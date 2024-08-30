Honkai Star Rail 2.5 livestream redeem codes and expiry time countdown

The Honkai Star Rail 2.5 livestream has offered a sneak peek of the upcoming content and rewards, with the highlight being the new redeem codes. They were displayed on the screen at certain intervals of the telecast, and players can exchange them using the official redemption methods to avail of free resources like Stellar Jades and Credits.

This article discusses the Honkai Star Rail 2.5 livestream codes, their rewards, and their expiration time.

Honkai Star Rail 2.5 livestream codes and expiry time countdown

The Honkai Star Rail 2.5 livestream has dispatched three new redemption codes containing free goodies. Their details are as follows:

DB3FKWZ4NUG7 : 100x Stellar Jades and 50,000 Credits

: 100x Stellar Jades and 50,000 Credits NB2W2XZ46VJT : 100x Stellar Jade, 5x Traveler's Guide

: 100x Stellar Jade, 5x Traveler's Guide 2BKWKEHL6DJX: 100x Stellar Jades and 4x Refined Aether

The livestream codes combined will reward a total of 300 Stellar Jades and other in-game resources. The opportunity to obtain the reward is available for roughly 24 hours. Hence, Trailblazers are advised to claim them quickly before the codes expire on August 31, 2024, at 11:59 pm (UTC+8).

Check out the countdown below to track the time until the v2.5 livestream code expiration:

How to redeem the Honkai Star Rail 2.5 livestream codes

The livestream codes can be redeemed via the official website, in-game option, or HoYoLAB app. Here are the step-by-step instructions for each procedure:

Redeem in-game

How to redeem in-game? (Image via HoYoverse)

Boot up the game on any device and log in to your HoYoverse account.

After the character appears on the screen, hit Pause to access the in-game menu.

to access the in-game menu. Click on the icon with three dots next to the account information.

Choose Redemption Code to open a pop-up window.

to open a pop-up window. Enter the livestream code on the blank area and hit Confirm.

Repeat the steps for the other codes.

Redeem on the official website

How to redeem from the website? (Image via HoYoverse)

On any browser, open the official webpage for gift redemption. For quick access, click on this link.

Log in to your HoYoverse account and pick the proper server.

Enter the code in the blank box.

Press Redeem to avail of the rewards.

Use the same steps for the remaining codes.

Redeem on the HoYoLAB app

How to redeem on HoYoLAB? (Image via HoYoverse)

Head to the HoYoLAB application and choose the game from the top.

Navigate to the HoYoGuides section.

Press the Redeem button beside the codes.

Once you've activated the redemption codes, the reward will be transferred to your account via the in-game mailing system. You can access the option via the envelope icon on the Pause menu.

