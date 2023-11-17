Honkai Star Rail 1.5 Nihility character tier list

Honkai Star Rail is an action-adventure gacha game with a constantly expanding cast of characters. Each unit uses a unique element and travels a distinctive route. Damage over Time (DoT) is a specialized means of dealing damage by those who follow the Path of Nihility. The most recent Path of Nihility addition, Guinaifen, made her debut in the second stage of the game's 1.4 version.

This article ranks every character in Honkai Star Rail version 1.5 who walks the Path of Nihility.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Tier list for the Nihility characters in Honkai Star Rail 1.5

Nihility characters tier list for version 1.5 (Image via Tiermaker)

This tier list ranks all playable Honkai Star Rail 1.5 Path of Nihility characters according to how well they perform in combat. Every unit is ranked from SS+ to A levels.

SS+ tier

Kafka, a 5-star Lightning element character who follows the Path of Nihility (Image via HoYoverse)

SS+ tier characters typically control the meta in Honkai Star Rail 1.5. Every unit has an overpowering kit with a variety of skills.

In the 1.5 version of the game, there are just two Path of Nihility characters in the SS+ tier:

Kafka

Silverwolf

Kafka needs no effort to swiftly destroy her adversaries. She is capable of extremely high DoT (Damage over Time).

Silver Wolf, meanwhile, is a superb offensive support character. She can deal one adversary the vulnerability of an ally's kind in addition to debuffing them by lowering their DEF.

S tier

Pela, a 4-star Ice element character who follows the Path of Nihility (Image via Hoyoverse)

S-tier characters are amazing and require very little in the way of setup to excel in combat.

There are just two Path of Harmony characters available in the S tier for now:

Pela

Welt

These two characters are outstanding. Pela can take away a single opponent's boost and lower their DEF, letting them withstand more damage. Welt, on the other hand, can do significant damage to his opponents and impede their movements.

A tier

Sampo, a 4-star Wind element character who follows the Path of Nihility (Image via HoYoverse)

Although they can perform rather well in battle, A-tier characters demand a large investment when it comes to resources.

This group includes three Path of Nihility characters:

Sampo

Guinaifen

Luka

Although they need to reach certain Eidolon levels to reach their maximum capability, all three characters are capable of doing DoT (Damage over Time).

This is the end of our tier list of Nihility characters in version 1.5 of Honkai Star Rail.