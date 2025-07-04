Honkai Star Rail: All Golden Scapegoat puzzle locations in Aedes Elysiae

In the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 update, Trailblazers get to visit Aedes Elysiae in Amphoreus, the hometown of Phainon and Cyrene. To unlock this region, you must progress through HSR 3.4’s main Trailblaze mission.

About halfway through the quest, you will reach the Aedes Elysiae village. You can either choose to finish the quest or start exploring Aedes Elysiae to find treasure chests and earn Stellar Jades. In addition to opening chests, solving Golden Scapegoat puzzles is a great way to obtain premium currency throughout Amphoreus.

In this guide, you will find the locations of Golden Scapegoat puzzles in Aedes Elysiae in Honkai Star Rail.

Where are the Golden Scapegoat puzzles in Aedes Elysiae in Honkai Star Rail?

There are two Golden Scapegoat puzzles in Aedes Elysiae. Solving one will reward you with 20 Stellar Jades, making it quite worthwhile.

1) First Golden Scapegoat puzzle

First Golden Scapegoat puzzle location (Image via HoYoverse)

The first Golden Scapegoat puzzle is located on the west side of Voyager’s Wharf in Aedes Elysiae. Voyager’s Wharf is the first location you discover in Aedes Elysiae. Teleport to the Voyager’s Wharf Space Anchor and start heading west. You will find the puzzle under a tent filled with bags of grain.

First Golden Scapegoat puzzle solution (Image via HoYoverse)

To solve the first puzzle, take the following steps:

Left, Left, Left, Left, Right, Up, Left

After the last left turn, try to avoid the evil goat by taking some extra steps. Once it retraces your path and stops on the yellow pressure plate, you can drop down to the altar and light it to complete the puzzle.

2) Second Golden Scapegoat Puzzle

Second Golden Scapegoat puzzle location (Image via HoYoverse)

The second Golden Scapegoat puzzle is located in the Sacrament Courtyard. Teleport to the Sacrament Courtyard Space Anchor in Aedes Elysiae. Go through the entrance directly in front of you, then turn left. After that, take a right turn to find the puzzle at the end of the path.

Second Golden Scapegoat puzzle solution (Image via HoYoverse)

To solve the second puzzle, take the following steps:

Left, Left, Down, Up, Down, Left, Right

After the right step, immediately take a left to open the top yellow trap and make the evil goat fall to the second layer. Then, head right without delay. When you reach the bottom yellow trap, the goat from your past steps will land on the yellow pressure plate and open it. You will then drop down to the altar and light it up.

That’s it! You have solved the second Golden Scapegoat puzzle in Aedes Elysiae.

