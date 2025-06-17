Honkai Star Rail Hysilens VA: Japanese and other voice actors

With the Honkai Star Rail version 3.5 drip marketing campaign commencing, HoYovese has revealed Hysilens as an upcoming playable character. Like most units in the title, this newly announced Physical character will be voiced by prominent individuals across all dubbed languages. Since she has just been announced, players may wonder who Hysilens’ VAs are.

Ad

This article details Hysilens’ VAs across all languages in Honkai Star Rail, along with some of their past works.

Note: This article will be updated accordingly when HoYoverse reveals Hysilens' English VA.

Hysilens’ Japanese VA in Honkai Star Rail

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

According to the official character announcement post on X, Manaka Iwami will voice Hysilens in HSR. She is a well-known voice actor from Japan who has voiced numerous characters from video games and anime.

Some of Manaka Iwami’s most notable works are:

Akane Kurokawa from Oshi no Ko

Umi Asanagi from I Made Friends with the Second Prettiest Girl in My Class

Tohru Honda from Fruits Basket

Amber from Genshin Impact

Dairokuten from The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human

Sakuna Memoir from The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess

Ad

Hysilens’ Korean voice actor

Regarding Hysilens’ Korean VA in HSR, Oh Eun-soo will take on the role when this character debuts. Eun-soo has lent her voice in several radio dramas and video games, including:

Yozakura Kirara from Blue Archive

Park Woong from Aori

Lim Jeong-hee from Country for Old People

Kim Min-su from Happiness Evangelist Hong Hak-su

Also read: HSR 3.4 livestream date, time, and countdown

Hysilens’ Chinese VA in Honkai Star Rail

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fumeng Ruowei is Hysilens’ Chinese VA in HSR. She has lent her voice for numerous video games, including another HoYoverse title, Genshin Impact. The following section lists some games Fumeng has worked with:

Yumemizuki Mizuki from Genshin Impact

Cecilia Schariac from Honkai Impact 3rd

Necrass from Arknights

Emma from Goddess of Victory: A New Hope

Regola from Four Leaf Clover Theater

Tarin from Sword and Expedition

For more articles related to Honkai Star Rail, check the following section out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Argha Halder Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.