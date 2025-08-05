Is Kafka worth pulling for in Honkai Star Rail 3.5?

After the major buff, Kafka is finally getting a rerun banner in Honkai Star Rail 3.5. Alongside the new 5-star DoT unit, Hysilens, this Stellaron Hunter will have her banner live during the entirety of phase one of the patch. Those who don't have the character will be able to spend their Jades and pull for the unit. As she hasn't been in the meta for a while, one might wonder whether they should get her or skip.
When Honkai Star Rail 3.5 debuts, Trailblazers can roll for Kafka, especially if they are also getting Hysilens. This article discusses why you should get Kafka.
Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the author’s opinion.
Kafka is worth getting in Honkai Star Rail 3.5
For those intrigued by the DoT characters/playstyle, Kafka is a must-pull in Honkai Star Rail 3.5. She can easily place DoT on adversaries and detonate them, dealing massive instant damage. Because of that, she is a little unique from other characters who specialize in this playstyle in HSR.
While other Honkai Star Rail characters can place DoT debuffs on enemies, they cannot detonate them and must wait for a certain amount of time until the debuffs automatically produce damage. Conversely, Kafka can deal damage and place DoT debuffs on adversaries continuously, so players should prioritize getting her. Since numerous DoT characters in Honkai Star Rail can be paired with the Stellaron Hunter, you can easily build a team centered around her.
Although Kafka wasn't relevant in the meta for a while, the major buffs in version 3.4 made her noticeable again. Hence, a Kafka team composition with the right characters to assist her will dominate any activities, even the end-game ones. Hence, pulling for Kafka in Honkai Star Rail 3.5 will be worth the Stellar Jades.
