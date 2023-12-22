Honkai Star Rail 1.6 tier list: All Fire characters, ranked

The Fire element in Honkai Star Rail 1.6 features six characters. Every character treads different paths and excels in various fields. This element currently houses one of the best single-target DPS characters in the title. With the release of the version 1.6 update on December 27, 2023, Trailblazers might be wondering what the best Fire characters are in this space odyssey.

This article ranks every Honkai Star Rail 1.6 Fire unit in a tier list.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and rely on the author's opinion.

Ranking all Honkai Star Rail 1.6 Fire characters in a tier list

All playable Fire characters in a tier list (Image via Tiermaker)

All playable Fire characters are ranked in a tier list based on their performance while fighting, as shown in the picture above. Eidolons have not been taken into account for a fair evaluation.

SS tier

Topaz & Numby (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail 1.6 character in the SS tier boasts an exceptional kit and can be placed in various team compositions. The character in this tier is:

Topaz & Numby

The latest addition to the Fire character roster, Topaz & Numby is an excellent unit capable of dealing colossal single-target damage. As a follower of The Hunt Path, she deals the most damage through her follow-up attacks and can single-handedly clear most end-game activities such as Simulated Universe and Memory of Chaos.

S tier

Himeko (Image via HoYoverse)

Characters in this tier are phenomenal but require a team to make themselves useful while fighting. The Honkai Star Rail 1.6 characters in the S tier are:

Asta

Himeko

Treading on the Path of Erudition, Himeko deals significant AoE (Area of Effect) damage. Himeko's follow-up attack, which she can use when an ally breaks an enemy's weakness, is the primary source of her damage.

Asta, on the other hand, is an excellent buffer as she follows the Path of Harmony. She can boost her ally’s SPD and ATK stat and deal a little Fire damage.

A tier

Hook (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail 1.6 characters in this tier are decent and can be valuable with significant investment. The Fire characters in the A tier are:

Guinaifen

Hook

Both Fire characters deal negligible damage and, as mentioned before, require significant investment to prove themselves valuable. They also need to be placed in a team to clear most of the challenging activities in this turn-based battler.

B tier

Trailblazer (Image via HoYoverse)

The character in this tier is adequate but overshadowed by other units following the same Path:

Trailblazer (Preservation)

The Trailblazer following the Preservation Path is a decent unit but requires a hefty amount of investment, Eidolons, and a team tailored for them to clear the most challenging activities. They are not reliable for activities such as Simulated Universe and Forgotten Halls; therefore, their pick rate in those activities has significantly dropped.