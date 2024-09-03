Honkai Star Rail 2.4 Memory of Chaos: Best teams and strategies

Memory of Chaos refreshed right at the end of the Honkai Star Rail 2.4 update, bringing in fresh new stages filled with challenges. Those who haven't acquired Jiaqiu yet can complete this mode to obtain a decent amount of Stellar Jades, which will help them get a step forward toward their goal.

A new Memory of Chaos challenge means a new lineup of enemies and Memory Turbulence. That said, let's take a look at the best teams and strategies you should build to clear the activity in Honkai Star Rail 2.4 and acquire all rewards.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the writer’s opinion.

A complete Honkai Star rail 2.4 Memory of Chaos guide

The Memory Turbulence buff (Image via HoYoverse)

As usual, the Honkai Star Rail 2.4 Memory of Chaos challenge, The Big Sleep, features 12 different stages. While the team compositions play an important role in completing every stage, the Memory Turbulence buff also helps the players out.

The Memory Turbulence for Honkai Star Rail 2.4 Memory of Chaos, The Big Sleep is as follows:

After an allied character launches an attack, all of them receive the unique buff: Memory Imprint. When affected by it, all units deal 8% more damage to their adversaries.

After this buff reaches its maximum stack threshold, it deals damage to all opponents. The damage scales with the adversaries’ max HP. At the start of each wave or cycle, all Memory Imprint stacks get removed.

Below are some team compositions that will help you clear The Big Sleep Memory of Chaos in Honkai Star Rail 2.4.

Note: The team compositions listed below are not ranked in any order.

1) Acheron, Pela, Fu Xuan, Jiaoqiu

Acheron in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

This team composition can easily shred through most of the adversaries, especially the low-level ones in the early stages. Even if the enemies are not weak to either Fire or Lightning element, this team will not have any trouble clearing them in an instant.

You should use the stages with high-level enemies when they are weak to the Lightning element. Jiaoqiu can easily inflict debuffs and make the enemies vulnerable, which can prove to be beneficial for Acheron.

2) Clara, Dr. Ratio, Robin, Aventurine

Clara in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Since some enemies in various stages are weak against the Physical and Imaginary elements, this team is quite strong against them. Featuring the Counterattack and follow-up attack playstyle, this team composition can deal explosive damage and vaporize the enemies who dare to attack them, especially Clara,

Robin is an excellent pick for this team solely because the two DPS units are the best characters to utilize her buffs to their full extent. Moreover, Aventurine is the best sustainer for the Fua teams, so his addition to this team is no surprise.

3) Gallagher, Firefly, Ruan Mei, Harmony Trailblazer (MC)

Firefly in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Those who have this premium team should use it as it can help the players secure three stars easily. In various halves, especially where the enemies are weak against the Fire element, this team can easily dominate the battlefield without having to put in a lot of effort.

If you don't have all the above-listed characters, you can swap some out with others, but they will not be as impactful as this team.

4) Himeko, March 7th (Hunt), Asta/Hanya, Lynx

Himeko in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Since most enemies in this Honkai Star Rail 2.4 Memory of Chaos are weak to Fire, this team can be quite good for the free-to-play players. Himeko is a standard 5-star unit that can be acquired by rolling in the respective banner, losing 50/50 in a limited banner, or inviting her after rolling in the standard banner 300 times.

In this team, either Asta or Hanya can boost the DPS units’ SPD, allowing them to deal more damage than usual. This also helps March 7th (Hunt) to accumulate her change points to unleash her enhanced Basic ATK.

While clearing any of the stages of this Honkai Star Rail 2.4 Memory of Chaos, you must defeat enemies that can slow your units’ SPD, affect them with CC, or hinder their movement as soon as possible.

Apart from that, making sure of the characters’ survival, especially the DPS units’ is essential. One DPS character getting knocked down can make you lose a lot of damage, potentially resulting in restarting the entire phase.

