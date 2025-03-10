Honkai Star Rail 3.1 missions list

Like most updates, Honkai Star Rail 3.1 introduced several new missions to the game. Trailblazers can complete these quests to acquire rewards such as Trailblaze EXP, Credits, various materials, and Stellar Jades. Since Amphoreus is a new destination, players might be curious about what the area has to offer.

This article lists all the missions introduced with Honkai Star Rail 3.1.

Note: Some missions might be missing from this list since Honkai Star Rail 3.1 was recently released. This article will be updated accordingly once information regarding new quests surfaces.

All missions released in Honkai Star Rail 3.1

1) Trailblaze Mission – “Light Slips The Gate, Shadow Greets The Throne”

Talk to Aglaea to start the Trailblaze Mission – “Light Slips The Gate, Shadow Greets The Throne” (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Like all patches, Honkai Star Rail 3.1 also features a Trailblaze Mission, which is titled “Light Slips The Gate, Shadow Greets The Throne.” The quest has nine parts in total. They are:

Strife, Dispel the Accompanying Fears Glory, Turn From Imbibed Poison Grove, Wherefore Are the Wise Silent Lamentations, Bring Not Empty Tears Memories, Veiled in Blazing Mist Passages, Knocking Echoes in Dreams Nemesis, Scorched by Golden Blood Throne, End Those Long Years Forlorn Passage, Reveal the Past Once More

How to start:

After completing version 3.0's Trailblaze mission, go to the “Vortex of Genesis” area in Amphoreus. Once there, talk with Aglaea to start the quest.

2) Janus’ Maze (Adventure Mission)

One of the new Adventure Missions released in Honkai Star Rail 3.1 is Janus’ Maze. Completing this quest will net you a decent amount of Credits.

How to start:

Teleport to the “Sanctum of Prophecy” Janupolis in Amphoreus and talk to Priest Monnta. Make sure you finish version 3.1’s Trailblaze Mission before trying to start this quest.

3) Total Recall: Addendum (Adventure Mission)

March 7th's room (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Total Recall: Addendum is an Adventure Mission that can be unlocked after completing the Total Recall Companion mission.

How to start:

Teleport to the Passenger Cabin of the Astral Express and talk to March 7th in her room.

4) Amphoreus Annals (Adventure Mission chapter)

Two new Adventure Missions were added to the Amphoreus Annals Chapter in Honkai Star Rail 3.1. The brand-new Adventure Missions are:

Frequent Partings

Unnatural Death

How to start:

Frequent Partings – After completing the version 3.1 Trailblaze Mission, Teleport to the Path of Parting Space Anchor and start walking left. After walking for a bit, you can see Hyacine standing beside a shield. Talk to her to start this quest.

– After completing the version 3.1 Trailblaze Mission, Teleport to the Path of Parting Space Anchor and start walking left. After walking for a bit, you can see Hyacine standing beside a shield. Talk to her to start this quest. Unnatural Death – Teleport to the Woven Trail Space Anchor in “Murmuring Woods” Grove of Epiphany and walk forward. After a while, you will encounter an NPC named Periphas. Talk with him to start the Unnatural Death quest in Honkai Star Rail 3.1.

5) The Awooo Firm (Event)

The Awooo Firm event screen (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

The Awooo Firm is the main event of Honkai Star Rail version 3.1. This event features a good amount of Stellar Jades that all players can acquire by completing various challenges.

How to start:

Open the Travel Log to start The Awooo Firm. You can start the event through the “Finality’s Vision” feature even if you haven’t completed version 3.1’s Trailblaze Mission.

