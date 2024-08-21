How to play Jiaoqiu in Honkai Star Rail

Playing Jiaoqiu in Honkai Star Rail isn’t necessarily challenging if you maintain proper coordination with other characters on the team. The 5-star character from the Nihility Path has the ability to weaken enemies into taking more damage. For this reason, he should initiate the fight before damage dealers take the stage.

This article explores the optimal way to play Jiaoqiu in Honkai Star Rail.

Exploring Jiaoqiu’s kit and role in Honkai Star Rail

Jiaoqiu takes the role of a support unit in Honkai Star Rail, and his kit is tailored to debuff enemies. Here’s a detailed breakdown of his abilities:

Basic ATK

Jiaoqiu's Basic ATK (Image via HoYoverse)

This ability deals Jiaoqiu's ATK as Fire DMG to a single-target enemy.

Skill

Jiaoqiu's skills (Image via HoYoverse)

His Skill inflicts Fire DMG on multiple enemies with a 100% base chance to apply a stack of Ashen Roast.

Talent

Jiaoqiu's Talent (Image via HoYoverse)

Jioaqiu has a 100% base chance to apply a stack Ashen Roast on enemies after hitting them with any of his abilities. The first stack increases their DMG received, and subsequent counts of this effect add more weakness.

When a target is afflicted with Ashen Roast, they are considered to be Burned and they take Fire DMG at the beginning of each turn.

Ultimate

Jiaoqiu's Ultimate animation (Image via HoYoverse)

The character's Ultimate sets the Ashen Roast stacks to the highest number and activates a Zone that deals Fire DMG. Enemies trapped within the mark take an increased Ultimate DMG, with a 60% base chance of being inflicted with Ashen Roast when taking a turn. This effect is triggered up to six times while the Zone is active.

How to play Jiaoqiu optimally in Honkai Star Rail

Assuming you’ve pulled Jiaoqiu in Honkai Star Rail, your priority should be to use him in optimal rotation so that other characters can benefit from having him on the team. Fortunately, his playstyle is quite straight forward, so it wouldn't take long to adjust as long as his SPD is the highest among every character in the squad.

Here are the steps for an ideal Jiaoqiu rotation:

For starters, try to maintain 160 SPD on Jiaoqiu, as it will allow him to take two turns in the first and second attack cycles. This way, he can also generate Ultimate quickly to debuff enemies.

Speaking of UItimate, you will want to activate the ability before switching to the hypercarry or DoT DPS, depending on the team composition being used. The primary damage dealer will be able to nuke the enemy with maximum Ashen Roast stacks.

Jiaoqiu also deals decent damage with his skills, so use them between the rotations.

Lastly, maintain this gameplay loop until you defeat your enemies.

