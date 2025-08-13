Honkai Star Rail 3.5 patch notes: patch notes: New characters, events, and more

The Honkai Star Rail 3.5 update is now available, bringing in two more Chrysos Heirs and a new story chapter of Amphoreus with it. Besides Cerydra and Hysilens joining the cast, the update also features a few gameplay events that will reward you with various items such as Stellar Jades, Credits, etc. The Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Patch update is now available across all platforms where the game is available.This article will cover the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 patch notes.Honkai Star Rail 3.5 patch notesBelow, you can find all the changes and new content stated in the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 patch notes.Honkai Star Rail 3.5: New Characters5-Star character Hysilens (Nihility: Physical)Hysilens is a damage dealer who can inflict additional DoT effects based on existing DoTs on targets. Additionally, she can frequently inflict multiple DoTs on enemies while debuffing them with ATK reduction, DEF reduction, and Vulnerability.5-Star character Cerydra (Harmony: Wind)Cerydra is a support character who enables allies to use Skills twice consecutively. She increases an ally character's ATK and Speed while generating Charge during combat. When her Charge reaches a specific number of points, the ally character can use their Skill an additional time with increased CRIT DMG and All-Type RES PEN.Honkai Star Rail 3.5: New Light Cones5-Star Why Does the Ocean Sing (Nihility)Obtainable through the &quot;Brilliant Fixation: Why Does the Ocean Sing&quot; Light Cone Event Warp.5-Star Epoch Etched in Golden Blood (Harmony)Obtainable through the &quot;Brilliant Fixation: Epoch Etched in Golden Blood&quot; Light Cone Event Warp.4-Star The Forever Victual (Harmony)Obtainable through the &quot;Chrysos Maze Grand Restaurant&quot; event.New AreaHonkai Star Rail 3.5 Patch: &quot;Warbling Shores&quot; StyxiaIn this coastal city-state encircled by rainbows and ocean currents, people indulge in unending refills of honey brew, free from any pain or regret.Honkai Star Rail 3.5: New EventsHonkai Star Rail 3.5 Patch: Chrysos Maze Grand RestaurantStories hold endless possibilities. Farm and cook with your familiar companions, and savor these precious moments of peace. Deep in the Maze, the restaurant is finally ready to open its doors.Event Period: After the Version 3.5 update – 2025/09/22 03:59:00 (server time)Requirement: Trailblaze Level ≥ 21Note: This content can be experienced in advance through the Finality's Vision function. It's recommended that Trailblazers experience this content after finishing the Trailblaze Mission &quot;Amphoreus — Hero, Sing That Anthem of Creation.&quot;Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Patch: Old Brews &amp; New FriendsYou've been invited back as the special drinksmith at Dreamjolt Hostelry. This time, in addition to crafting drinks and inviting friends over, there's a mysterious &quot;Special Mix Recipe&quot; waiting for you to try...Event Period: 2025/09/02 12:00:00 – 2025/09/22 03:59:00 (server time)Requirement: Trailblaze Level ≥ 21Note: This content can be experienced in advance through the Finality's Vision function. Trailblazers are recommended to experience this content after completing the Trailblaze Mission &quot;Penacony — A New Venture on the Eighth Dawn&quot; and the Adventure Mission &quot;Penacony — Vignettes in a Cup&quot;.Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Patch: Space Station Task ForceHerta came up with a new research topic. She mentioned you by name and wants you to participate. If it were just like a normal random test, it would be fine, but this time, it seems like the entire space station is involved...Event Period: 2025/08/20 04:00:00 – 2025/09/01 03:59:00 (server time)Requirement: Trailblaze Level ≥ 21Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Patch: Gift of OdysseyLog in every day during the event to obtain check-in rewards. Trailblazers can claim Star Rail Special Pass ×10 after checking in for 7 days!Note: Please refer to future announcements for information on other events.Honkai Star Rail 3.5: OthersHonkai Star Rail 3.5 Patch: EnemiesTheoros: Lygus &quot;Lady of Crashing Waves&quot; &quot;Servant of Tides&quot; &quot;Hellcharred Shadow General&quot;Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Patch: GameplayTreasures