Honkai Star Rail 2.3 characters and banners schedule

After witnessing all the upcoming new missions, activities, and events, Trailblazers are eagerly waiting for the launch of Honkai Star Rail version 2.3 and its featured characters. It will see the debut of one of the most anticipated characters, the Stellaron Hunter, Sam/Firefly. As usual, the entire patch will be divided into two phases and each phase will feature four banners for the rerun characters and Light Cones.

This article takes a deep dive into the Honkai Star Rail 2.3 update and details the banner schedule and featured characters.

Honkai Star Rail 2.3 character banner schedule

Version 2.3 phase one character banners (Image via HoYoverse)

As announced in the Honkai Star Rail 2.3 Special Program live broadcast, the first and second phases of the update will feature two brand-new limited-time 5-star character banners, alongside two rerun banners.

Here is a list containing all 5-star and 4-star characters that will be featured during the version 2.3 update:

Phase One (June 19, 2024)

Firefly (5-star, Fire, Path of Destruction)

(5-star, Fire, Path of Destruction) Ruan Mei (5-star, Ice, Path of Harmony)

The three 4-star characters that will be available in the Phase One banners with a boosted drop rate are:

Xueyi (Quantum, Path of Destruction)

(Quantum, Path of Destruction) Misha (Ice, Path of Destruction)

(Ice, Path of Destruction) Gallagher (Fire, Path of Abundance)

Phase Two (July 10, 2024)

Jade (5-star, Quantum, Path of Erudition)

(5-star, Quantum, Path of Erudition) Argenti (5-star, Physical, Path of Erudition)

The featured 4-star units of the Second Phase banners are as follows:

Serval (Lightning, Path of Erudition)

(Lightning, Path of Erudition) Natasha (Physical, Path of Abundance)

(Physical, Path of Abundance) Asta (Fire, Path of Harmony)

This will be the first time Ruan Mei and Argenti will appear on the rerun banner following their release.

Honkai Star Rail 2.3 Light Cone Banners

Version 2.3 phase one Light Cone banners (Image via HoYoverse)

Alongside the 5-star charcters, their signature Light Cones will also become available to all players. The following section lists all Light Cones that will be featured in the upcoming version 2.3:

Phase One

Whereabouts Should Dreams Rest (5-star Path of Destruction Light Cone)

(5-star Path of Destruction Light Cone) Past Self in Mirror (5-star Path of Harmony Light Cone)

The 4-star Light cones that will be featured during the first phase are:

Eyes of the Prey (Path of Nihility Light Cone)

(Path of Nihility Light Cone) Memories of the Past (Path of Harmony Light Cone)

(Path of Harmony Light Cone) Day One of My New Life (Path of Preservation Light Cone)

Phase Two

Yet Hope Is Priceless (5-star Path of Erudition Light Cone)

(5-star Path of Erudition Light Cone) An Instant Before A Gaze (5-star Path of Erudition Light Cone)

The following section lists all 4-star Light Cones featured during the second phase of version 2.3:

After the Charmony Fall (A Path of Erudition Light Cone)

(A Path of Erudition Light Cone) Trend of the Universal Market (A Path of Preservation Light Cone)

(A Path of Preservation Light Cone) Shared Feeling (A Path of Abundance Light Cone)

Honkai Star Rail 2.3 banner release countdown

The following countdown tracks the release of the first phase banners of Honkai Star Rail 2.3. The countdown is universal since the upcoming patch will be released in all regions simultaneously:

You can find the second phase banner countdowns for all regions below. Similar to previous patches, the release time will be different for every major region:

America

Europe

Asia

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub.

