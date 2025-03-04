Honkai Star Rail The Awooo Firm event guide

The Awooo Firm event has officially kicked off in the Honkai Star Rail 3.1 update, providing players the opportunity to farm exciting rewards. From Stellar Jades to a free 4-star character, there's a lot in store for managing the chimera squad. Trailblazers must buckle up, as they have to assign the creatures to complete specific challenges, increasing performance ranks in the process.

This article will discuss the ins and outs of The Awooo Firm event in Honkai Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail The Awooo Firm event requirements

The Awooo Firm event in Honkai Star Rail is available from February 28 to April 7, 2025, i.e., until the end of the patch. Once the duration ends, the game mode will be added to the Conventional Memoir. Assuming you have reached Trailblaze Level 21 and completed the “Passage, Reveal the Past Once More" mission, you can initiate the event by talking to Hyacine in the Garden of Life.

How to complete The Awooo Firm event in Honkai Star Rail

Assign chimeras to complete various tasks (Image via HoYoverse)

In The Awooo Firm event, you will be designated the role of a chimera administrator. Your task will involve enlisting the creatures in suitable teams based on their traits so they can coordinate and execute different tasks within the challenges. Make adjustments in the composition whenever necessary to secure maximum squad ranking in the Garden.

Each task consumes a chimera’s stamina, with the cost being variable. The progress will move forward according to their efficiency, but the entity will collapse if they run out of stamina. Although their performance boils down to the parameters, you can stack multiple chimeras to utilize their traits effectively.

You might want to complete the event before the Honkai Star Rail 3.1 update ends to acquire the limited-time rewards. On that note, here are the best chimera squads to use in each phase of the challenge:

How to beat Job-Skipping Guard

Job-Skipping Guard team (Image via HoYoverse)

Arrange the following chimeras from left to right to win the subsequent round after the tutorial:

Slacker, Tough Cookie, Absentee Freak, and Bad Tempered

Tough Cookie is a must-have chimera as it buffs the efficiency of the adjacent targets upon losing stamina. With Bad Tempered at the front of the row and Absentee Freak swapping places, Tough Cookie will be in a comfortable position to empower the team. Use the next team to progress forward:

Onlooker, Tough Cookie, Slacker, and Absentee Freak

How to beat King of the Baths

King of the Baths team (Image via HoYoverse)

The member pairing suggestions will be available once you reach the first phase of the King of the Baths challenge. Use it to assign the following team:

Uber Negative, Tough Cookie, Absentee Freak, Healer, and Rat Race King

Among them, Healer is a remarkable chimera who can grant stamina to a companion. Rat Race King will be the one to receive the buff. The entity can further obtain efficiency and stamina for completing a task.

Here’s the second team for the King of the Baths challenge in Honkai Star Rail’s The Awooo Firm event:

Onlooker, Tough Cookie, Healer, Absentee Master, and Absentee Freak

How to beat Bug-Catching Child

Bug-Catching Child team (Image via HoYoverse)

By now, you should have several chimeras to work with. The ones we recommend include:

Uber Negative, Tough Cookie, Absentee Freak, Healer, and Rat Race King

Once again, Healer and Rat Race King will do the heavy lifting at the beginning. Once they collapse to rest, Tough Cookie and Absentee Freak will take charge.

How to beat Florie

Florie team (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail’s Tribbie is a formidable contender at the The Awooo Firm event. Her name is listed as Florie on the leaderboard. You can assign the following chimeras to claim her position:

Healer, Creditstealer, Absentee Freak, Absentee Master, and Empty Promises

How to beat Horn of Freedom

Horn of Freedom team (Image via HoYoverse)

With numerous different chimeras at your disposal, you can scramble them around to find the best synergy. Otherwise, use the following set of teams to reach Rank 1 on the leaderboard:

Little Villain, Pressure Monster, Old Honest, Uber Negative, and Master Ordinaire

Healer, Suffermaxxer, Small Group, Absentee Master, and Absentee Freak

Shock Force, Workaholic, Disservicer, Kind Praiser, and Bucktaker

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