Lightward: Regular game modes, Apocalyptic Shadow, Pure Fiction, and Forgotten Hall: Memory of Chaos will be refreshed alternately. For more details, please see below:Apocalyptic Shadow: Lupine Warhead2025/08/18 04:00:00 – 2025/09/29 03:59:00 (server time)When an enemy with Steadfast Safeguard is Weakness Broken, dispel control debuff for all allies, recover their Skill Points, and activate their Ultimates.All enemies receive 25% increased DoT DMG and 25% increased Skill DMG.Pure Fiction: Subjective Narrative2025/09/01 04:00:00 – 2025/10/13 03:59:00 (server time)After allies use Skill to attack enemy targets, every enemy target hit additionally accumulates 5 Grit Value for allies.Memory of Chaos: Pillar of Genesis2025/09/15 04:00:00 – 2025/10/27 03:59:00 (server time)After an ally character uses a Skill to attack or a memosprite attacks, add 1 Hit Per Action to &quot;Memory Turbulence,&quot; up to 10 hits.At the start of each Cycle, &quot;Memory Turbulence&quot; deals 1 instance of True DMG to a random enemy target with each Hit Per Action.StageStagnant Shadow: Shape of SirensHonkai Star Rail 3.5 Patch: AudioAfter the Version 3.5 update, without changing your audio language in Settings, Trailblazers can individually switch collaboration characters' interaction, combat, and idle voice lines to the Fate[UBW] original voice audio (Japanese) via Character Details &gt; Information &gt; Voice.Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Patch: OthersNew &quot;Delete Past Mission Resources&quot; function on PC. Trailblazers can now remove experienced mission resources in Phone &gt; Settings &gt; Account Settings.New &quot;Exclude Past Mission Resources&quot; function on mobile. When Trailblazers reinstall the client and log in to download all resources, the system will exclude resources from previously completed missions based on the account's game progress to reduce the download size.New Outfit Show Window store. Previously released outfits Spring Missive and Nascent Spring will now be permanently available in the Outfit Show Window store.New Message and Chat Box &quot;Where's the Rabbit?&quot; now available in Herta's Store.Adds new content such as &quot;As I've Written,&quot; World Shop &quot;Tidal Bounty,&quot; readable items, Messages, discs, Achievements, data bank entries, and loading screen texts. They will be gradually unlocked during your Trailblaze Progress.Honkai Star Rail 3.5: Adjustments and OptimizationsHonkai Star Rail 3.5 Patch: Characters and EnemiesAdjusts how certain characters select targets and use Skills during auto-battle under specific conditions.Optimizes the model animations for Pom-Pom (NPC).Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Patch: CombatAdds annotation text for the &quot;Stormride&quot; state.Optimizes the performance of some UI when memosprites are inflicted with Dominated.Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Patch: GameplayOptimizes the visual effects of ice when adding it to drinks in the Vignettes in a Cup gameplay.Updates the effect description text for Curios &quot;Sky High Model I,&quot; &quot;Sky High Model II,&quot; and &quot;Sky High Model III&quot; in &quot;Divergent Universe: Protean Hero.&quot; This adjustment does not affect their actual in-game effects.Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Patch: SystemRelic Synthesis optimization: You can now select a character when synthesizing Relics, and the system will recommend appropriate Main Stats and highlight suggest main/sub affixes in the Customized Synthesis screen.Relic Synthesis reward screen now uses a &quot;Close&quot; button rather than being dismissed by tapping in the blank areas of the screen.Smart Equip optimization: Trailblazers can now select and replace individual Relics for each slot in Character &gt; Relics &gt; Smart Equip. Selected Relics will be marked and prioritized in recommendations. The Smart Equip screen now stays open after equipping Relics, allowing for easier adjustments.Optimizes the rules for Smart Equip system recommendations, hint texts when changing Relics, priority hints for obtaining missing slots, and Relic information descriptions.Optimizes the experience when repeatedly obtaining duplicate 4-star Light Cones through Store exchanges and Light Cone Salvage Retrieval. Trailblazers can now tap the skip button in the screen to skip acquisition animations for duplicate Light Cones.Optimizes the Light Cone exchange experience in the Light Cone Manifest and Stellar Convergence stores. A max limit will be set on the number of Light Cones that can be exchanged in a single attempt to avoid redeeming multiple Light Cones by mistake.After the Version 3.5 update, &quot;Wishful Resin&quot; will be merged into &quot;Self-Modeling Resin.