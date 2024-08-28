  • home icon
  5 major announcements expected from Honkai Star Rail 2.5 livestream

5 major announcements expected from Honkai Star Rail 2.5 livestream

By Akash Paul
Modified Aug 28, 2024 10:45 GMT
Image showing Yanqing, Yunli, and Feixiao in Honkai Star Rail
Honkai Star Rail 2.5 livestream announcement expectations. (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has officially announced the Honkai Star Rail 2.5 livestream, scheduling its global premiere on August 30, 2024. The broadcast will provide a sneak peek at all the contents of the next patch, including the new banner, events, and more. The hosts might also discuss the Divergent Universe adjustments, which is something HoYoverse has hinted at in the latest Developer Radio.

Here's a list of all major announcements expected in the Honkai Star Rail 2.5 livestream.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Five major announcements expected from Honkai Star Rail 2.5 livestream

1) New banners

Feixiao and Lingsha are heading to patch 2.5 (Image via HoYoverse)
Feixiao and Lingsha are heading to patch 2.5 (Image via HoYoverse)

The upcoming banner showcase will be the primary highlight of the Honkai Star Rail 2.5 livestream. The official drip marketing campaign has confirmed Feixiao and Lingsha as the featured 5-star characters of version 2.5. Hence, players can expect to see their warp details during the broadcast.

Speaking of which, Feixiao will likely be released in the first phase of patch 1.2. She hails from the Wind element and follows The Hunt Path, which molds her abilities to deal single-target damage.

In contrast, Lingsha belongs to the Abundance Path and wields the Fire element. She will be a direct competitor of Gallagher, as her kit is tailored to heal allies while assisting the Break teams.

2) Character rerun changes

Several Honkai Star Rail 2.5 rerun leaks have reported that two returning 5-star units will be available during the first half. HoYoverse might make adjustments to the banner so that Trailblaze can select the character they want to summon. The version 2.5 livestream could unveil how the 5-star character selection feature works.

2.5 reruns first half change byu/MOMMYRAIDEN inHonkaiStarRail_leaks

That said, third-party sources like HSR Team Mew have recently reported that Kafka and Black Swan will see a rerun in the first half banner of the update. These limited 5-star units have been in the game for quite some time now, and together they create one of the strongest DoT teams.

3) Divergent Universe adjustments

The Divergent Universe in Honkai Star Rail will receive a few adjustments in patch 2.5, according to the official announcements from Developer Radio. Since players frequently play the game mode after the weekly reset, HoYoverse intends to bring balance to the gameplay. The changes will primarily target specific equations, Path Traits, and more based on constant feedback from the community.

The v2.5 Special Program might showcase the changes with in-game previews and also reveal the new Curious, Equations, and everything being added to the Divergent Universe. This is a permanent game mode, so there will be more updates in the future.

4) New Planar Ornaments

[2.5 BETA] V5 Planar Ornament Changes via HomDGCat byu/ImNotNex inHonkaiStarRail_leaks

Players are always seeking fresh equipment to access new character builds. Honkai Star Rail 2.5 update is expected to introduce two new Planar Ornaments, per the leaks from HomDGCat, a credible third-party source. The new sets are expected to offer the following effects:

  • The Wondrous BananAmusement Park: Increases the wearer's CRIT DMG by 16%. When their summoned target is active on the battlefield, the ornaments will further provide a 32% CRIT DMG boost.
  • Lushaka, the Sunken Seas: Grants a 5% Energy Regeneration Rate to the wearer. If they are not the first character in the team lineup, the ornament will provide a 12% ATK boost to the line-up’s first unit.

The livestream will further confirm the Planar Ornament so players can plan their builds ahead of the character debuts.

5) Fresh events

As per tradition, the Honkai Star Rail 2.5 livestream hosts will announce all the fresh events featured in the next update. They will offer quite a bit of Stellar Jade, Credits, and other in-game resources to Trailblazers.

2.5 Tournament Event Opponents [via HomDGCat] byu/CTheng inHonkaiStarRail_leaks

As of writing, version 2.4 is expected to include the following events, according to HomDGCat:

  • Festive Revelry
  • Luminary Wardance

The Luminary Wardance event, in particular, has been speculated to be an intergalactic tournament where Trailblazer could fight against other playable characters.

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

Edited by Jito Tenson
