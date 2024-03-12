Honkai Star Rail 2.1 banner leaks: Topaz rerun, Acheron and more characters

The first set of Honkai Star Rail 2.1 banners is supposed to arrive in late March, bringing with it a fresh batch of characters to add to your crew. Gear up for the Astral Express' next stop as Acheron will make her highly anticipated debut, alongside Aventurine and Gallagher. To sweeten the deal, a re-run of Topaz has also been rumored.

With the 2.1 Special Program looming on the horizon, let's dive into the details surrounding the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 2.1 banners!

Note: The information is based on leaks via @RianBeatergod02 on X. These might change down the line, so take it with a grain of salt.

All leaked Honkai Star Rail 2.1 banners

Here are all the confirmed and rumored characters who you can pull for from the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 2.1 banners. Do remember that this line-up is based on leaked information, which can change when HoYoverse officially unveils its plan during the 2.1 Special Program.

Acheron: The galaxy ranger finally lends us her blade and debuts as a playable character ready to cut clean through her enemies. She will most likely take the lead in the upcoming 2.1 version of the game if HoYoverse decides to follow the marketing order when she was revealed first.

Aventurine: Aventurine is a sly IPC member in Honkai Star Rail, and is set to appear in the 2.1 version as the latest 5-star Preservation character. He has been the most influential part of the Penacony Trailblaze mission, so get ready to add him to your roster and make him one of the most influential characters on your team.

Gallagher: The Bloodhound Family security officer has yet to play a crucial role in the story, but he will become playable in the upcoming 2.1 update. He will join the 4-star Abundance roster alongside Lynx and Natasha.

Fu Xuan (Speculation): Lady Fu Xuan of the Xianzhou Luofu might get a rerun according to the leaks floating across various corners of the internet. She has been the strongest Sustenance units ever since she debuted, and will be available in one of the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 banners.

Topaz and Numby (Speculation): Aventurine's co-worker and fellow IPC member, Topaz, and her pet warptrotter, Numby, will also make their rerun according to the leaks.

Honkai Star Rail 2.1 banners will be officially revealed during the Special Program livestream alongside HoYoverse's plans for the upcoming version.