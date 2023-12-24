Honkai Star Rail 1.6 tier list: All 4-star characters, ranked

Xueyi, the brand new 4-star character, is set to release in Honkai Star Rail 1.6. Being a gacha game, each unit has dissimilar rarities, such as 4-stars and 5-stars. This space odyssey currently has 19 four-star characters, each of whom is an expert at either healing, supporting, or dealing damage. Trailblazers may be wondering which 4-star units are the best, considering the numerous options available.

That said, this article ranks every Honkai Star Rail 1.6 4-star character in a tier list.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Ranking all Honkai Star Rail 1.6 4-star characters in a tier list

All Honkai Star Rail 4-star characters in a tier list (Image via Tiermaker)

This tier list ranks each 4-star unit in Honkai Star Rail 1.6, as shown in the image above. Every character is analyzed without Eidolons for a fair judgment.

SS tier

Hanya (Image via HoYoverse)

The SS tier Honkai Star Rail 1.6 characters have perfect kits and dominate the meta of this space odyssey. The characters who deserve to be in this tier are:

Hanya

Pela

Tingyun

Hanya is a new addition to the 4-star character roster. Each unit requires very little investment to excel in battle. They also do not require Eidolons to perform well and can single-handedly clear the title's end-game activities.

S tier

Lynx (Image via HoYoverse)

The 4-star characters in this tier are excellent but require little help to perform well on the battlefield. The S tier Honkai Star Rail 1.6 characters are:

Xueyi

Asta

Lynx

Guinaifen

Luka

Each unit performs exceptionally well while fighting. However, due to the nature of their kits, characters like Guinaifen, Luka, and Lynx need some assistance when deployed on the battlefield.

A tier

March 7th (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail 1.6 characters in this tier are decent but not very viable, as they are overshadowed by other units in the same field.

The A tier 4-star characters are:

March 7th

Yukong

Serval

Qingque

Sampo

Sushang

Each character requires a decent team composition and significant investment to operate properly and clear most of the challenging activities. Sampo, Sushang, and Qingque need some Eidolons to shine in a battle.

B tier

Dan Heng (Image via HoYoverse)

The characters in this tier are adequate but not viable, as they are no longer relevant in the current meta of the game.

The 4-star characters in the B tier are as follows:

Dan Heng

Herta

Hook

Arlan

Natasha

For each character to clear some of the challenging activities, a substantial amount of investment and Eidolons are required. Arlan, Natasha, and Hook also require a team tailor-made for them. Their pick rates in end-game activities have also decreased significantly with recent updates.

