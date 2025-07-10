Honkai Star Rail 3.4 hidden achievements: All-Channel Resonance and Chirping Secret Melodic Chimes of the Ancients

In version 3.4 of Honkai Star Rail, players can unlock two hidden achievements in the Membrance Maze area of Aedes Elysiae. These puzzles involve activating wind chimes in specific locations and sequences. This guide covers both achievements: All-Channel Resonance and Chirping Secret: Melodic Chimes of the Ancients.
All-Channel Resonance achievement guide in Honkai Star Rail
The All-Channel Resonance achievement is earned by finding and hitting seven wind chimes in the correct order throughout the area of Membrance Maze in Aedes Elysiae. These wind chimes are split across both levels of the area in Honkai Star Rail.
Steps to complete All-Channel Resonance achievement
First, teleport to the southernmost Space Anchor in Membrance Maze. Then, move towards the central platform (see image below for exact location). Hit the first bell on your left as you enter, and then hit the second bell on your right.
Next, teleport to the northernmost space Anchor (upper floor of the Membrance Maze). Hit the third bell, which is near the anchor towards the right. Walk forward to reach and hit the fourth bell. Return to the space anchor and hit the fifth bell just to its left (see image below for exact location).
From the same spot, descend to the lower floor using the exit next to the space anchor. Hit the sixth bell towards the right. Move forward towards the south from the same spot to hit the seventh bell (see image below for exact location)
Once all seven wind chimes are activated in this order, the “All-Channel Resonance” achievement unlocks under the "The Memories We Share" category in Honkai Star Rail.
Chirping Secret: Melodic Chimes of the Ancients achievement guide
This achievement takes place near a harp located on the upper level of the Membrance Maze. It involves interacting with a Mem named Similimem and performing a short musical sequence.
Steps to complete Chirping Secret: Melodic Chimes of the Ancients achievement
First, teleport to the northernmost space anchor again (upper floor of the Membrance Maze in Honkai Star Rail). Follow the spiral path heading south until you find a harp and a Mem called Similimem.
Interact with Similimem until other Mems appear and begin dancing. Walk in a circle around the harp three times to trigger the next step (see image below).
Eight wind chimes will appear around the area. You will have to activate these in the correct order. The wind chimes are numbered as shown in the image below.
To unlock the achievement, hit them in this exact sequence:
2 → 5 → 2 → 5 → 7 → 6 → 5 → 5
You can use a fast attacker like Remembrance Trailblazer to hit them quickly without missing the window. After hitting them in the correct order, a Precious Chest will spawn. Open it to receive the “Chirping Secret: Melodic Chimes of the Ancients” achievement under the "Fathom the Unfathomable" category in Honkai Star Rail.