&quot; Trailblazers will only need to use the corresponding quantity of &quot;Self-Modeling Resin&quot; to customize both Main Stats and Subsidiary Stats of Relics.Note: After the Version 3.5 update, all methods of obtaining &quot;Wishful Resin&quot; will be replaced with obtaining &quot;Self-Modeling Resin.&quot; The method of synthesizing &quot;Wishful Resin&quot; using &quot;Relic Remains&quot; will be converted to synthesizing &quot;Self-Modeling Resin,&quot; with the monthly synthesis limit remaining at 2. The version update will not reset the monthly synthesis limit, meaning you can still only synthesize up to 2 &quot;Self-Modeling Resin&quot; or &quot;Wishful Resin&quot; using &quot;Relic Remains&quot; in the month of the version update.Note: After the Version 3.5 update, Trailblazers' existing &quot;Wishful Resin&quot; will be automatically converted to &quot;Self-Modeling Resin&quot; at a 1:1 ratio. If there is any unclaimed &quot;Wishful Resin&quot; in the Trailblazer's Mailbox, it will be automatically converted to &quot;Self-Modeling Resin&quot; at a 1:1 ratio when claimed.Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Patch: AudioAdjusts and optimizes the background sound effects in certain gameplay screens.Adjusts and optimizes some dialogue voice lines in the mission flow of the Trailblaze Mission &quot;Amphoreus — Poet, Speak of the Sky Through Me&quot; when the voice language is set to Chinese.Adds English voice-over resources for the character &quot;Trailblazer&quot; in Trailblaze Missions of Version 3.0.Adds English voice-over resources for the characters &quot;Dan Heng&quot; and &quot;Dan Heng • Imbibitor Lunae&quot; in Trailblaze Missions from Version 3.1 to 3.3.Optimizes some dialogue voice lines in the mission flow of Trailblaze Mission &quot;Amphoreus&quot; — &quot;Light Slips the Gate, Shadow Greets the Throne,&quot; &quot;The Fall at Dawn's Rise,&quot; and &quot;For the Sun is Set to Die&quot; when the voice language is set to English.Optimizes some dialogue voice lines in the mission flow of Trailblaze Mission &quot;Xianzhou Luofu — Windswept Wanderlust&quot; when the voice language is set to English.Optimizes some dialogue voice lines in the mission flow of Trailblaze Continuance &quot;Finest Duel Under the Pristine Blue: Part I — The Quieting of Quillons&quot; when the voice language is set to English.Adjusts some dialogue voice lines in the mission flow of Adventure Mission &quot;Luminary Wardance — By His Lonefist to the Xianzhou&quot; when the voice language is set to English.Optimizes certain story voice lines in the &quot;Servant of Death&quot; and &quot;The Nameless Hero&quot; stories in &quot;As I've Written — Amphoreus' Saga of Heroes&quot; when the voice language is set to English.Optimizes some dialogue voice lines in the mission flow of Trailblaze Mission &quot;Amphoreus — The Fall at Dawn's Rise,&quot; and &quot;For the Sun is Set to Die&quot; when the voice language is set to Japanese.Adjusts and optimizes some dialogue voice lines in the mission flow of Trailblaze Continuance &quot;Sweet Dreams and the Holy Grail&quot; when the voice language is set to Korean.Optimizes some dialogue voice lines in the mission flow of Trailblaze Mission &quot;Amphoreus&quot; — &quot;Through the Petals in the Land of Repose,&quot; and &quot;For the Sun is Set to Die&quot; when the voice language is set to Korean.Honkai Star Rail 3.5: Bug FixesHonkai Star Rail 3.5 Patch: Characters and EnemiesFixes an issue where Technique Points would be abnormally deducted after logging back into the game when Phainon (Destruction: Physical) was in the team under specific conditions.Fixes the issue where the number of extra turns for the character Phainon (Destruction: Physical) is incorrectly displayed in the Action Order under certain circumstances after using Ultimate.Fixes an issue where the Coreflame counter would display incorrectly under specific conditions when Phainon (Destruction: Physical) had overflow Coreflame. This issue did not affect actual gameplay mechanics.Fixes an issue where Phainon (Destruction: Physical)'s Talent &quot;Fate: Divine Vessel&quot; would abnormally trigger all buffs on certain ally targets by 1 turn under specific circumstances.Fixes an issue where Archer (The