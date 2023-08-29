Honkai Star Rail 1.3 Stellar Jades guide: Get 100+ free pulls as F2P

Honkai Star Rail 1.3 will go live on August 30 per the schedule released by developers miHoYo. Thanks to reliable content specialist Star Rail Nation, players can get an estimate about the amount of Stellar Jades they can obtain in the upcoming version. Since this estimated calculation is for F2P players, it could benefit most of the community.

miHoYo has been pretty generous when handing out Stellar Jades to the players. It's the premium currency of Honkai Star Rail that serves a multitude of different purposes. The most considerable use comes in acquiring Star Rail passes, which are new characters and light cones. With new 5-star and 4-star characters coming up, players won't want to miss out on any amount of this premium currency that can be obtained free of cost.

Honkai Star Rail 1.3 will hand out Stellar Jades in the form of quest rewards

Once again, Honkai Star Rail 1.3 will have plenty of events once the update goes live. Some of these are permanent ones that are available at all times. Others are seasonal additions that will be provided as part of the latest patch. The onus for players will be to grind as many of these modes as possible that will take their Stellar Jade counts higher.

Daily Mission 2520

Daily Messages 45

Forgotten Halls (Memory of Chaos) 1800

Simulated Universe 1350

Simulated Universe - The Swarm Disaster 2500

Simulated Universe - Propagation Blessings 320

Embers Store 10 Pulls

Achievements 150

Trailblaze Mission 80

Companion Missions 400

HoYoLab daily check-in 80

Version 1.3 Maintenance Compensation 300

Astral Express Visitor 80

Aurum Alley's Hustle and Bustle 640

Version 1.3 Bug Fix 300

Limited Content

Version 1.3 Livestream Codes 300

Miscellaneous Codes 100

Gift of Odyssey 10 pulls

Aptitude Showcase 40

Tales of the Fantastic 500

Aurum Alley's Hustle and Bustle 1200

Exploration - Xianzhou Luofu 500

Space Station Task Force 500

Players can get about 100 unique Star Rail passes by completing all events (assuming they choose the most efficient Stellar Jades to Passes ratio). In other words, there's a guaranteed chance for them to get a 5-star for their collection, with a 50% chance to get a featured entrant.

Incidentally, miHoYo seems to have increased the amount of Stellar Jades that free-to-play players can earn. It's a noticeable improvement, and those who choose to spend will have more to spend.