A number of achievements were introduced at the beginning of Honkai Star Rail 3.4. Upon completion, these trophies grant players the game's premium currency, Stellar Jades. As a result, Trailblazers can rack up a significant amount by finishing the new achievements, assuming they have completed most of the old ones.

In this article, we list all Honkai Star Rail version 3.4 achievements and their rewards.

All Honkai Star Rail 3.4 achievements and rewards, explored

Here is every achievement that debuted alongside Honkai Star Rail version 3.4:

The Rail Unto the Stars

Name Description Reward Light Slips the Gate, Shadow Greets the Throne Hero, Honor That Crimson Call (Complete the journey to Era Nova?) 10 Stellar Jades Through the Petals in the Land of Repose Hero, Return to That Peace of Home (Encounter the deceased at Aedes Elysiae) 10 Stellar Jades The Fall at Dawn's Rise Hero, Shatter That Woeful Effigy (Tear off the Flame Reaver's mask) 10 Stellar Jades For the Sun is Set to Die Hero, Ignite That Primal Sun (Take the torch passed over 30 million eons) 10 Stellar Jades Paean of Era Nova Hero, Sing That Anthem of Creation (Embark on the final journey to Era Nova) 10 Stellar Jades Riding B The King of Knights mounts their warhorse once more (Defeat Granny Note alongside Saber) 10 Stellar Jades This Moment, When Fate Stays the Night The Guardian of the Scales arrives from beyond time (Successfully summon your Servant) 10 Stellar Jades For Whom the Bell Tolls Fake goods have their benefits, and the real deal has its own advantages (Defeat the evil Old Clockie) 10 Stellar Jades The Great Grady An era flows within the broken heart of the King of Bad Films (Destroy Mr. Grady's Noble Phantasm) 10 Stellar Jades Stars, Light the Path Ahead Stride forth, and take the simple step that anoints you as a hero (Break free from the cage of "mediocrity") 10 Stellar Jades Modern Times Swarms devour bills, and greed corrupts miracles (Defeat the mastermind behind the Holy Grail War) 10 Stellar Jades Ciao, My Friend The moon-gazing child has finally reunited with old friends (This moment, when the Express welcomes unexpected visitors) 10 Stellar Jades

Eager for Battle

Name Description Reward As Kephale Said Have ally character Phainon become the target of 6 different types of teammate abilities in a single battle. 5 Stellar Jades Heavenly Fire, Unleashed! Have ally character Phainon defeat 5 enemies in a single attack while transformed 5 Stellar Jades Who's the MVP? Win 1 battle with a team comprising Phainon and Mydei, and have Phainon defeat more enemies than Mydei 5 Stellar Jades Who's the MVP? Win 1 battle with a team comprising Phainon and Mydei, and have Mydei defeat more enemies than Phainon 5 Stellar Jades Who's the MVP? Win 1 battle with a team comprising Phainon and Mydei, and have Mydei and Phainon defeat the same number of enemies 5 Stellar Jades Mana Burst When the ally character Saber uses "Strike Air: Hammer of the Wind King," consume 15 points of "Core Resonance" in one go to regenerate Energy 5 Stellar Jades The Sword of Stars, The Sword of Kings Have the ally character Saber accumulate 10 use(s) of "Excalibur" in a single battle 5 Stellar Jades Trace On! When the ally character Archer uses "Caladbolg II: Fake Spiral Sword," consecutively use 5 instance(s) of "Caladbolg II: Fake Spiral Sword" in the "Circuit Connection" state 5 Stellar Jades Is Your Treasury of Weapons Fully Stocked? Use the ally character Archer to unleash 1 instance(s) of "Unlimited Blade Works" against Yanqing 5 Stellar Jades Time to Eat Win 1 battle(s) using a team that contains both Archer and Saber 5 Stellar Jades

The Memories We Share

Name Description Reward Woodland Gathering of the Fae View your letters in the Village Chief's mailbox 5 Stellar Jades Yesterday Once More Speak with any villager from Phainon's perspective 5 Stellar Jades Welcome to Aedes Elysiae Disturb the slumber of fairies (Force out the Stay-at-home Fairy) 5 Stellar Jades Steps Echo in the Valley Offer a farewell to Phainon's pen pal 5 Stellar Jades A Tale's Page Engraved Experience a good time with Cyrene in Aedes Elysiae 5 Stellar Jades All-Channel Resonance Speak with all the fairies lured by the wind chimes 5 Stellar Jades Kidnapping for Purchase Become acquainted with the little chimeras of Aedes Elysiae 5 Stellar Jades Jurassic Garden Ride the dromas at Aedes Elysiae 5 Stellar Jades The Red Flower and the Six Grains Sow seeds in the flowerpots of the Sacrament Courtyard 5 Stellar Jades Fast Are Two Seals Find a companion for Aedes Elysiae's baby seal 5 Stellar Jades Jingle Bells Use up all the magic in the wind chimes 5 Stellar Jades A Midsummer Night's Dream Participate in the fairies' ball 5 Stellar Jades A Grail for Heroes Witness the return of a friend from afar 5 Stellar Jades All Green Use Qingqird and accumulate 14 use(s) of an item in the same battle 5 Stellar Jades It's Still My Turn In a One-on-One Duel, take 8 action(s) in the same turn 5 Stellar Jades Boebird 777 In a One-on-One Duel, have your birds' combat power reach 777 5 Stellar Jades Honors Student Enhance all items to 3-stars 5 Stellar Jades Today, I'm the Boss Obtain the rights to run the arcade 5 Stellar Jades It Takes Two (Birds) Witness Boothill and Qingque's transformation into Origami Birds 5 Stellar Jades You're Awake! Now Get to Work! Recruit a Ghost Bird to serve as an employee for the arcade 10 Stellar Jades

Fathom the Unfathomable

Name Description Reward Chirping Secret: Melodic Chimes of the Ancients What manner of melody does the wind chime sing? (Solve the puzzle behind Aedes Elysiae's prophecy) 5 Stellar Jades El Dorado Build a large-sized paradise for the weavers (Collect blessings from 190 Creation Nymphs) 5 Stellar Jades