Hunt: Quantum)'s Talent's Follow-up ATK has a chance of not triggering under certain circumstances.Fixes an issue where the effects of Archer (The Hunt: Quantum)'s Trace &quot;Projection Magecraft&quot; would glitch under specific situations.Fixes an issue where enhanced Silver Wolf (Nihility: Quantum)'s Eidolon 2 would fail to trigger under certain circumstances.Fixes the issue where the Toughness Reduction effects applied to adjacent units of the designated enemy are abnormal when Firefly (Destruction: Fire) uses her Enhanced Skill under certain circumstances.Fixes an issue where the &quot;Resurgence&quot; Talent of character Seele (The Hunt: Quantum) was abnormally triggering extra turn effects under specific circumstances.Fixes issues for certain abnormal character, NPC, and enemy models, visual effects, and movement effects.Fixes an issue where enemies &quot;Borisin Warhead: Hoolay,&quot; &quot;Borisin Warhead: Hoolay (Complete),&quot; &quot;Borisin Warhead: Hoolay (Corrupted),&quot; and &quot;Fulminating Wolflord&quot; would incorrectly select attack targets when using the ability &quot;Lupine Chase Calls Bloody Gleam.&quot;Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Patch: CombatFixes an issue where the Coreflame counter would abnormally display when Phainon (Destruction: Physical) enters the Morbid Dream state during combat with the Memory Zone Meme &quot;Something Unto Death&quot; under specific circumstances.Fixes an issue where Archer (The Hunt: Quantum) would abnormally display Follow-up ATK in the Action Order under specific circumstances while in a controlled state during combat.Fixes an issue where combat scene effects in &quot;Divergent Universe: Protean Hero&quot; and &quot;Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Thundersurge&quot; would display abnormally under specific circumstances.Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Patch: MissionsFixes an issue where certain mission location names of the Trailblaze Mission &quot;Amphoreus — Hero, Ignite That Primal Sun&quot; are incorrectly displayed on the mission interface.Fixes an issue where the Adventure Mission &quot;Venom Brews, Immortality Looms&quot; would not progress under certain circumstances. After the fix, Trailblazers who still encounter this issue can navigate to the mission again and continue with the mission progress.Fixes an issue where the Trailblaze Mission &quot;Xianzhou Luofu — Alone In Peril&quot; would not progress under certain circumstances. After the fix, Trailblazers who still encounter this issue can navigate to the mission and continue with the mission progress.Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Patch: GameplayFixes an issue where the challenge conditions for the Occurrence &quot;Periodic Demon Lord&quot; would be incorrectly determined under specific conditions in &quot;Divergent Universe: Protean Hero&quot; and &quot;Simulated Universe: Swarm Disaster.&quot;Fixes an issue where the &quot;Jolly Bandit&quot; Equation in &quot;Divergent Universe: Protean Hero&quot; would glitch under specific conditions when activated.Fixes an issue where certain effects of the Curio &quot;Rotting Fruit of the Alien Tree&quot; would glitch in &quot;Divergent Universe: Protean Hero&quot; under specific conditions. After the fix, the Curio's actual effects remain consistent with previous versions.Fixes an issue where the effects of Castorice (Remembrance: Quantum)'s Talent &quot;Sanctuary of Mooncocoon&quot; would glitch under specific situations in &quot;Divergent Universe: Protean Hero.&quot;Fixes an issue where certain visual effects have a chance to display abnormally in &quot;Divergent Universe: Protean Hero&quot; when possessing specific Blessings.Fixes an issue where the game could become unresponsive in certain situations when using the Enhanced Skill &quot;Calamity: Soulscorch Edict&quot; with Phainon (Destruction: Physical) during the &quot;Trotter Battlefront&quot; challenge in Knockout Match (II) of Luminary Wardance.Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Patch: Environment VisualsFixes an issue where special effects would display abnormally after dialogues with NPCs under specific conditions in the Aedes Elysiae map.Fixes the issue where shadows might have a chance of being abnormally displayed under certain circumstances in &quot;Radiant Feldspar&quot;.Fixes an issue where certain visual effects would display abnormally in the &quot;Dream's Edge&quot; map.Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Patch: SystemFixes the issue where switching pages in the &quot;Store&quot; would incorrectly open item details under certain circumstances.Fixes an issue where the &quot;Recommended Light Cones&quot; for some characters in the &quot;Build Guide&quot; would not redirect to &quot;Light Cone Collaboration Warp.&quot;Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Patch: AudioFixes an issue where some music and sound effects perform abnormally under specific conditions.Fixes an issue where Phainon (Destruction: Physical) would sometimes repeat combat voice lines when using Skills.Fixes the issue where the Follow-up ATK voice lines for the character Cipher (Nihility: Quantum) are missing in the data bank and character details screen.Fixes an issue where some voice lines were incorrect in the &quot;Healer of Light&quot; story in &quot;As I've Written — Amphoreus' Saga of Heroes&quot; when the voice language is set to Chinese.Fixes an issue with Dan Heng and certain NPCs' mouth animations during Amphoreus-related Trailblaze Missions in Version 3.4 when the voice language is set to English.Fixes an issue where some combat voice lines for Dan Heng (The Hunt: Wind) were incorrect when the voice language is set to English.Fixes an issue where some voice lines were incorrect in the &quot;Triplets of Fate,&quot; &quot;Seismic Walking Dragon,&quot; &quot;Weaver of Gold,&quot; and &quot;The Last Prince&quot; stories in &quot;As I've Written — Amphoreus' Saga of Heroes&quot; when the voice language is set to English.Fixes an issue where Jingliu (Destruction: Ice)'s idle voice lines were incorrect when the voice language is set to Japanese.Fixes an issue where some dialogue lines in the Trailblaze Mission &quot;Amphoreus — The Fall at Dawn's Rise&quot; would not play completely when the voice language is set to Japanese.Fixes an issue where some dialogue lines were incorrect in the mission flow of Trailblaze Mission: Amphoreus — For the Sun is Set to Die&quot; when the voice language is set to Japanese.Also Read: Best Hysilens team in Honkai Star RailHonkai Star Rail 3.5 Patch: OthersFixes an issue where certain in-game UI elements are displayed abnormally.Fixes an issue where the Achievement notification for &quot;Who's the MVP?&quot; would appear multiple times under specific conditions.Fixes an issue where the &quot;Whyfor this Silent Joy?&quot; Achievement could not be completed under specific circumstances.Fixes an issue where certain images in the &quot;Sweet Dreams and the Holy Grail&quot; page of the &quot;Travel Log&quot; would display abnormally at specific resolutions.In-game texts for 13 languages have been optimized and fixed. These changes do not affect the actual effects. Trailblazers can switch the game language through &quot;Phone — Settings — Language&quot; and view the corresponding changes in the announcement.Fixes and optimizations in English include the following (they have no impact on the actual in-game effects):Adjusts and optimizes various text content including story dialogues, Relic origins, item descriptions, readable items, mission names, mission descriptions, event details, Store descriptions, enemy introductions, NPC names for &quot;Timilimem&quot; and &quot;Lonely Seal,&quot; gameplay text, text in &quot;Simulated Universe: Unknowable Domain,&quot; text in &quot;Divergent Universe,&quot; stories in &quot;As I've Written,&quot; and more.Adjusts and optimizes the unenhanced characters Kafka (Nihility: Lightning)'s Talent effect descriptions, Jingliu (Destruction: Ice)'s Talent effect descriptions, and Silver Wolf (Nihility: Quantum)'s brief ability descriptions and some Trace effect descriptions.Adjusts and optimizes the effect descriptions of Silver Wolf (Nihility: Quantum)'s Eidolon 6 and the brief ability description of her Technique.Optimizes some Light Cone story text for the Light Cones &quot;A Trail of Bygone Blood (Destruction)&quot; and &quot;Texture of Memories (Remembrance).&quot;Optimizes some character story text for Yanqing (The Hunt: Ice), Jiaoqiu (Nihility: Fire), Ruan Mei (Harmony: Ice), Mydei (Destruction: Imaginary), Anaxa (Erudition: Wind), and Cipher (Nihility: Quantum).Adjusts and optimizes the description for &quot;Aggro Chance Reduction&quot; and &quot;Outfit Details.&quot;Fixes some incorrect subtitle text for voice lines of Dan Heng (The Hunt: Wind), Firefly (Destruction: Fire), and The Herta (Erudition: Ice).That covers everything from the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Patch Notes.