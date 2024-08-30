Honkai Star Rail 2.5 livestream summary: Release date, banners, events and everything new

HoYoverse just concluded the Honkai Star Rail 2.5 livestream, revealing all the new content that the Trailblazers will get to experience in the upcoming update. Besides three new characters and their lightcones, the stream also showcased new Quality of Life updates, events, and story content that will make their way soon. The Honkai Star Rail 2.5 update will roll out on September 10, 2024.

This article covers the details of everything that HoYoverse announced in the Honkai Star Rail 2.5 livestream.

Honkai Star Rail 2.5 Livestream Overview

New characters

New characters (Image via HoYoverse)

Three new characters will join the roster with the 2.5 update. Feixiao, the general of Xianzhou Yaoqing will be heading into the update alongside the new Cauldron Master Lingsha and Shadowguard Moze.

Event Warp

During Honkai Star Rail 2.5 update, the following characters will appear in Warp banners.

Phase 1

Feixiao (Image via Hoyoverse)

5-stars : Feixiao, Black Swan, Robin, Kafka

: Feixiao, Black Swan, Robin, Kafka 4-stars: Luka, Asta, Moze

Phase 2

Phase 2 banner (Image via HoYoverse)

5-stars : Lingsha, Topaz

: Lingsha, Topaz 4-stars: Guinaifen, Natasha, Mika

A new type of banner will be introduced in Phase 1, where you will be able to swap between three characters. Switching the character won't reset any pity.

New Lightcones

Each character will receive their own Lightcone (Image via HoYoverse)

The following new Lightcones will appear in the Event Warps during the Honkai Star Rail 2.5 update.

I Venture Forth to Hunt (5-star)

Scent Alone Stays True (5-star)

Shadowed by Night (4-star)

The characters receiving their rerun Warps will also receive banners for their respective Lightcones.

New Trailblaze Mission

Trailblaze Mission Continuance (Image via HoYoverse)

Finest Duel Underneath the Pristine Blue 2 will be the new Trailblazer Quest which will continue from where the story left off. The generals of the Xianzhou ships will play a major role, especially Feixiao as the Foxian's mortal enemy Borisin Hoolay has escaped his prison.

New Echo of War

New Echo of War (Image via HoYoverse)

A new Echo of War Weekly Boss will be added. Inner-beast Battlefield will have you face the Merlin's Claw Feixiao and will be locked behind the Trailblaze Continuance mission. The trial will give Auspious Sliver, which can be to upgrade traces for Lingsha and Moze.

New Map: SkySplitter

New Map (Image via HoYoverse)

A new map will be added to the Xianzhou region. The SkySplitter Military Warship has been reworked to host the Luminary Wardance. The main event for this update will take place in this warship.

New Events

New Events (Image via HoYoverse)

The much anticipated Wardance will also finally commence in this update. Luka has arrived in Xianzhou and will participate in the Ceremony. Your job will be to help your friend survive the challenging gauntlet of the Wardance Festival.

Besides the regular rewards, you will also receive March 7th's Eidolons by participating in the event. You can also participate in the following events during the Honkai Star Rail 2.5 update.

Festive Revelry

Planar Fissure

Realm of the Strange

Divergent Universe update

Divergent Universe will get an update (Image via HoYoverse)

The Divergent Universe will get a new update which will not only add new Curios and Equations but also a new Adventure Domain featuring Hanu. The level has also increased. There are also two new Planar Ornaments that will be added to the Divergent Universe and Simulated Universe.

The Wondrous Banan Amusement Park

Lushaka, The Sunken Seas

New Bosses

New boss materials (Image via HoYoverse)

Two new world bosses will also be added with the Honkai Star Rail 2.5 update.

Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Mechwolf

Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Clone

These will drop the boss materials that can be used to ascend characters like Moze.

New Difficulty Feature

New feature (Image via HoYoverse)

Harder enemies will have a new feature that will be triggered when you fail a battle against them. You can now select Casual Mode, which will lower the boss fight's difficulty, allowing you to easily bypass them and enjoy the story. Normal Mode, however, will keep the difficulty the same and will suffice for those who want a challenging fight.

Rewards

More Rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse announced two sets of rewards that you will receive while playing the Honkai Star Rail 2.5 update.

Gift of Odyssey is set to bring back 10x Golden Tickets

Gift of Comet will give 100x Stellar Jades, 10x Fuel, and 150x Tears of Dreams.

That's everything you will need to learn about the upcoming update. Check out our Honkai Star Rail hub for more content.

