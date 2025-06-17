Honkai Star Rail Hysilens VA: Japanese and other voice actors

With the Honkai Star Rail version 3.5 drip marketing campaign commencing, HoYovese has revealed Hysilens as an upcoming playable character. Like most units in the title, this newly announced Physical character will be voiced by prominent individuals across all dubbed languages. Since she has just been announced, players may wonder who Hysilens’ VAs are.

This article details Hysilens’ VAs across all languages in Honkai Star Rail, along with some of their past works.

Note: This article will be updated accordingly when HoYoverse reveals Hysilens' English VA.

Hysilens’ Japanese VA in Honkai Star Rail

According to the official character announcement post on X, Manaka Iwami will voice Hysilens in HSR. She is a well-known voice actor from Japan who has voiced numerous characters from video games and anime.

Some of Manaka Iwami’s most notable works are:

  • Akane Kurokawa from Oshi no Ko
  • Umi Asanagi from I Made Friends with the Second Prettiest Girl in My Class
  • Tohru Honda from Fruits Basket
  • Amber from Genshin Impact
  • Dairokuten from The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human
  • Sakuna Memoir from The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess
Hysilens’ Korean voice actor

Regarding Hysilens’ Korean VA in HSR, Oh Eun-soo will take on the role when this character debuts. Eun-soo has lent her voice in several radio dramas and video games, including:

  • Yozakura Kirara from Blue Archive
  • Park Woong from Aori
  • Lim Jeong-hee from Country for Old People
  • Kim Min-su from Happiness Evangelist Hong Hak-su

Hysilens’ Chinese VA in Honkai Star Rail

Fumeng Ruowei is Hysilens’ Chinese VA in HSR. She has lent her voice for numerous video games, including another HoYoverse title, Genshin Impact. The following section lists some games Fumeng has worked with:

  • Yumemizuki Mizuki from Genshin Impact
  • Cecilia Schariac from Honkai Impact 3rd
  • Necrass from Arknights
  • Emma from Goddess of Victory: A New Hope
  • Regola from Four Leaf Clover Theater
  • Tarin from Sword and Expedition

