to complete a series of assignments within the Herta Space Station in exchange for the following rewards:

500 Stellar Jade

Traveler’s Guide

Lost Crystal

Credits

A total of 24 such assignments will be available, with 4 being unlocked each day. The event will be available from September 25, 2023 (4 am server time) to October 9, 2023 (3:59 am server time). Players must be at a minimum Trailblaze Level of 21 in order to participate.

Planar Fissure

The Planar Fissure event returns in Honkai Star Rail, bringing with it double drops for the Simulated Universe’s Immersion Device. The event still requires the consumption of Trailblaze Power to unlock rewards, however.

The event will be available from September 15, 2023 (4 am server time) to October 22, 2023 (3:59 am server time) - provided players have cleared World 3 of the Simulated Universe.

Garden of Plenty

The Garden of Plenty event makes its return to the game on October 2, 2023 (4 am server time). Players will be able to complete both Golden and Crimson Calyxes to obtain double drops for the same amount of Trailblaze Power.

Keep in mind that the number of double drops per day is limited. The event lasts until October 9, 2023 (3:59 am server time).

Two new companion missions

The final, permanent addition to Honkai Star Rail version 1.3 are the two companion missions:

Total Recall (March 7th)

(March 7th) Farther Than The Snow Plains (Lynx)

Players must have completed a series of prerequisite missions in order to unlock these companion missions. They will be available in Honkai Star Rail after 12 pm server time on October 20, 2023.