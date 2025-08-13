Honkai Star Rail Hysilens teams guide: Best F2P and premium team comps

There are a few Hysilens teams that you can currently craft in Honkai Star Rail. She is joining the Nihility cast as one of the characters with a focus on Damage-over-Time or DoT. Depending on the units you have, Hysilens might be your next big go-to damage dealer in Star Rail, but given that characters who focus on DoT are very few in the game, it might create some restrictions.
Let's take a look at some of the best Hysilens team setups that you can craft in Honkai Star Rail.
Best Hysilens team in Honkai Star Rail
1) Kafka+Hysilens+Black Swan+HuoHuo
The triple DoT setup will have Hysilens, Kafka, and Black Swan as the main three DPS characters. Both Black Swan and Hysilens can stack various DoT effects on enemies, which Kafka can trigger. She can also stack Shock on your foes, allowing you to deal even more damage.
HuoHuo is a great healer for this team, as, besides pure healing, she can also regenerate Energy for the party as well as buff Attack. This further increases the damage that Kafka, Hysilens, and Black Swan deal to enemies.
2) Hysilens+Kafka/ Black Swan+Ruan Mei+HuoHuo
The second-best Hysilens team in Honkai Star Rail will consist of her with either Black Swan or Kafka as the second DPS. Ruan Mei is a great choice for support due to her ability to provide Break Efficiency, Res Pen, and damage buffs, which work the best for DoT units due to them not requiring Crit buffs.
Kafka is a better choice compared to Black Swan, as she can detonate the DoT debuffs that Hysilens can apply. HuoHuo's attack buffs, alongside her ability to heal and regenerate energy for the party, make her the go-to choice as a healer in this Hysilens team in Honkai Star Rail.
3) Serval+Asta+Gallagher+Hysilens
For those who lack the aforementioned units, here is the free-to-play-friendly Hysilens team in Honkai Star Rail. Asta is a Harmony character who can buff attack and provide speed for the entire team. Given both Serval and Hysilens scales off attack, she becomes the best f2p support.
Serval will act as a secondary damage dealer who can inflict stacks of Shock on her opponent, while Hysilens will be the primary DPS. Gallagher can help with his powerful healing and his ability to debuff enemies to take more damage.
