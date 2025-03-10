Honkai Star Rail 3.1 missions list

By Argha Halder
Modified Mar 10, 2025 14:40 GMT
All Honkai Star Rail version 3.1 missions (Image via HoYoverse)
All Honkai Star Rail version 3.1 missions (Image via HoYoverse)

Like most updates, Honkai Star Rail 3.1 introduced several new missions to the game. Trailblazers can complete these quests to acquire rewards such as Trailblaze EXP, Credits, various materials, and Stellar Jades. Since Amphoreus is a new destination, players might be curious about what the area has to offer.

Ad

This article lists all the missions introduced with Honkai Star Rail 3.1.

Note: Some missions might be missing from this list since Honkai Star Rail 3.1 was recently released. This article will be updated accordingly once information regarding new quests surfaces.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

All missions released in Honkai Star Rail 3.1

1) Trailblaze Mission – “Light Slips The Gate, Shadow Greets The Throne”

Talk to Aglaea to start the Trailblaze Mission &ndash; &ldquo;Light Slips The Gate, Shadow Greets The Throne&rdquo; (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
Talk to Aglaea to start the Trailblaze Mission – “Light Slips The Gate, Shadow Greets The Throne” (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Like all patches, Honkai Star Rail 3.1 also features a Trailblaze Mission, which is titled “Light Slips The Gate, Shadow Greets The Throne.” The quest has nine parts in total. They are:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  1. Strife, Dispel the Accompanying Fears
  2. Glory, Turn From Imbibed Poison
  3. Grove, Wherefore Are the Wise Silent
  4. Lamentations, Bring Not Empty Tears
  5. Memories, Veiled in Blazing Mist
  6. Passages, Knocking Echoes in Dreams
  7. Nemesis, Scorched by Golden Blood
  8. Throne, End Those Long Years Forlorn
  9. Passage, Reveal the Past Once More

How to start:

After completing version 3.0's Trailblaze mission, go to the “Vortex of Genesis” area in Amphoreus. Once there, talk with Aglaea to start the quest.

2) Janus’ Maze (Adventure Mission)

Ad

One of the new Adventure Missions released in Honkai Star Rail 3.1 is Janus’ Maze. Completing this quest will net you a decent amount of Credits.

How to start:

Teleport to the “Sanctum of Prophecy” Janupolis in Amphoreus and talk to Priest Monnta. Make sure you finish version 3.1’s Trailblaze Mission before trying to start this quest.

3) Total Recall: Addendum (Adventure Mission)

March 7th&#039;s room (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
March 7th's room (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Total Recall: Addendum is an Adventure Mission that can be unlocked after completing the Total Recall Companion mission.

Ad

How to start:

Teleport to the Passenger Cabin of the Astral Express and talk to March 7th in her room.

4) Amphoreus Annals (Adventure Mission chapter)

Two new Adventure Missions were added to the Amphoreus Annals Chapter in Honkai Star Rail 3.1. The brand-new Adventure Missions are:

  • Frequent Partings
  • Unnatural Death

How to start:

  • Frequent Partings – After completing the version 3.1 Trailblaze Mission, Teleport to the Path of Parting Space Anchor and start walking left. After walking for a bit, you can see Hyacine standing beside a shield. Talk to her to start this quest.
  • Unnatural Death – Teleport to the Woven Trail Space Anchor in “Murmuring Woods” Grove of Epiphany and walk forward. After a while, you will encounter an NPC named Periphas. Talk with him to start the Unnatural Death quest in Honkai Star Rail 3.1.
Ad

5) The Awooo Firm (Event)

The Awooo Firm event screen (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
The Awooo Firm event screen (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

The Awooo Firm is the main event of Honkai Star Rail version 3.1. This event features a good amount of Stellar Jades that all players can acquire by completing various challenges.

Ad

How to start:

Open the Travel Log to start The Awooo Firm. You can start the event through the “Finality’s Vision” feature even if you haven’t completed version 3.1’s Trailblaze Mission.

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Shraman Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी