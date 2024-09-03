Honkai Star Rail 2.5 Divergent Universe updates and changes

Several new content for Divergent Universe is scheduled to be released in Honkai Star Rail 2.5. Ahead of the update, the game's developer HoYoverse released a blog post sharing most of the content that will be implemented alongside the launch of the version 2.5 patch. This new content can be accessed by any Trailblazer trying to play the Divergent Universe and acquire the associated rewards.

Let’s look at the upcoming changes that Divergent Universe is scheduled to receive in Honkai Star Rail 2.5.

All adjustments and changes to Divergent universe in Honkai Star Rail 2.5

In Honkai Star Rail 2.5, the Divergent Universe: The Human Comedy mode will be available to all players. It will bring in several new Equations, Weighted Curios, Curios, Synchronicity levels, Occurrences, adventure domains, and Threshold Protocol levels.

Here is a list of all the new items and their effects in Honkai Star Rail 2.5:

Equations

Equations in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Various three, two, and one-star Equations will be added to the Divergent Universe with the release of Honkai Star Rail 2.5:

Mausoleum of Scars: The action bar shows “Oblivion.” The allies’ action gets forwarded when they deal Toughness damage to the adversaries. The enemies take Ice damage and toughness reduction with a possibility of getting affected by Dissociation when the characters take action.

The action bar shows “Oblivion.” The allies’ action gets forwarded when they deal Toughness damage to the adversaries. The enemies take Ice damage and toughness reduction with a possibility of getting affected by Dissociation when the characters take action. Bionic Messiah: Random enemies receive the Fiber debuff, which deals Lightning damage on the target with the debuff and adjacent enemies when they get hit multiple times. The debuff also increases all allies’ maximum health.

Random enemies receive the Fiber debuff, which deals Lightning damage on the target with the debuff and adjacent enemies when they get hit multiple times. The debuff also increases all allies’ maximum health. Annihilator Scholar: All allies deal increased damage with their ultimate ability when they have a certain amount of Extinction Formulae stacks. Characters can acquire this buff when they get hit or launch a counterattack.

All allies deal increased damage with their ultimate ability when they have a certain amount of Extinction Formulae stacks. Characters can acquire this buff when they get hit or launch a counterattack. Phantom Thief: The action bar will show “Calling Card.” A unit’s action gets forwarded when they launch a follow-up attack, which allows them to take additional turns in each cycle. When the character takes action the first unit of the team composition will get their action forwarded and deal several instances of Aftertaste damage.

The action bar will show “Calling Card.” A unit’s action gets forwarded when they launch a follow-up attack, which allows them to take additional turns in each cycle. When the character takes action the first unit of the team composition will get their action forwarded and deal several instances of Aftertaste damage. Aggregator: When allies activate certain ultimate abilities, the enemies receive Wind damage, and three random adjacent adversaries get inflicted with Spores. Each time this unique effect is triggered, characters will deal significant damage with their ultimate.

The developers did not reveal the effects of the 2 and 1-star Equations. Therefore, players must wait for the Honkai Star Rail 2.5 patch to inspect their effects.

Weighted Curios

Weighted Curios (Image via HoYoverse)

Six new Weighted Curios are scheduled to be added to the Honkai Star Rail 2.5 Divergent Universe:

Ten Light-Years’ Foresight: When The Hunt unit deals damage, their attacks will deal additional damage to the enemies adjacent to the target.

When The Hunt unit deals damage, their attacks will deal additional damage to the enemies adjacent to the target. Silent Song: When Harmony characters use either of their Basic ATK, Skill, or Ultimate on their allies, all of them receive a shield that scales with the Harmony units’ HP.

When Harmony characters use either of their Basic ATK, Skill, or Ultimate on their allies, all of them receive a shield that scales with the Harmony units’ HP. Mock Crimson Moon: When Abundance characters hit opponents, the enemies receive Necrosis. When affected by this debuff, the enemies take Fire DoT damage at the start of each turn. If the enemies are affected by the Burn state, it also generates additional damage alongside the Fire DoT.

When Abundance characters hit opponents, the enemies receive Necrosis. When affected by this debuff, the enemies take Fire DoT damage at the start of each turn. If the enemies are affected by the Burn state, it also generates additional damage alongside the Fire DoT. Chance Jailbreak: When the characters get hit by an attack, the Path of Preservation unit receives a stack of Amber Walls. Each time the Preservation unit activates its ultimate, it consumes a stack of this unique buff. Depending on the stacks the unit consumes, the targeted opponent receives additional physical damage.

When the characters get hit by an attack, the Path of Preservation unit receives a stack of Amber Walls. Each time the Preservation unit activates its ultimate, it consumes a stack of this unique buff. Depending on the stacks the unit consumes, the targeted opponent receives additional physical damage. Converse of Entropy: Increases the Break Effect of the lightning and Wind characters at the start of the battle. This boost scales with the character with the highest BE in the team.

Increases the Break Effect of the lightning and Wind characters at the start of the battle. This boost scales with the character with the highest BE in the team. End of an Altruist: All imaginary characters receive an ATK boost. When the characters deal toughness damage, for each 10 reduction, the characters deal extra damage based on their ATK stat.

Apart from the new Curios and Equations, the Synchronicity level cap will be increased, as hinted at by the developers in the previous Developer Radio blog post. Reaching the maximum level will reward players with x500 Stellar Jades and several in-game items. Alongside the new Synchronicity levels, Trailblazers will receive two new Threshold Protocol levels: 7 and 8.

