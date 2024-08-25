Honkai Star Rail 2.5 leaks hint at 5-star character selection feature for reruns

While players are eagerly awaiting the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 2.5 livestream to commence, a leak from a prominent source, Step Leaks, suggests that players will be getting a brand new feature in the upcoming patch that allows them to choose and roll from a catalog of 5-stars. From the release of the game, the title only featured one type of banner that usually boasts one 5-star character and their Light Cone.

With that being said, let’s take a look at the Honkai Star Rail 2.5 leak that hints at the launch of a brand-new feature for the rerun Warp banners.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the release of the upcoming patch. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Recent leak suggests the implementation of a 5-star character selection feature for rerun banners in Honkai Star Rail 2.5

According to the leak, during Honkai Star Rail 2.5, a brand new banner will be implemented into the game which allows the players to select from a catalog of 5-stars and roll for them. Since the reruns are event banners, players will have to spend their Star Rail Special Passes in order to Warp in this banner.

The banner is expected to be made available for three weeks and players can choose between three 5-star characters and their signature Light Cones. Moreover, the Pity gets carried over from other banners, which means players can roll different banners and when they are close to acquiring a 5-star character, they can switch to the rerun banners and acquire their desired 5-stars.

If Trailblazers have enough Stellar Jades to spare, they can easily snag more than one 5-star. The ability to switch to your preferred 5-star prevents you from accidentally rolling in the wrong banner.

Additionally, since the characters in the turn-based title are increasing continuously, featuring two or more rerun banners along with the new limited-time 5-star unit will result in the Warp UI (User Interface) being cluttered.

