Honkai Star Rail 1.6 Light Cone event warp: All Phase 1 Light Cones, countdown, and more

Two Light Cone banners are arriving with the Honkai Star Rail version 1.6 update. The first banner features Ruan Mei’s signature Light Cone, while the second one is Blade’s Light Cone. Both Warp banners will be available to players during the first phase of the version 1.6 update, which will be released on December 27, 2023. Those pulling for Ruan Mei and Blade will also roll in the Light Cones banners to obtain their signature Light Cones in the upcoming version.

This article discusses the Light Cone banners of the first phase of Honkai Star Rail version 1.6, including the featured four-star ones. A countdown has also been added to track their release.

Honkai Star Rail 1.6 all phase one Light Cone event warp banners release date and countdown

Expand Tweet

Ruan Mei’s signature Light Cone, “My Past Self in the Mirror,” and Blade’s “The Unreachable Side” Light Cone will be available along with the release of version 1.6 on December 27, 2023, at 11 am (UTC+8).

The countdown below shows the time remaining until the release of the banners, as timings vary for players from different regions.

All Light Cones on Brilliant Fixation and Bygone Reminiscence warp banners in Honkai Star Rail 1.6

The Brilliant Fixation warp banner (Image via HoYoverse)

The special program livestream hosted by developer HoYoverse showcased all banners of the upcoming update, including the first phase Light Cone banners.

The Brilliant Fixation warp banner will feature Ruan Mei’s signature Light Cone, “My Past Self in the Mirror,” along with three 4-star Light Cones. The Bygone Reminiscence warp banner will feature Blade’s signature Light Cone, “The Unreachable Side.”

Both banners share the same featured 4-stars, which are listed in the section below:

Planetary Rendezvous: Equipable on any Path of Harmony character.

Equipable on any Path of Harmony character. A Secret Vow : Equipable on any Path of Destruction character.

: Equipable on any Path of Destruction character. Day one of My New Life: Equipable on any Path of Preservation character.

It is worth noting that A Secret Vow is an excellent 4-star option for most Destruction units as it can increase the damage of a character by 20% at Superimposition level one. Planetary Rendezvous and Day One of My New Life are also great choices for Harmony and Preservation units.

The former boosts an ally's DMG if they wield the same element as the wearer. The latter increases the user’s DEF stat while also boosting the All-Type RES of all allies.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more news, updates, and guides related to Honkai Star Rail.