All Honkai Star Rail 3.4 achievements

By Argha Halder
Published Jul 09, 2025 07:30 GMT
Every Honkai Star Rail 3.4 achievement (Image via HoYoverse)
This article lists every Honkai Star Rail 3.4 achievement (Image via HoYoverse)

A number of achievements were introduced at the beginning of Honkai Star Rail 3.4. Upon completion, these trophies grant players the game's premium currency, Stellar Jades. As a result, Trailblazers can rack up a significant amount by finishing the new achievements, assuming they have completed most of the old ones.

Ad

In this article, we list all Honkai Star Rail version 3.4 achievements and their rewards.

All Honkai Star Rail 3.4 achievements and rewards, explored

Here is every achievement that debuted alongside Honkai Star Rail version 3.4:

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

The Rail Unto the Stars

NameDescriptionReward
Light Slips the Gate, Shadow Greets the ThroneHero, Honor That Crimson Call (Complete the journey to Era Nova?)10 Stellar Jades
Through the Petals in the Land of ReposeHero, Return to That Peace of Home (Encounter the deceased at Aedes Elysiae)10 Stellar Jades
The Fall at Dawn's RiseHero, Shatter That Woeful Effigy (Tear off the Flame Reaver's mask)10 Stellar Jades
For the Sun is Set to DieHero, Ignite That Primal Sun (Take the torch passed over 30 million eons)10 Stellar Jades
Paean of Era NovaHero, Sing That Anthem of Creation (Embark on the final journey to Era Nova)10 Stellar Jades
Riding BThe King of Knights mounts their warhorse once more (Defeat Granny Note alongside Saber)10 Stellar Jades
This Moment, When Fate Stays the NightThe Guardian of the Scales arrives from beyond time (Successfully summon your Servant)10 Stellar Jades
For Whom the Bell TollsFake goods have their benefits, and the real deal has its own advantages (Defeat the evil Old Clockie)10 Stellar Jades
The Great GradyAn era flows within the broken heart of the King of Bad Films (Destroy Mr. Grady's Noble Phantasm)10 Stellar Jades
Stars, Light the Path AheadStride forth, and take the simple step that anoints you as a hero (Break free from the cage of "mediocrity")10 Stellar Jades
Modern TimesSwarms devour bills, and greed corrupts miracles (Defeat the mastermind behind the Holy Grail War)10 Stellar Jades
Ciao, My FriendThe moon-gazing child has finally reunited with old friends (This moment, when the Express welcomes unexpected visitors)10 Stellar Jades
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Eager for Battle

NameDescriptionReward
As Kephale SaidHave ally character Phainon become the target of 6 different types of teammate abilities in a single battle.5 Stellar Jades
Heavenly Fire, Unleashed!Have ally character Phainon defeat 5 enemies in a single attack while transformed5 Stellar Jades
Who's the MVP?Win 1 battle with a team comprising Phainon and Mydei, and have Phainon defeat more enemies than Mydei5 Stellar Jades
Who's the MVP?Win 1 battle with a team comprising Phainon and Mydei, and have Mydei defeat more enemies than Phainon5 Stellar Jades
Who's the MVP?Win 1 battle with a team comprising Phainon and Mydei, and have Mydei and Phainon defeat the same number of enemies5 Stellar Jades
Mana BurstWhen the ally character Saber uses "Strike Air: Hammer of the Wind King," consume 15 points of "Core Resonance" in one go to regenerate Energy5 Stellar Jades
The Sword of Stars, The Sword of KingsHave the ally character Saber accumulate 10 use(s) of "Excalibur" in a single battle5 Stellar Jades
Trace On!When the ally character Archer uses "Caladbolg II: Fake Spiral Sword," consecutively use 5 instance(s) of "Caladbolg II: Fake Spiral Sword" in the "Circuit Connection" state5 Stellar Jades
Is Your Treasury of Weapons Fully Stocked?Use the ally character Archer to unleash 1 instance(s) of "Unlimited Blade Works" against Yanqing5 Stellar Jades
Time to EatWin 1 battle(s) using a team that contains both Archer and Saber5 Stellar Jades
Ad

Also read: Honkai Star Rail Hysilens VA: Japanese and other voice actors

The Memories We Share

NameDescriptionReward
Woodland Gathering of the FaeView your letters in the Village Chief's mailbox5 Stellar Jades
Yesterday Once MoreSpeak with any villager from Phainon's perspective5 Stellar Jades
Welcome to Aedes ElysiaeDisturb the slumber of fairies (Force out the Stay-at-home Fairy)5 Stellar Jades
Steps Echo in the ValleyOffer a farewell to Phainon's pen pal5 Stellar Jades
A Tale's Page EngravedExperience a good time with Cyrene in Aedes Elysiae5 Stellar Jades
All-Channel ResonanceSpeak with all the fairies lured by the wind chimes5 Stellar Jades
Kidnapping for PurchaseBecome acquainted with the little chimeras of Aedes Elysiae5 Stellar Jades
Jurassic GardenRide the dromas at Aedes Elysiae5 Stellar Jades
The Red Flower and the Six GrainsSow seeds in the flowerpots of the Sacrament Courtyard5 Stellar Jades
Fast Are Two SealsFind a companion for Aedes Elysiae's baby seal5 Stellar Jades
Jingle BellsUse up all the magic in the wind chimes5 Stellar Jades
A Midsummer Night's DreamParticipate in the fairies' ball5 Stellar Jades
A Grail for HeroesWitness the return of a friend from afar5 Stellar Jades
All GreenUse Qingqird and accumulate 14 use(s) of an item in the same battle5 Stellar Jades
It's Still My TurnIn a One-on-One Duel, take 8 action(s) in the same turn5 Stellar Jades
Boebird 777In a One-on-One Duel, have your birds' combat power reach 7775 Stellar Jades
Honors StudentEnhance all items to 3-stars5 Stellar Jades
Today, I'm the BossObtain the rights to run the arcade5 Stellar Jades
It Takes Two (Birds)Witness Boothill and Qingque's transformation into Origami Birds5 Stellar Jades
You're Awake! Now Get to Work!Recruit a Ghost Bird to serve as an employee for the arcade10 Stellar Jades
Ad

Fathom the Unfathomable

NameDescriptionReward
Chirping Secret: Melodic Chimes of the AncientsWhat manner of melody does the wind chime sing? (Solve the puzzle behind Aedes Elysiae's prophecy)5 Stellar Jades
El DoradoBuild a large-sized paradise for the weavers (Collect blessings from 190 Creation Nymphs)5 Stellar Jades
Ad

For more articles related to Honkai Star Rail, check out the following section:

About the author
Argha Halder

Argha Halder

Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications