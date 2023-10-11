Honkai Star Rail 1.4 redeem code: How to claim 50 stellar jades for free

Honkai Star Rail version 1.4 just went live with some fresh content. The publisher of the game, HoYoverse, sometimes bestows freebies to the players via codes. Once redeemed, the codes offer various in-game items such as materials and Stellar Jades. A code from the publisher appeared online following the release of version 1.4, allowing players to redeem it.

This article discusses the new Honkai Star Rail version 1.4 code and how to redeem it via various methods.

Honkai Star Rail version 1.4 redemption code and its reward

The reward of the redeem code (Image via HoYoverse)

The Star Rail version 1.4 redeemable code that has surfaced on the internet is PT8TF72MQ93X. All players can redeem it, but all trailblazers must hurry as the code is only available for a limited time.

The redeemable code rewards players with the following materials:

50 Stellar Jade

10,000 Credits

Trailblazers can use Credits to level up characters, Light Cones, and Traces and to purchase some in-game materials. Stellar Jades can be used to buy Star Rail Special Passes and Star Rail Pass and refill the Trailblaze Power.

How to redeem the code in Honkai Star Rail version 1.4

All Honkai Star Rail codes can be redeemed through two available methods. Players must either redeem the code from the external website or the in-game redemption code window.

In-game method

The in-game code redemption window (Image via HoYoverse)

The steps to redeem the code via in-game settings are described in detail below:

Launch the game and open your in-game setting by pressing the “Esc” button on your keyboard or the “phone” icon on the top right side of the screen.

Click on the three dots “...” beside your username to open a drop-down option.

Select and click on the “Redemption Code” option and type in or Paste the code in the blank space.

Click on the “Confirm” button to finish the process, and the rewards will be sent to your in-game Mail.

External website method

The official code redemption website (Image via HoYoverse)

The steps to redeem the Star Rail version 1.4 code from the external website are described below:

Fire up a web browser.

Head to this link, click the “Log in” button on the top right corner of the website, and log into your Honkai Star Rail account.

Select the server with the right character.

Paste the redeemable code in the blank space and hit the redeem button to finish the process.

