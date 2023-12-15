Honkai Star Rail Ruan Mei release date, warp 4-star characters, signature light cone, and countdown

Honkai Star Rail's developers have wrapped up its version 1.6 livestream, confirming Ruan Mei as one of the featured 5-star characters for this patch. She is expected to be released on December 27, 2023. Players have been waiting for her arrival for quite some time now, as she has a stellar character design and possesses powerful support abilities as a follower of the Harmony Path.

Ruan Mei has actively contributed to the development of the Simulated Universe, along with her fellow Genius Society members. Given that she has a fair amount of influence in this title, many fans will summon her in the upcoming patch.

This article discusses the Ruan Mei banner, including its featured 4-star units and release time. A countdown to actively track her debut can also be found below.

Ruan Mei release date and countdown in Honkai Star Rail 1.6

Ruan Mei will be officially released in the first phase of Honkai Star Rail 1.6. Following the ongoing patch cycle, her banner should be available when the update goes live on every server on December 27, 2023, at 11 am (UTC+8).

However, the timing will vary for players from different regions. They can refer to the timer below, which shows the time remaining until her release.

All 4-star characters on Ruan Mei’s warp in Honkai Star Rail 1.6

Ruan Mei banner as shown in the v1.6 livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

The v1.6 livestream hosts have showcased all the upcoming content for for this game's upcoming patch, including the 4-star units featured on Ruan Mei's banner:

Xueyi (Quantum, Destruction Path)

(Quantum, Destruction Path) March 7th (Ice, Preservation Path)

(Ice, Preservation Path) Tingyun (Lightning, Harmony Path)

It is worth noting that Xuyei is going to be the new 4-star character for version 1.6. She will be a DPS unit that can launch powerful AoE and single-target attacks, thanks to the Destruction Path. Besides, she adds value to the next banner since Trailblazers have a high chance of obtaining her while trying to summon Ruan Mei.

Both Mach 7th and Tingyun are also worth going for, as they serve as excellent support units that can be used in multiple team compositions.

Ruan Mei’s signature Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail

Ruan Mei’s signature Light Cone, Past Self in Mirror, will be featured on the brand new Brilliant Fixation Warp alongside her official banner. This gear increases the wearer’s Break Effect and boosts all allies' DMG for three turns after its wielder uses Ultimate. It further recovers a Skill Point if the user's Break Effect reaches a certain threshold.

Lastly, her signature Light Cone regenerates Energy for all allies at the beginning of each turn during combat.

For more news and updates on Honkai Star Rail, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.