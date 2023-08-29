Honkai Star Rail 1.3 Stellar Jades guide: Get 100+ free pulls as F2P

Honkai Star Rail 1.3 will go live on August 30 per the schedule released by developers miHoYo. Thanks to reliable content specialist Star Rail Nation, players can get an estimate about the amount of Stellar Jades they can obtain in the upcoming version. Since this estimated calculation is for F2P players, it could benefit most of the community.
miHoYo has been pretty generous when handing out Stellar Jades to the players. It's the premium currency of Honkai Star Rail that serves a multitude of different purposes. The most considerable use comes in acquiring Star Rail passes, which are new characters and light cones. With new 5-star and 4-star characters coming up, players won't want to miss out on any amount of this premium currency that can be obtained free of cost.
Honkai Star Rail 1.3 will hand out Stellar Jades in the form of quest rewards
Once again, Honkai Star Rail 1.3 will have plenty of events once the update goes live. Some of these are permanent ones that are available at all times. Others are seasonal additions that will be provided as part of the latest patch. The onus for players will be to grind as many of these modes as possible that will take their Stellar Jade counts higher.
- Daily Mission 2520
- Daily Messages 45
- Forgotten Halls (Memory of Chaos) 1800
- Simulated Universe 1350
- Simulated Universe - The Swarm Disaster 2500
- Simulated Universe - Propagation Blessings 320
- Embers Store 10 Pulls
- Achievements 150
- Trailblaze Mission 80
- Companion Missions 400
- HoYoLab daily check-in 80
- Version 1.3 Maintenance Compensation 300
- Astral Express Visitor 80
- Aurum Alley's Hustle and Bustle 640
- Version 1.3 Bug Fix 300
Limited Content
- Version 1.3 Livestream Codes 300
- Miscellaneous Codes 100
- Gift of Odyssey 10 pulls
- Aptitude Showcase 40
- Tales of the Fantastic 500
- Aurum Alley's Hustle and Bustle 1200
- Exploration - Xianzhou Luofu 500
- Space Station Task Force 500
Players can get about 100 unique Star Rail passes by completing all events (assuming they choose the most efficient Stellar Jades to Passes ratio). In other words, there's a guaranteed chance for them to get a 5-star for their collection, with a 50% chance to get a featured entrant.
Incidentally, miHoYo seems to have increased the amount of Stellar Jades that free-to-play players can earn. It's a noticeable improvement, and those who choose to spend will have more to spend.