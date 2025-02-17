Honkai Star Rail 3.1 events schedule (Phase 1)

Honkai Star Rail 3.1 is set to release globally on February 26, 2025, and should bring plenty of new content. Players will be anticipating the new events, in particular, as most of them will reward Stellar Jade, Credits, and other goodies. In a recent tweet, HoYoverse has shared a preview of everything new in the next update.

This article details the Honkai Star Rail 3.1 events schedule from the first phase.

All Honkai Star Rail 3.1 (Phase 1) events

Phase 1 event banners (February 26, 2025, to March 19, 2025)

Phase 1 banner brings Tribbie and Yunli (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail 3.1 banner features Tribbie in the first phase. She is a brand new 5-star unit from the Quantum roster affiliated with the Harmony Path. Yunli will accompany her as a rerun unit in a separate Warp.

Here are all the characters players can summon in the first phase of version 3.1:

Tribbie : 5-star (Quantum, Harmony)

: 5-star (Quantum, Harmony) Yunli : 5-star (Physical, Harmony)

: 5-star (Physical, Harmony) Guinaifen : 4-star (Fire, Nihility)

: 4-star (Fire, Nihility) Lynx : 4-star (Quantum, Abundance)

: 4-star (Quantum, Abundance) Hook: 4-star (Fire, Destruction)

The 5-star units will also bring their signature Light Cone banners, containing the following options:

If Time Were a Flower : 5-star (Harmony)

: 5-star (Harmony) Dance at Sunset : 5-star (Destruction)

: 5-star (Destruction) Trend of the Universal Market : 4-star (Preservation)

: 4-star (Preservation) Planetary Rendezvous : 4-star (Harmony)

: 4-star (Harmony) Post-Op Conversation: 4-star (Abundance)

New Trailblaze Mission (February 26, 2025)

New Trailblaze Mission in version 3.1 (Image via HoYoverse)

The "Light Slips the Gate, Shadow Greets the Throne" Trailblaze Mission will appear as permanent content, following the Honkai Star Rail 3.1 update. The quest will further the narrative of Amphoreus with Trailblazer embarking on a journey to find the next set of Coreflames.

The main story mission will also introduce two new maps, namely Grove of Epiphany and Janusopolis.

The Awooo Firm (February 28, 2025, to April 7, 2025)

The Awooo Firm event preview (Image via HoYoverse)

The Awooo Firm will be the flagship event of the 3.1 update and should attract players to breed different kinds of chimeras. These tiny creatures are fostered in the Garden of Life and are excellent helpers for people in Okhema. Trailblazers must serve as the chimera's caretakers and tackle the challenges along the way to earn the following rewards:

1x Self-modeling Resin

2x Tracks of Destiny

1150x Stellar Jades

Free 4-star characters

Traveler's Guide

Speech Bubble theme

Recurring events

The Honkai Star Rail 3.1 livestream has revealed the following recurring events from the upcoming patch:

Gift of Odyssey (February 26, 2025, to April 8, 2025)

(February 26, 2025, to April 8, 2025) Planar Fissure (March 13 to 19, 2025)

