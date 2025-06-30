Honkai Star Rail 3.4 maintenance schedule and server downtime

With the release of the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 update scheduled to take place very soon, HoYoverse has officially announced the maintenance timings and server downtime schedules for the update. According to standard pattern, maintenance for the version update will last for approximately five hours, beginning on July 2, 2025, at 6 am (UTC+8). For the duration of this maintenance, all servers for Honkai Star Rail will be offline, and players will not be able to log in to the game. After the developers have finished performing maintenance, the game will be updated to version 3.4, and players will once again be able to login and experience the new version content — including new characters, banners, quests, and events.
This article provides information regarding the maintenance timings and server downtime schedule for the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 update.
Honkai Star Rail 3.4 server downtime and maintenance timings
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
As announced by HoYoverse, maintenance for the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 update will begin on July 2, 2025, at 6 am (UTC+8). Maintenance is expected to last for approximately five hours, following which Honkai Star Rail 3.4 will go live on July 2, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8).
While maintenance for the version update will begin simultaneously across all servers globally, the exact timings may differ for players based on their time zones. As such, you can refer to the following list to check when Honkai Star Rail servers will go down for maintenance in your time zone, and how long the server downtime will last:
America (July 1, 2025)
- Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 3 pm - 8 pm
- Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 4 pm - 9 pm
- Central Daylight Time (CDT): 5 pm - 10 pm
- Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 6 pm - 11 pm
Europe (July 1-2, 2025)
- Western European Summer Time (WEST): 11 pm - 4 am
- Central European Summer Time (CEST): 12 am - 5 am
- Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 1 am - 6 am
Asia (July 2, 2025)
- Indian Standard Time (IST): 3:30 am - 8:30 am
- China Standard Time (CST): 6 am - 11 am
- Japanese Standard Time (JST): 7 am - 12 pm
- Korea Standard Time (KST): 7 am - 12 pm
Additionally, you can also keep an eye on this countdown to track the remaining time till Honkai Star Rail 3.4 goes live:
Also read: All new BP Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail 3.4
Follow Sportskeeda for more Honkai Star Rail news, updates and guides.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.