Tribbie has officially joined Honkai Star Rail’s playable roster following the version 3.1 update. She is a follower of the Harmony Path, with a compelling kit rivaling the best supports in the game. When it comes to abilities, Tribbie can launch follow-up attacks, deploy a zone where enemies take increased damage, and increase allies’ All-Type Resistance Penetration.

Ad

This article discusses some of the best characters to team with Tribbie in Honkai Star Rail.

Best Honkai Star Rail characters to team with Tribbie

1) The Herta

The Herta (Image via HoYoverse)

The Herta in Honkai Star Rail is currently the strongest character from the Erudition Path. Her abilities deal massive damage to bosses. Tribbie can empower The Herta’s Attack with her All-Type Resistance Penetration buff.

Ad

Trending

Furthermore, Tribbie can trigger a powerful follow-up attack when an ally uses their Ultimate. A high SPD character like The Herta is perfect for the setup since she can take multiple turns, regenerating energy in the process. She can then use her Ultimate to launch a nuke on targets.

Later, Tribbie can have her zone deployed to increase the damage taken by the enemy.

2) Argenti

Argenti (Image via HoYoverse)

Argenti might have a high Energy cost for his Ultimate, but he can activate it with half the charge whenever necessary. This will enable Tribbie to launch her follow-up ATK dealing Quantum DMG on targets. Doing so, she can quickly regenerate her Ultimate and activate it to deploy her zone.

Ad

Enemies within the area will then take bonus damage from Argenti’s ATK. You can expect to see massive numbers as long as the targets are grouped up.

3) Lingsha

Lingsha (Image via HoYoverse)

The support units in Honkai Star Rail require a healer to replenish their HP after a fierce battle. For Tribbie’s team, you might want to recruit Lingsha since her frequent follow-up attacks can effectively use the bonus damage buff. That is, of course, when Tribbie has Numinosity and has her zone active.

Ad

With every follow-up Attack, Lingsha will heal Tribbie and keep her healthy throughout the combat. Consider equipping an Energy Regeneration rope in Lingsha’s Planar Ornament to recharge her Ultimate.

4) Feixiao

Feixiao (Image via HoYoverse)

Feixiao works surprisingly well with Tribbie as their kits complement each other. For starters, Feixiao can take turns frequently thanks to her follow-up attacks. Each strike will deal bonus damage on enemies if they are within Tribbie’s zone.

Ad

Besides, Feixiao’s Ultimate consumes charges instead of Energy. The ability has a lower cost, unlike Acheron, meaning she can unleash it after a few turns. As such, Tribbie should be able to consistently launch her follow-up attacks, which will increase their collective damage.

5) Jade

Jade (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail’s Jade can be a force to be reckoned with when paired with proper teammates. She will require a support unit like Tribbie, who can launch follow-up attacks to increase her charges. This will only work if she marks the latter as the Debt Collector.

Jade thrives against multiple enemies, whom Tribbie can make susceptible to incoming damage with her Ultimate. Overall, Jade can deal some serious AoE DMG on enemies and Tribbie can use her potential to the limit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.