Honkai Star Rail 3.6 maintenance schedule and server downtime

By Aishwarya Ghosh
Modified Sep 22, 2025 17:36 GMT
Maintenance schedule for the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update (Image via HoYoverse)
Maintenance schedules for the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update have finally been announced by HoYoverse. With the new version releasing globally on September 24, 2025, at 11 AM (UTC +8), maintenance for the same will take for five hours prior to the release timing. For this duration, all game servers will be offline, and players will not be able to log in to Honkai Star Rail. Once maintenance is over and the game goes live at the aforementioned time, you will once again be able to log in and experience all the new version content – including two new 5-star characters Evernight and Dan Heng Permansor Terrae.

This article provides detailed information regarding the maintenance downtime schedules for the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update, as announced by HoYoverse.

Maintenance timings and server downtime duration for Honkai Star Rail 3.6

Maintenance for the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update will begin on September 24, 2025, at 6 AM (UTC +8), and will last for a total of five hours. During this period of time, developers will update the game to the latest version, meaning that all servers will temporarily be offline. Once the scheduled maintenance duration is over, the game will once again go live on September 24, 2025, at 11 AM (UTC +8).

While maintenance for the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update is scheduled to begin and end simultaneously across all servers, the exact timings might be different based on world time zones. Hence players can check the list below for the exact global maintenance schedule, incorporating a variety of time zones:

America (September 23, 2025)

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 3 pm - 8 pm
  • Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 4 pm - 9 pm
  • Central Daylight Time (CDT): 5 pm - 10 pm
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 6 pm - 11 pm

Europe (September 23-24, 2025)

  • Western European Summer Time (WEST): 11 pm - 4 am
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST): 12 am - 5 am
  • Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 1 am - 6 am

Asia (September 24, 2025)

  • Indian Standard Time (IST): 3:30 am - 8:30 am
  • China Standard Time (CST): 6 am - 11 am
  • Japanese Standard Time (JST): 7 am - 12 pm
  • Korea Standard Time (KST): 7am - 12 pm
