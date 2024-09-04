Honkai Star Rail 2.5 update: New Planar Ornaments, Echo of War, and more

Honkai Star Rail 2.5 will bring new iterations to various activities. There are multiple activities to level up and build a character in this title. Every time the developers add a brand new character to the game, they also implement new materials to help players level up and build the characters.

Similar to most patches, the version 2.5 update is also set to bring in new Planar Ornaments, Echo of War, and Stagnant Shadow stages. Here’s a brief detail of what these new stages will offer in Honkai Star Rail 2.5.

New character level-up materials and Planar Ornaments set to release in Honkai Star Rail 2.5

Four brand new iterations of existing activities will debut in Honkai Star Rail 2.5. Among these, two of them will be Stagnant Shadow stages featuring the upcoming characters’ ascension materials. Apart from the Stagnant Shadow stages, Trailblazers will also receive a new Planar Ornament and Echo of War stage.

Here is a list of all four stages that are scheduled to be released in Honkai Star Rail 2.5:

Planar Ornament

New Planar Ornament sets (Image via HoYoverse)

Divergent Universe will receive an update in version 2.5, in which a new Planar Ornament extraction stage will be added featuring two brand new Planar Ornament sets. Both ornament set’s name and their unique set effect are as follows:

The wondrous bananAmusement Park: Passively boost the wielder’s CRIT DMG by a whopping 16%. When there is a target on the field summoned by the wielder, their CRIT DMG additionally increases by 32%.

Passively boost the wielder’s CRIT DMG by a whopping 16%. When there is a target on the field summoned by the wielder, their CRIT DMG additionally increases by 32%. Lukusha, The Sunken Seas: Upon equipping, boosts the wielder’s ERR (Energy Regeneration Rate) by 5%. If the wielder is not the first character in the team lineup page, the unit in the first slot will get their ATK boosted by a whopping 12% for the entirety of the battle.

Echo of War: Inner Beast’s Battlefield

In Honkai Star Rail 2.5, a new Echo of War will be made available to all players. Judging by past occurrences, this stage will likely be unlocked after completing the associated Trailblaze Mission in the upcoming patch.

Completing this stage after expending a total of 30 Trailblazer Power will grant players the Advanced Trace level-up material Auspice Silver, The Ashblazing Grand Duke, Watchmaker, Master of Dream Machinations, Lucent Afterglow, and various Light Cones.

Stagnant Shadow

New character ascension materials (Image via HoYoverse)

Shape of Mechwolf: This Stagnant Shadow stage will feature the brand new ascension material, Nail of the Beast Coffin, which will be used by the Lightning characters. Players need 30 Trailblaze Power to complete this challenge and acquire the ascension material.

Shape of Gloam: This stage features the new ascension material, A Glass of Besotted Era for Feixiao, and upcoming characters wielding the Wind element. The amount of drops players can get depends on each player’s Equilibrium level.

