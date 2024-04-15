Honkai Star Rail 2.1 Memory of Chaos teams guide (April 15 to May 27 cycle)

With the release of a new Memory of Chaos cycle in Honkai Star Rail 2.1, some players may wonder which are the best teams to conquer the challenge. Memory of Chaos is an activity that features 12 stages for players to complete and earn rewards, such as Stellar Jades. After players complete a stage, the next one becomes even more challenging, making sure they utilize a team with good synergy.

That said, this article lists the best teams to clear the new Memory of Chaos cycle in Honkai Star Rail 2.1.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinion.

Honkai Star Rail 2.1 Memory of Chaos teams guide for the April 15 to May 27 cycle

Acheron, Silver Wolf, Pela, Fu Xuan

Acheron in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

This Honkai Star Rail 2.1 team composition features Acheron, the newest 5-star character as the main DPS unit. Silver Wolf and Pela inflict various debuffs on the adversaries with their abilities, allowing Acheron to frequently unleash her ultimate. Meanwhile, Fu Xuan puts up her Matrix of Prescience to make sure her party members survive the fight.

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae, Sparkle, Pela, Luocha

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae in Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae (DHIL) is the primary DPS unit of this team composition for Memory of Chaos. This is a hypercarry-based team where DHIL deals a significant amount of Imaginary damage while Sparkle and Pela assist him.

The latter renders opponents vulnerable by inflicting a debuff named “Exposed,” while the former buffs DHIL’s outgoing damage. Meanwhile, Luocha utilizes his abilities to keep his teammates safe.

Topaz & Numby, Dr. Ratio, Yukong, Gallagher

Topaz & Numby in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

This team composition relies on unleashing follow-up attacks as both Topaz & Numby and Dr. Ratio specialize in it. While they are busy fighting, Yukong boosts their CRIT-related stats which additionally increases their outgoing damage. Meanwhile, Gallagher heals every ally to make sure they do not get knocked down while fighting.

Seele, Sparkle, Silver Wolf, Fu Xuan

Seele in Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

This is a premium mono-Quantum team composition comprising Quantum element-wielding characters. Seele deals exceptional single-target damage while Sparkle buffs her, boosting her damage. Meanwhile, Silver Wolf continuously inflicts Quantum weakness on adversaries. Fu Xuan ensures everyone’s survival with her abilities and soaks up most of the incoming damage.

Dr. Ratio, Hanya, Bronya, Lynx

Honkai Star Rail's Dr. Ratio (Image via HoYoverse)

This Honkai Star Rail 2.1 hypercarry team composition boasts DR. Ratio as the main DPS character. He is an F2P 5-star unit capable of unleashing significant Imaginary damage. Both Bronya and Hanya provide various buffs to Dr. Ratio, greatly increasing his outgoing damage. Meanwhile, Lynx heals everyone whose HP is 50% or lower, ensuring their survival.

