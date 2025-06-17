Honkai Star Rail Hysilens VA: Japanese and other voice actors

With the Honkai Star Rail version 3.5 drip marketing campaign commencing, HoYovese has revealed Hysilens as an upcoming playable character. Like most units in the title, this newly announced Physical character will be voiced by prominent individuals across all dubbed languages. Since she has just been announced, players may wonder who Hysilens’ VAs are.
This article details Hysilens’ VAs across all languages in Honkai Star Rail, along with some of their past works.
Note: This article will be updated accordingly when HoYoverse reveals Hysilens' English VA.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Hysilens’ Japanese VA in Honkai Star Rail
According to the official character announcement post on X, Manaka Iwami will voice Hysilens in HSR. She is a well-known voice actor from Japan who has voiced numerous characters from video games and anime.
Some of Manaka Iwami’s most notable works are:
- Akane Kurokawa from Oshi no Ko
- Umi Asanagi from I Made Friends with the Second Prettiest Girl in My Class
- Tohru Honda from Fruits Basket
- Amber from Genshin Impact
- Dairokuten from The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human
- Sakuna Memoir from The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess
Hysilens’ Korean voice actor
Regarding Hysilens’ Korean VA in HSR, Oh Eun-soo will take on the role when this character debuts. Eun-soo has lent her voice in several radio dramas and video games, including:
- Yozakura Kirara from Blue Archive
- Park Woong from Aori
- Lim Jeong-hee from Country for Old People
- Kim Min-su from Happiness Evangelist Hong Hak-su
Also read: HSR 3.4 livestream date, time, and countdown
Hysilens’ Chinese VA in Honkai Star Rail
Fumeng Ruowei is Hysilens’ Chinese VA in HSR. She has lent her voice for numerous video games, including another HoYoverse title, Genshin Impact. The following section lists some games Fumeng has worked with:
- Yumemizuki Mizuki from Genshin Impact
- Cecilia Schariac from Honkai Impact 3rd
- Necrass from Arknights
- Emma from Goddess of Victory: A New Hope
- Regola from Four Leaf Clover Theater
- Tarin from Sword and Expedition
For more articles related to Honkai Star Rail, check the following section out:
- Cipher banner in Honkai: Star Rail: Release date, 4-stars, and Light Cones
- Honkai: Star Rail Hyacine teams guide: Best F2P and premium team comps
- Cipher vs Aglaea: Which 5-star should you get in Honkai: Star Rail 3.3 second half?
- Is Cipher’s signature Light Cone worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail 3.3?
- Best Cipher build in Honkai: Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and more
- Honkai: Star Rail Cipher teams guide: Best F2P and premium team comps
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.