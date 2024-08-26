Honkai Star Rail 2.5 reruns leaked

The highly anticipated Honkai Star Rail 2.5 update is approaching the live servers, and it is expected to introduce fresh playable content and new banners. While players await the official reveals from the upcoming livestream event, leaks from HSR Team Mew, a reliable third-party source, have reported about the rerun characters in version 2.5. It appears that for the first time, two limited 5-star units, namely Kafka and Black Swan, will return in the first half of the patch.

This article will take a closer look at the latest Honkai Star Rail 2.5 rerun leaks.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change.

Honkai Star Rail 2.5 leak hints at two first half reruns

According to leaks from HSR Team Mew, the Honkai Star Rail 2.5 update will see the rerun of two 5-star characters in the first half. This could come as a surprise for players when they have witnessed one returning unit with each banner so far. Regardless, there were countless rumors indicating adjustments for the future Warps, and patch 2.5 could be the beginning of a new trend.

That said, here are the rerun character details in the first half banner of version 2.5:

Kafka (Lightning, Nihility Path)

(Lightning, Nihility Path) Black Swan (Wind, Nihility Path)

Several leaks online have claimed that Honkai Star Rail 2.5 will introduce a 5-star character selection feature. Perhaps players will switch between Kafka and Black Swan banners, provided the speculations are true.

Needless to say, this new banner system wouldn’t make a difference as long as the 4-stars and pity are shared across the Warps. It could be a quality-of-life feature to remove the clutter on the event screen. Their details will become clear only if HoYoverse showcases the banners in the version 2.5 livestream, which is expected to premiere globally on August 30, 2024.

Coming back to the reruns, Trailblazers might find it difficult to choose between Kafka and Black Swan since both 5-star characters belong to the Nihility Path. Moreover, they complement each other to create one of the best DoT teams in Honkai Star Rail.

