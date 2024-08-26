HoYoverse recently announced the Honkai Star Rail 2.5 livestream, scheduling its global premiere for August 30, 2024. The Special Program this time is titled "Flying Aureus Shot to Lupine Rue," and it promises to introduce Feixiao and Lingsha, the featured 5-star characters of the next patch. Additionally, the livestream hosts will further showcase the preview of new storylines, events, and other upcoming content.

This article presents everything you need to track the version 2.5 livestream.

Honkai Star Rail 2.5 livestream date, time, and countdown

Expand Tweet

Trending

The Honkai Star Rail 2.5 livestream is nearing its global premiere, which is later this week, and fans are excited to get a glimpse at all the featured contents of the next update. At 7:30 pm (UTC+8) on August 30, 2024, the Special Program titled “Flying Aureus Shot to Lupine Rue” will air on the game’s official YouTube and Twitch channels.

It is worth noting that the timing may vary for viewers depending on their location. So, here is the version 2.5 livestream time for the major regions:

Americas

Pacific Daylight Time: 4:30 am

Mountain Daylight Time: 5:30 am

Central Daylight Time: 6:30 am

Eastern Daylight Time: 7:30 am

Europe

Western European Summer Time: 12:30 pm

Central European Summer Time: 1:30 pm

Eastern European Summer Time: 2:30 pm

Asia

Indian Standard Time: 5:00 pm

China Standard Time: 7:30 pm

Japanese Standard Time: 8:30 pm

Korea Standard Time: 8:30 pm

Readers can also check out the countdown below which shows the time until Honkai Star Rail 2.5 livestream:

What to expect from the v2.5 Special Program?

There have been countless Honkai Star Rail 2.5 leaks hinting at the future contents, so most players have firm expectations of the things that will be showcased in the Special Program. For those out of the loop, here are the announcements expected from version 2.5 livestream:

New banners for Feixiao and Lingsha, the upcoming 5-star characters.

Fresh rerun banner comprising two 5-star units, with a selection feature.

Upcoming events and their rewards.

New story quests.

Changes to the Divergent Universe.

Fresh Planar Ornaments.

As per tradition, HoYoverse will also drop three new redemption codes at every interval during the telecast. Viewers can claim them to obtain 300 Stellar Jades, Credits, and other lucrative rewards.

Check out our other Honkai Star Rail articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!